May 1
• Jonathan A. Cathers, 34, 409 Fairview Street, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - firearm; possession of handgun by convicted felon
May 3
• Timothy A. Ridner, 38, 73 New Town Road, Sterns, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Anthony Gray, 47, 706 Fisherman Cove Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Matthew E. Shumate, 28, 1737 Parrots Chapel Road, Sevierville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
May 4
• Johnny R. Gregory, 52, 44 Byrd Trailer Park, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree strangulation; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Miranda C. Smith, 27, 1661 Liberty Road, Lexington, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Sherri L. Baker, 45, 1540 Winding Blade Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, fourth or greater offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; reckless driving; serving bench warrant for court
• Shawn D. Eversole, 29, 567 Bentley Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card; careless driving
• Christopher L. Robinson, 456, 1626 Lily Road, London, second-degree criminal abuse, child 12 or under
• Kenny Lee Wagers, 24, 1082 Morentown Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Mitchell I. Smith, 32, Reams Lane, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; first-degree strangulation; second-degree disorderly conduct; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Larry D. Casteel, 38, 79 E.B. Gross Road, East Bernstadt, fourth-degree assault, dating violence, minor injury
• Addison Selvidge, 23, 278 West Hills Drive, Lenoir, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Steven M. King, 21, 215 West Chester, Middlesboro, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
May 6
• Jessica K. Edwards, 32, 572 Roark Road, Annville, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
May 7
• William Richard Hall, 37, 1667 Liberty Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 10 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 20 but under 120 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 oz., first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Cassie M. Thompson, 36, 70 Wheeler Lane, Crab Orchard, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Richard M. Jentzsch, 53, 6128 Atkins Road, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jacob S. Hurley, 23, 303 Chapel Road, East Bernstadt, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
May 8
• Olin T. Chappell, 38, 1191 Lily Road, Lily, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree criminal mischief; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; no operator's/moped license; possession of controlled substance; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500; theft of mail matter; second-degree criminal mischief; second-degree criminal trespassing
• Brandon A. Isom, 24, 452 Wise Owl Road, Keavy, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
May 9
• Aaron W. Hoskins, 36, 160 Sunkist Ridge, Busy, Ky., first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
May 10
• Michael W. Dusenberry, 58, 2189 Sally's Branch Road, London, probation violation for felony offense; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more
• Logan R. Simpson, 20, 1040 Standard Avenue, Corbin, first-degree robbery
• Joshua K. Karr, 29, 725 Hart Church Road, London, first-degree criminal mischief; third-degree terroristic threatening; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; resisting arrest; menacing; first-degree assault on service animal; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Edward E. Chatman, 42, 524 Winchester Street. Rockwood, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jonathan Tyler Cooper, 27, 1830 Ricketts Lane, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• George Matthew Eberline, 48, 389 Whites Mill Road, Abington, Va., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael R. Medlock, 40, 96 Pleasant View Road, London, second-degree burglary; first-degree criminal trespass
May 11
• Donnie L. Messer, 46, 3280 Sinking Creek Road, London, disregarding stop sign; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; flagrant non-support
• Maranda M. Jordan, 35, 3503 Stewart Ryan Way, Powell, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Shawn C. Wright, 49, 928 Kingston Court, Shelbyville, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• John Jason Cooper, 41, 519 South Keyston Street, Wartburg, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ryan Patrick Martz, 31, 541 Morgan Wood Drive, Deland, Fla., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Lucas Maiden, 56, 15r450 Hwy. 190, Pineville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ashley V. Hurley, 34, 204 Chapel Road, East Bernstadt, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
