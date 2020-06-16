May 26
Billy G. White, 38, 1049 Burnette Road, London, flagrant non-support
Brian K. Maxey, 49, 1672 Barbourville Street, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
May 27
Tara Lynn Cousineau, 41, 1300 Sallys Branch Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); probation violation (for technical violation)
James Walter Bowling, 33, 881 Bert Allen Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; improper display of registration plates; failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seat belts; possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Cody M. Blair, 31, 3008 Dogwood Springs Drive, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (opiates); prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Deangelo D. Holt, 35, Mountain City, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Danny L. Griffin, 64, 9609 Glenawayn Circle, Lousiville, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Jason W. Graves, 41m 1069 Sally Branch Road, London, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Brandon L. Copeland, 30, Hook Street, Dunlap, TN, disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Linda J. Wallace, 49, 55 Van Hollow Road, McKee, speeding 25 mph over limit; failure to or improper signal; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; no operators-moped license; license to be in possession; fugitive (warrant not required)
Anthony Root, 47, 805 Survey Lane, London, serving bench warrant for court
Keresia L. Botner, 47, 603 West 7th Street, London, rear license not illuminated; driving on DUI-suspended license -- first offense; license to be in possession; failure to wear seat belts
May 28
Bryan D. Cornett, 42, 120 Cherokee Lane, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, (first and second offenses); leaving scene of accident -- failure to render aid or assistance
Dennis Jay Hogan, 53, 105 Ross Street, London, serving parole violation warrant
Robert E. Mason, 55, 55 Lonely Pines Road, East Bernstadt, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of marijuana
Jesse R. Westerfield, 58, 762 Hatcher Road, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of marijuana
Darrin M. Jackson, 47, 1077 Hatcher Road, London, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Scott B. White, 50, 82 Marcum Hill Road, Manchester, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Lannie Gibson III, 41, 33148 Highway 421, Hyden, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Sadie Flauralaine Thorpe, 36, 5230 White Oak Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Roger D. Robinson, 35, 2154 Fariston Road, London, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; improper registration plate; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; license to be in possession; improper display of registration plates; rear license not illuminated
Donnie Johnson, 59, 95 Terrys Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Alexandra Noble Scoville, 20, 160 Park Drive, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
May 29
William D. Bowling, 39, 391 Line Creek Road, Lily, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree; serving bench warrant for court
Johnny T. Vaughn, 46, 6728 Somerset Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- third offense
Russell Lee Fields-Jones, 63, 10 Little Creek Trailer Park, Cawood, tampering with physical evidence; probation violation (for felony offense); wanton endangerment -- first-degree -- police officer; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; persistent felony offender I
Valerie L. Merritt, 41, 314 Early Puckettes Creek Road, Pennington Gap, VA, failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; failure to or improper signal; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified
Terry L. Blanton, 42, 314 Early Puckettes Creek Road, Pennington Gap, VA, trafficking in controlled substance, first offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Justin C. Gribble, 26, 205 Pocono Way, Maryville, TN, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Ronald Eugene Gribble, 49, 2062 Alnwick Boulevard, Maryville, TN, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage contained in motor vehicle prohibited
May 30
Eric W. Wright, 38, 547 Sinking Valley Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts
Loren M. Fox, 35, 287 Slate Ridge Road, Lily, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); endangering the welfare of a minor
Ronnie D. Osborne Jr., 25, 220 East Fourth Street, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Donna K. Nantz, 51, 1236 Maple Grove School Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Nathan T. Davidson, 28, 601 Poplar Hollow Road, London, terroristic threatening, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; resisting arrest; menacing
Paula A. Jackson, 46, 974 Burnett Road, London, speeding 26 MPH or more over limit; reckless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; wanton endangerment -- second-degree; tampering with physical evidence
May 31
Justin M. Poe, 40, 175 Woosley Drive, Smith Grove, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Lesley M Hubbard, 45, 138 Les Hubbard Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense; careless driving; improper equipment
Steven C. Herman, 30, 20707 Forrestwood Drive, Strongsville, OH, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; resisting arrest; menacing; assault, third-degree -- police officer or probation officer; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
Leslie W. Foister, 35, 368 Sallys Branch Road, London, possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; prescription-controlled substance not properly contained, first-offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Ruth Tuttle, 56, 3401 Blackwater Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; careless driving; failure to produce insurance card; rear license not illuminated
Steven Ray Hampton, 41, 368 Sallys Branch East, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Bridgett Renee House, 39, probation violation (for felony offense); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; shock probation in felony convictions
Angelia Marie Brown, 48, 50 Boggs Road, Lily, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Hal Henry Hedger, 30, 150 Willie Green Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle, prohibited
Jesse N. Garland, 39, 232 Right Emmanuel Hollow Road, Gray, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving bench warrant for court
TJ N. Nelson, 27, 377 Pleasant View Road, London, serving bench warrant for court, two counts; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Randolph L. Harris, 56, 827 Pinehill Brock Road, London, criminal possession of forged instrument, second-degree; theft by deception -- includes cold checks, under $500
Ronnie Roark, 63, 2842 Highway 967, Pineville, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Travis Matthew Hammock, 21, 115 Green Acres, London, speeding 18 MPH over limit; careless driving; failure to illuminate headlamps; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
June 1
Calvin W. Henson, 51, 17 D. Smith Road, Manchester, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Michael C. Gibson, 37, 1288 Fox Hollow Road, Manchester, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; careless driving; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
Dustin H. Bice, 28, 234 London Avenue, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, first degree, first offense (drug unspecified); disorderly conduct, second-degree; resist arrest; wanton endangerment -- first-degree -- police officer
Cheryl Denise Broussard, 64, 1000 Island Boulevard Apartment 2408, Aentura, FL, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Jo-Ann Medina, 48, 6061 Beverly Hills Street Apartment 13, Houston, TX, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Sheila D. Howell, 50, 1111 Bluff Road, Rutlige, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Stephanie Lynn Puckett, 51, 1112 Old North Kentucky Street, Kingston, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Samantha Darlene Cross, 38, 1264 Glory Allen Court, Sevierville, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Daryn Michael Barrett, 37, 113, American Greeting Card Road, #6, Corbin, assault, first-degree -- domestic violence; criminal mischief, third-degree
Jeffrey Parsley, 59, 218 East Maple Street, Nicholasville, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
GH Sizemore, 58, 1084 South Highway 66, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
June 2
Joshua J. Kyle, 31, 329 South Aprk Avenue, Morristown, TN, careless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to produce insurance card
William M. Goforth, 59, 290 Falls City Road, London, criminal trespassing -- first-degree
Cody Clinton Brown, 31, 1227 Dutch Valley Road, Clinton, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Kevin Troy Jones, 48, 284 Burwood Drive, Memphis, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
David J. Stillings, 43, 453 South Laurel Road Apartment 14, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Ernest Wayne Wagers, 56, 171 Morentown Road, London, KY, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of defaced firearm; possession of firearm by convicted felon; serving bench warrant for court, two counts; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine)
Christina R. Surgener, 48 860 Hawk Ridge Road, London, parole violation (for technical violation)
Stephanie F. Lovelady, 33, 2770 North KY 11, Heidrick, Ky, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
James R. Simpson, 36, 138 Cox Lane, London, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
Amanda Renee Huder, 30 107 Fiechter Lane Lot 1, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; reckless driving; disregarding traffic controlling DEV -- traffic light; improper turning; no registration plates; failure to wear seat belts
June 3
Jamie Sue Reed, 42, 427 Main Avenue, Georgetown, no operator's-moped license; rear license not illuminated; inadequate silencer (muffler); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); possession of controlled substance, third-degree, drug-unspecified; possession of marijuana
Amon K. Barlow, 33, 177 Gross Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Sierra D. Lewis, 20, 875 American Greeting Card Road, Corbin, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Donald Arthur, 63, 313 Pleasure View Road, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); endangering the welfare of a minor
Robin S. Arthur, 53, 313 Pleasure View Road, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, second offense or more -- greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); endangering the welfare of a minor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.