May 14
Isreal L. Miller, 46, 121 Vista Road, Manchester, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Kyle M. Robinson, 34, 1376 Mount Zion Road, East Bernstadt, trafficking in controlled substance, first offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; endangering the welfare of a minor
Sharon Collins, 58, 813 Parker Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
May 15
Michael L. Tkachik, 26, 1642 Barbourville Street #2, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Lee Ann Hammack, 35, 418 George Street, London, criminal mischief, first-degree; criminal littering
James Steve Gray, 55, 97 Willow Branch Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Brock T. Bigelow, 40, 340 Ebenezer Road, Lamont, Florida, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; disorderly conduct, second-degree
William M. Roark, 41, 1224 Yorkshire Estate, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree; failure to disperse; obstructing emergency responder violations -- first offense
May 16
Ashley Hope Taylor, 34, 117 South Pine Street, Pineville, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (opiates); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, second offense -- drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Brandon J.R. Powell, 34, 805 Dean Hundley Road, East Bernstadt, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Shirley M. Roark, 61, 274 Pennington Dive, East Bernstadt, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; disorderly conduct, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); terroristic threatening, third-degree
David D. Brannon, 32, 100 Love Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; terroristic threatening, third-degree
Aaron Y. Byerly, 21, 61 Byrd Trailer, London, assault, fourth-degree dating violence (no visible injury)
Robert N. Hacker, 46, 6182 South Highway 11, Manchester, flagrant non-support; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified
Christopher M. Williams, 46, 626 Indian Camp Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Brett M. Samples, 23, 1570 Barbourville Road, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 OZ) first offense
Erick M. Kirk, 30, 1210 East Highway 3094, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; license to be in possession; failure to comply with helmet law, over 21 years of age; no registration plates; no registration receipt; resisting arrest; terroristic threatening, third-degree, two counts; disorderly conduct, second-degree
Gregory Brian Nelson, 51, 70 Avian Lane, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no operators-moped license; possession of marijuana
May 17
Jonathon Tyler Sizemore, 20, 392 Slate Ridge Road, Lily, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
James Jason Davis, 43, 3289 Sinking Creek Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana
Vanessa Nicole Vaughn, 31, 143 Terrel Road, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Ricky Allen Vaughn Jr., 30, 1344 Hall Circle, Gray, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Kelli Shanelle Bartlett, 32, 3289 Sinking Creek Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, first offense; disregard -- failure to yield right of way
Jonathan Wendell Bowling, 30, 4030 Breck Road, Owenton, persistent felony, possession of firearm; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Albert Eugene Wilson, 44, 332 Silver Dollar Lake Road, Annville, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified
Randy Joe Couch Jr., 23, 204 Laurel Branch Road, East Bersntadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Kevin R. Huff, 45, 411 Eagle Lane #136, Hyden, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense
Jordon C. Bowles, 26, 14 EB Gross Road, London, resisting arrest; assault, third-degree -- police officer or probation officer; driving on DUI-suspended license -- second offense; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); reckless driving; speeding 25 mph over limit
Wade Allen Honeycutt, 28, 2104 East Unakka Avenue, Johnson City, Tennessee, speeding 26 mph or more over limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle), two counts; wanton endangerment -- first-degree -- police officer; wanton endangerment -- first-degree; reckless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
May 18
David J. Osborne 49, 1035 Mitchell Creek, London, assault, second-degree -- police officer; disorderly conduct, first-degree; resisting arrest; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Estill Wayne Partin, 45, 1624 Jennifer Road #204, Lexington, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, fourth offense or more; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Michael Louis Boone, 55, 533 Roy Dugger Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Taylor M. Hibbits, 21, 2817 River Road, London, terroristic threatening, third-degree
James C. Johnson, 21, 2245 Robinson Creek Road, London, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds) first offense; possession of marijuana; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; careless driving; failure to or improper signal
Michael Lyn Carroll, 34, 6387 East Laurel Road, London, driving on DUI-suspended license -- first offense (aggravated circumstance)
May 19
Jonathan M. Parker, 30, 115 Murphy Lane, #5, Burgin, leaving scene of accident -- failure to render aid or assistance; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense
Samantha S. Lewis, 20, 2968 Tomcat Trail, London, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); resisting arrest; menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree
