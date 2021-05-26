May 12
• Kipenie Ann Masters, 32, 152 Savoy Church Road, Williamsburg, third-degree criminal trespassing; third-degree terroristic threatening; fugitive from another state - warrant required
• Shane A. Collins, 52, 175 Knotty Pine, Hazard, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Reona Y. Bledsoe, 37, 6496 North U.S. 25, East Bernstadt, first-degree sodomy; first-degree sexual abuse; first-degree rape; second-degree sexual abuse
• Darrin Michael Jackson, 48, 1077 Hatcher Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; persistent felony offender II
• Scottie R. Abrams, 44, 1590 Burnette Road, London, serving parole violation warrant
• Amanda Marie Colwell, 35, 1986 Hazel Patch Road, East Bernstadt, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree wanton endangerment, police officer; persistent felony offender II; fugitive - warrant not required
May 13
• Raymond Jeffery Robinson, 34, 3091 White Oak Road, London, failure to appear
• Michael K. Henson, 40, 4220 Tom Cat Trail, London, rear license not illuminated; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; license to be in possession; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest; second-degree disorderly conduct; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
• Jody Gordon Melton, 35, 387 Old Johnson Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of handgun by convicted felon
• Rodney Allen Mitchell, 41, 3245 Ridgeview Street, Kingsport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jordan Anthony McInturff, 25, 121 Shady Lane, Erwin, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Cameron Ty Bolyard, 33, 352 Byrdwell Circle, Greenville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Cheree Renee Greene, 40, 6483 Beacon Lot Road, Whitesburg, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Brian Richard Shively, 37, 1268 Adams Road, Corbin, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Danielle Monique McQueen, 28, 64 Hatcher Avenue SW, Atlanta, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Thomas Joshua Branham, 39, 111 Rain Tree Lane, Kingston, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Amber Nicole Price, 24, 31 Johnson Lane, Livermoore, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
May 14
• Harvey Lee Couch, 54, 31 Johnson Lane, Livermoore, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Courtney G. Partin, 42, 7236 Stinking Creek Road, Pioneer, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jamaine Lamar Lemons, 37, 80 Wells Drive, Cookeville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• James M. Harper, 38, 2084 Main Street, Willisburg, Ky., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
May 15
• Regina A. Griffie, 51, 305 Lillian Lane, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Myron H. Flanagan, 38, 37 West KY 770, Corbin, first-degree strangulation; second-degree unlawful imprisonment; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, $500 or more but under $10,000
• Jonathan Scott Wagers, 40, 43 Curry Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses; second-degree disorderly conduct
May 16
• John Benjamin Whitehead, 34, 50 Henry Martin Lane, Barbourville, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree wanton endangerment; improper registration plate; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; improper equipment
• Kenneth Todd Hines II, 23, address unknown, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, second or greater offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts; unlawful possession of meth precursor, first offense; possession of marijuana; endangering the welfare of a minor; unlawful transaction with a minor, illegal controlled substance, under 18 years of age, first offense; probation violation for felony offense; first-degree burglary
• Stephen Wayne Wombles, 37, 8384 Barbourville Road, London, first-degree wanton endangerment; fourth-degree assault, minor injury
• Johnny K. Marcum, 34, 102 Pleasure View Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, second offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; improper registration plate; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, second offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to notify address change to Dept. of Transportation
• Shawn P. Harrison, 28, 1326 East Pittsburg Church Road, London, first-degree wanton endangerment; possession of marijuana; third-degree terroristic threatening
May 17
• Frank A. Miller Jr., 60, P.O. Box 250, Flat Lick, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joseph Lee Arthur, 33, 5292 White Oak Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Thomas W. Maxwell, 36, 208 West New Circle Road, Lexington, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Kevin M. Pippin, 46, 9932 Dayflower Way, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Bernard Antonio Walker Jr., 27, 425 Grandview Drive, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
May 18
• Vontella D. Wilson, 37, 1469 Curry Branch, , Manchester, receiving stolen property, under $10,000; resisting arrest, third-degree assault, police officer or probation officer
• Jimmy Ray Brown, 54, 519 Highland Springs Road, Rutledge, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Timothy Wayne Cross, 28, 2039 Potters Chapel Road, Lansing, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Charles Michael Beatty, 48, 1205 Westland Bay, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jimmy Lee Barrett, 43, 845 Muddy Gap Road, Manchester, no registration receipt; no registration plates; license to be in possession; operating vehicle with expired operator's license; failure to wear seat belts; improper equipment; fugitive, warrant not required
