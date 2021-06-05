May 19
• Samantha A. Mays, 32, 188 Ray Johnson Road, East Bernstadt, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense, two counts; second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana, two counts; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts; second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense
• Michael C. Hammock, 32, 1131 Hwy 770, Corbin, parole violation for technical violation
• Jeremiah James Sears, 36, 221 Silverbell Drive, Maryville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Terrence Deshun Edwards, 31, 1024 West 2nd North Street, Morristown, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
May 20
• Preston C. Ellis, 41, 3269 Hwy. 490, East Bernstadt, first-degree disorderly conduct; second-degree terroristic threatening; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses; resisting arrest; menacing
• Calvin Dewayne Bowling, 42, 789 Farris Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no operator's/moped license; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
• Heather Stone, 39, 75 Robert E. Cox Road, Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; giving officer false identifying information; second-degree disorderly conduct; third-degree burglary
• Rachel D. Bruner, 23, 246 Lem Bruner Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree criminal mischief
• Scott M. Seeley, 51, 535 Roy Dugger Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to appear, two counts
• Bradley S. Walters, 31, 112 Doe Run Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Lisa M. Brock, 46, homeless, London, third-degree criminal trespassing; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Amanda Marlow Johnson, 38, 3821 Coveside Court, Louisville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• James K. Taylor, 39, 507 Lindsey Mill Circle, Rocky Top, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
May 21
• Candice R. Siler, 39, 1664 Adams Road, Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct; menacing; third-degree criminal mischief
• Liza Denise Godfrey, 28, 145 Perry Lane, London, serving parole violation warrant
• Benjamin C. Liford, 35, 1829 South Main Street, Corbin, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 4 grams, cocaine, first offense; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 20 dosage units, drug unspecified, second or greater offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; probation violation for technical violation; first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, fourth or greater offense; careless driving; failure to or improper signal; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; rear license not illuminated
• Brooklyn V. Grimes, 20, 1752 McWhorter Road, London, remanded from drug court
• Termaine Cardell McMorris, 37, 113 Springdale Road, Bristol, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Matthew L. Serpas, 37, 2516 McLean Road, Kingsport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Wesley L. Hutson, 37, 78 Edwards Street, Griffin, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael L. Foster, 54, 921 Saddleridge Lane, Morristown, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Kenneth J. Vaughn, 27, 3024 Dogwood Springs, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, first offense
• Jack R. Crain, 68, 87 Wells Drive, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, second offense
• Kelli M. Costello, 39, 4848 Hwy. 15-South, Jackson, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Willie Ray Riley Jr., 50, 192 Lick Fork Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; resisting arrest; third-degree criminal mischief; second-degree disorderly conduct; third-degree terroristic threatening
May 22
• James Harold Jones, 44, 130 Lynn Acres Road, Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Michael J. Lawson, 30, 11651 South U.S. 25-W, Williamsburg, driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; license to be in possession; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; careless driving; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
May 23
• Jonathon Tyler Sizemore, 21, 392 Slate Ridge Road, Lily, resisting arrest; second-degree disorderly conduct; menacing; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
May 24
• Juanita Lynn Elkins, 43, 3008 Dogwood Springs Drive, London, driving on DUI-suspended license, second offense, two counts; probation violation for felony offense; license to be in possession; no registration plates
• Jamaru O. Clay, 19, 210 McDaniel Avenue, Richmond, Ky., first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 10 dosage units, drug unspecified, Schedule 1 & 2, first offense; probation violation for technical violation
• Justin W. Vaughn, 24, 6683 Hwy. 1304, Girdler, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• David Wayne Smith, 43, 1426 West Hwy. 1376, East Bernstadt, fourth-degree assault, dating violence, minor injury; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, second or greater offense; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Michael Elmon Root Jr., 22, 598 Taylor Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - firearm; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper issuance of temporary registration
• Justin Dewayne Turbyfill, 31, 131 Bluegrass Road, East Bernstadt, second-degree assault, domestic violence; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Miranda Marie Morris, 28, 131 Bluegrass Road, East Bernstadt, second-degree assault, domestic violence; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Summer M. Engle, 25, 2217 Hwy. 490, East Bernstadt, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; resisting arrest; second-degree disorderly conduct; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; third-degree assault, police officer or probation officer
May 25
• Stacy Lynn Smith, 43, Bill Warren Lane, Barbourville, third-degree criminal trespassing, two counts; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Ernie Ray Bratcher, 35, 308 Medlock Lane, Annville, Ky., reckless driving; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree wanton endangerment; possession of handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in marijuana, under 8 oz., first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense
• Donald A. Elkins, 53, 2280 Tomcat Trail, London, possession of firearm by convicted felon
• Anthony L. Garvin, 30, 211 Charley Branch, Olive Hill, Ky., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Ronald G. Henson, 48, J. B. Buttrey Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Christina Maria Cassise, 30, 1407 East KY 3094, East Bernstadt, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Staci Cheyenne Savage, 23, 3160 Blackwater Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Stacy O'Brien Savage, 49, 4900 Blackwater Road, London, serving parole violation warrant; failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; improper equipment; murder - police officer; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree wanton endangerment; failure to comply with sex offender registration
• Shelli L. Davis, 31, 1698 Echo Valley Road, London, fourth-degree assault, minor injury
