March 9
Timothy James Robinson, 35, 223 East Branch Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; failure to dim headlights; no operators-moped license; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
John E. Taylor, 48 Taylor Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Mark Steven Alexander Jr., 32, 100 Recovery Way, Emmalena, serving parole violation warrant; serving bench warrant for court
George B. Justice, 35, 101 Dawn Springs, serving bench warrant for court
Megan N. Billingsly, 35, 7187 Science Hill Road, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Prentice Lee Buckles, 35, 1228 Old Crab Orchard Road, London, assault, third-degree -- police officer or probation officer; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; disorderly conduct, second-degree; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
Darrin Dillon Howard, 18, 514 West 16th Street, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Solomon Crit Smith Jr., 22, 6557 Barbourville Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
Wilford Jackson, 48, 868 McWhorter Road, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of burglary tools; criminal trespassing -- second-degree; criminal mischief, third-degree; serving bench warrant for court
Clarence Ray Riley, 30, 589 Rices Fork Road, Manchester, speeding 15 mph over limit; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates
Billy Sherman Blanton, 37, 315 Vaughn Road, Annville, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of marijuana
Timothy R. Asher, 35, 1664 Highway 30, Anneta, criminal littering
Donna Jean Davidson, 58, 127 Carson Lane, serving bench warrant for court
Lisa Nicole Gambrel, 33, 1760 East Highway 3094, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Larry Everett Ballinger, 42, 96 Davenport Lane, #1, Lily, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (2 grams or more methamphetamine)
Thomas A. Warman Jr., 244 Clay Avenue, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Irvin Johnson, 34, 144 Parks Subdivision, London, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
Thomas E. Roark, 46, 4257 East Highway 552, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offense)
Thurman Jimmy Brock, 56, 7491 Turner Apartments Room #4, Lily, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); criminal trespassing -- third-degree
March 10
Margaret M. Couch, 37, 165 Nu Way Trail, London, abused or neglected child -- UJC; serving bench warrant for court
Kenneth Todd Hines II, 22, 151 Old Highway 25, Corbin, one headlight; rear license not illuminated; rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate; license plate not legible; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; no rearview mirror; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
Layla M. Fehr, 25, 1805 Sallys Branch, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine), three counts
Roy Michael Wells, 33, 1639 Park Street, Huntington, IN, rear license not illuminated; obstructed vision and/or windshield; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; fugitive from another state -- warrant required
Brandy N. Couch, 41, 115 Oak Street, London, theft by deception -- including cold checks under $500
Charlene Brummett, 44, 894 McClure Bridge Road, London, parole violation (for technical violation)
Nathan W. Hull, 45, 1700 Clements Apartment 10 C, Ashland, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Blake Tallen Wright, 28, 424 Disco Loop, Friendville, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Tyler A. Fox, 21, 900 Corbin Manor, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; criminal trespassing -- third-degree
Tammy R. Mounce, 47, 2551 Highway 490, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Michael D. Mounce, 45, 705 Rita Lane, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; failure to wear seat belts; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Chastan D. Bennett, 33, 66 Pleasant Drive, Harlan, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Preston K. Estep, 24, 275 Devils Neck Road, Corbin, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, second offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); tampering with physical evidence; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
William H. Fortson, 57, 1709 White Pine Circle, Knoxville, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Christopher Devon Johnson, 28, 2828 Boyds Bridge Pike, Knoxville, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
William J. Russell, 34, 303 Hillcrest Street, Clinton, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Terral L. Thomas, 32, 616 Fern Street, Knoxville, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Tyler Lamar Wright, 27, 518 Greenwood Street, Kingston, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Arlo G. Harris, 58, 275 Little Arthur Ridge Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense
Daniel Mark Smith, 43, 300 Reams Lane, #122, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Sean Mark Sewell, 52 9407 State Street, Ooltewah, TN, fugitive from another state -- warrant required
Kelly L. Smith, 32, 308 North Mill Street, London, criminal trespassing -- second-degree; drug paraphernalia -- buy/posses
Theodore W. Napier, 55, 200 Valley Road, #200, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
