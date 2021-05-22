Arrest report

May 1

• Jonathan A. Cathers, 34, 409 Fairview Street, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - firearm; possession of handgun by convicted felon

May 3

• Timothy A. Ridner, 38, 73 New Town Road, Sterns, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout

• Anthony Gray, 47, 706 Fisherman Cove Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess

• Matthew E. Shumate, 28, 1737 Parrots Chapel Road, Sevierville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout

May 4

• Johnny R. Gregory, 52, 44 Byrd Trailer Park, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree strangulation; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury

• Miranda C. Smith, 27, 1661 Liberty Road, Lexington, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense

• Sherri L. Baker, 45, 1540 Winding Blade Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, fourth or greater offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; reckless driving; serving bench warrant for court

• Shawn D. Eversole, 29, 567 Bentley Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card; careless driving

• Christopher L. Robinson, 456, 1626 Lily Road, London, second-degree criminal abuse, child 12 or under

• Kenny Lee Wagers, 24, 1082 Morentown Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense

• Mitchell I. Smith, 32, Reams Lane, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; first-degree strangulation; second-degree disorderly conduct; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol

• Larry D. Casteel, 38, 79 E.B. Gross Road, East Bernstadt, fourth-degree assault, dating violence, minor injury

• Addison Selvidge, 23, 278 West Hills Drive, Lenoir, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout

• Steven M. King, 21, 215 West Chester, Middlesboro, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout

May 6

• Jessica K. Edwards, 32, 572 Roark Road, Annville, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess

May 7

William Richard Hall, 37, 1667 Liberty Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 10 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 20 but under 120 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 oz., first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess

• Cassie M. Thompson, 36, 70 Wheeler Lane, Crab Orchard, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout

• Richard M. Jentzsch, 53, 6128 Atkins Road, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout

• Jacob S. Hurley, 23, 303 Chapel Road, East Bernstadt, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury

May 8

• Olin T. Chappell, 38, 1191 Lily Road, Lily, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree criminal mischief; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; no operator's/moped license; possession of controlled substance; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500; theft of mail matter; second-degree criminal mischief; second-degree criminal trespassing

• Brandon A. Isom, 24, 452 Wise Owl Road, Keavy, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500

May 9

• Aaron W. Hoskins, 36, 160 Sunkist Ridge, Busy, Ky., first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense

May 10

• Michael W. Dusenberry, 58, 2189 Sally's Branch Road, London, probation violation for felony offense; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more

• Logan R. Simpson, 20, 1040 Standard Avenue, Corbin, first-degree robbery

• Joshua K. Karr, 29, 725 Hart Church Road, London, first-degree criminal mischief; third-degree terroristic threatening; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; resisting arrest; menacing; first-degree assault on service animal; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; second-degree disorderly conduct

• Edward E. Chatman, 42, 524 Winchester Street. Rockwood, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout

• Jonathan Tyler Cooper, 27, 1830 Ricketts Lane, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout

• George Matthew Eberline, 48, 389 Whites Mill Road, Abington, Va., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout

• Michael R. Medlock, 40, 96 Pleasant View Road, London, second-degree burglary; first-degree criminal trespass

May 11

• Donnie L. Messer, 46, 3280 Sinking Creek Road, London, disregarding stop sign; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; flagrant non-support

• Maranda M. Jordan, 35, 3503 Stewart Ryan Way, Powell, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout

• Shawn C. Wright, 49, 928 Kingston Court, Shelbyville, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout

• John Jason Cooper, 41, 519 South Keyston Street, Wartburg, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout

• Ryan Patrick Martz, 31, 541 Morgan Wood Drive, Deland, Fla., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout

• Lucas Maiden, 56, 15r450 Hwy. 190, Pineville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout

• Ashley V. Hurley, 34, 204 Chapel Road, East Bernstadt, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you