March 11
James Robert Walters, 37, 10381 KY 6 Highway, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000; persistent felony offender II; no charge listed on warrant; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Justin M. Helton, 27, 300 Reams Lane, #121, London, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; license to be in possession; failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; improper registration plate; improper equipment; rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate; rear license not illuminated; inadequate silencer (muffler); failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card
Lyle Kirby Powell, 38, 847 Oakland Avenue EXT, Morganton, NC, speeding 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/ect., .08 -- first offense; CDL (under the influence of alcohol .04%/controlled substance); failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; unified carrier registration act violations; operating with inactive/canceled/revoked weight distribution tax license (KYU); operating with inactive/canceled/revoked motor fuel tax license (KIT or IFTA); violation of international; registration plan
Joseph Bryon Howard, 27, 71 Robert E. Cox Road, #31, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Jennifer R. Teague, 34, 210 Lot Mud Creek Road, Williamsburg, serving bench warrant for court
George O. Singfeild Jr., 38, 287 Oak Drive, Atlanta, GA, no weight distance tax license (KYU)
Tony Robert Couch, 41, 826 Hazel Fork Road, Gray, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Travis D. Allen, 38, 64 May Lane, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest
Gregory P. Evans, 57, 5291 Codyak Road, Diamond, MO, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Cassi C. Colston, 24, 100 Scott Street, #131, London, serving bench warrant for court, three counts; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $500 or more but under $10,000; burglary, third-degree; endangering the welfare of a minor
Bryan Douglas Cornett, 41, 120 Cherokee Lane, London, serving bench warrant for court
March 12
Nicholas Michael Pierpont, 23, 172 Cumberland Way Street, London, menacing; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Jeffrey William Bottorf, 50, 172 Cumberland Way, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; resisting arrest; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Larry Joe Hubbard, 45, 269 Sandy Ridge Road, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury); terroristic threatening, third-degree; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- third offense; reckless driving; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; criminal mischief, third-degree; failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seat belts
James M. Bargo, 29, 81 Byrd Trailor Park, East Bernstadt, possess/view of material portraying sexual performance by minor; distribution of material portraying sexual performance by minor, first offense
Floyd T. Phillippe, 49, 114 Norwood Drive, Science Hill, serving bench warrant for court; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Brandy D. Senters, 31 375 Hemlock Subdivision, Williamsburg, serving bench warrant for court
David Ray Robinson, 45, 224 Payne Trail Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- third offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified
Bradley Scott Walters, 29, 1239 Oak Road Church Road, Corbin, serving parole violation warrant; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Erin M. Whittington, 40, 43 Red Bird, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Jessica Sue Rice, 35, 413 Highway 62 West, Beattyville, flagrant non-support
Christina R. Barger, 41, 4180 East Laurel Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; serving bench warrant for court, two counts
