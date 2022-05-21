May 1
• Cody Wayne Smith, 29, 312 West 9th Street, Corbin - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
May 2
• Anthony Joseph Shumaker, 38, no address listed - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Larry Marrioneaux, 28, 36052 Vaughn Street, Clinton Township, MI - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Phillip Todd Johnston, 51, 456 Timberland Circle, Corbin - alcohol intoxication in a public place, 1st/2nd offense; second-degree disorderly conduct; menacing; third-degree criminal mischief
• Jonathan Travis Brinegar, 26, 942 Summersville Coakley Road, Greensburg, KY - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Andy G. Brock, 46, 661 Taylor Bridge Road, London - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury; first-degree disorderly conduct
• Crystal L. Mills, 38, 1670 Barbourville Street, London - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, second or greater offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to wear seat belts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; communication device violation, under 18 years of age, first offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; improper equipment; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
May 3
• Bradley E. Davidson, 28, 389 Disney Drive, London - probation violation for felony offense
• Jeremy Glenn Owens, 41, 1665 Keavy Road, London - third-degree terroristic threatening, two counts
• Anthony Keith Gerald, 26, 802 Berry Court, Richmond, KY - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jessie Lynn Williams, 34, 835 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Tyrell Dominque White, 31, 4025 Hewitt Street, Greenboro, NC - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• David H. Creson, 27, 14 Doctor Drive, Clyde, NC - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Walter G. Haynes, 35, 17 Wounded Knee, Clyde, NC - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Matthew Lee Hogsed, 39, 2523 Shady Grove Road, Murphy, NC - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Angela S. Miller, 50, 300 Laurel Avenue, Corbin - third-degree criminal trespassing; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no operator's/moped license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; theft by unlawful taking - shoplifting
• Christopher L. Lawson, 35, 141 Marlin Jones Road, London - driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, second offense; endangering the welfare of a minor; license to be in possession
May 4
• James Boswell, 37, 457 West City Dam Road, Keavy - theft of identity of another without consent; theft by deception - include cold checks, $1,000 to under $10,000; theft by deception - include cold checks
May 5
• Christopher Bradley Garlic, 31, 136 Lonnie Miller Road, Corbin - first-degree possession controlled substance, LSD, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possession; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card, two counts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order, three counts; failure to non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no registration plates, two counts; no registration receipt, two counts; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; speeding, 10 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; improper registration plate; license to be in possession
• Christopher M. Lyle, 47, 1720 Cottage Hill Circle, New Market, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Alyssa Marie Hicks, 26, 94 Irvine Lane, East Bernstadt - fourth-degree assault, minor injury
• John Lewis Daniel Lee, 39, 122 Rebecca Drive, Richmond, KY - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
May 6
• Eric Banks, 47, 9283 Hwy. 15, Isom, KY - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Josh Randall Thompson, 57, 4197 Mt. Zion Road, East Bernstadt - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting
• Tabitha Jane Milam, 54, 108 Pine Street, London - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting
• James Delmea Ratliff, 42, P.O. Box 91, Campton, KY - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Devaris Deon Johnson, 29, 2810 North Highland Avenue, Tampa, FL - fugitive, warrant not required
• Dillon Allen Dalton, 26, 78 Bill Lane, London - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Lena Faye Hodge, 29, 1870 Evergreen Road, Flat Lick, KY - probation violation for technical violation
• Jamie Dug Wombles, 50, 112 Pine Ridge Road, Williamsburg, KY - failure to appear; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
• Eli Ruck Collins, 32, 81 Crescent View Drive, London - first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense
• Robert Lee Coldren, 35, 27775 West Wolfe Valley, Clinton, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jamar Brandon Major, 34, 17474 Marane, Detroit, MI - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Zachary James Strom, 29, 3802 East Hwy. 2570, Durrio, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Cody Dotson, 31, 4523 Hwy. 26-S, Corbin - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, two counts; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; second-degree criminal trespassing; resisting arrest; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; failure to wear seat belts, two counts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order, three counts
