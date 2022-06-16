May 26
• Octavus Crocket, 32, 8337 South Carpenter Street, Chicago, IL - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Allonte T. Walker, 26, 6147 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joseph Boswell, 44, 747 Robinson Creek Road, Lily - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
May 27
• Kelly Gudger, 54, 1003 Cara Lane, Middlesboro - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ashley Kay Heatherly, 35, 168 Rhodes Cove Road, Sylva, NC - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jordan Randall Taylor, 40, 4855 Eighth Street, Carpainteria, CA - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael Christopher Estes, 51, no street address, Tazewell, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Donald E. King, 47, 42 Little Billy Lane, Ashville, N - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael A. Jenkins, 51, 74 Excelsior Drive, McFloyd, NC - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Terry Lynn Myers, 62, 263 Crosby Drive, Bean Station, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
May 28
• Jacqueline R. Edgin, 36, 422 High Point Road, Clarksville, TN - receiving stolen property, over $1,000 but under $10,000; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense
• Bradley Gregory, 41, 60 Farley Road, East Bernstadt - resisting arrest; failure to appear
May 31
• William D. Bowling, 43, 1778 Hopper Creek Road, London - second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; no operator's/moped license; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; disregarding stop sign; failure to or improper signal; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Calvin J. Estep, 36, 209 Stampered Ranch Road, Icing, KY - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Trey A. Pankey, 27, 74 Cornett Lane, Hazard, KY - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Madison R. Smith, 20, 47 EJ Lane, London - conspiracy to traffic in controlled substance, first offense
• Leonard D. Jones, 57, 8225 North US 25, East Bernstadt - conspiracy to traffic in controlled substance, first offense
• Kaitlyn Marie Hicks, 28, 113 Doty Heights, Lancaster, KY - failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500 but under $10,000
• Brittany D. Huddleston, 29, 150 Rasnick Street, Cumberland, KY - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Dakota J. Markowski, 30, 109 Wanda Avenue, Summerville, NC - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Rebecca Denise Blankenship, 38, 309 Thompkins Street, Kingsport, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Derek Allen Robinson, 29, 148 Clydesdale Trail, Corbin - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; receiving stolen property under 500
• Daffeny N. Dugger, 35, address unknown - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
