Jan. 6
Shanna R. Abrams, 35, 89 Boggs Cemetery Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing
Michael L. Loudermilk, 33, 2404 Laurel Lake North, London, receiving stolen property under $500; failure to appear in court, three counts
Danial Cornett, 36, 120 Cherokee Lane, London, receiving stolen property under $500
Judy C. Hampton, 41, 31 Village Street, London, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Tena R. Elza, 52, 303 Lagrange Villa Drive, Lagrange, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Robert G. Knight, 56, 163 Slones Lane, Burnside, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense
Vincent M. Tackett/Corleone, 44, 822 South Main Street, London, terroristic threatening, third-degree
Dana L. Combs, 54, 391 Applegate Road, Booneville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Evelyn M. Doree, 25, 362 Waterworks, London, serving bench warrant for court
Jonathan Wade Stevens, 49, 1664 Barbourville Street, London, serving bench warrant for court
Ronald M. Jervis, 47, 2692 Hawk Creek Road, London, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); giving officer false name or address; resisting arrest
Zachary M. Ferguson, 22, 2692 Hawk Creek Road, London, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of marijuana
Dana L. Walden, 27, 80 West Pine Hill Road, London, serving bench warrant for court, two-counts
Jan. 7
William Darrell Wooton, 52, 9091 East State Road 28 67, Albany, Indiana, failure to appear in court
Dwayne Aaron Cox, 35, 13 Davenport Lane, Williamsburg, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); menacing; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree
Cody R. Pruitt, 21, 220 Locust Grove Road, London, speeding 20 mph over limit; reckless driving; wanton endangerment -- second-degree; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; no operator's-moped license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; improper turning; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot)
Jesse G. Cobb, 18, 176 West Line County Road, London, speeding 20 mph over limit; reckless driving; wanton endangerment -- second-degree; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; no operator's-moped license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; improper turning; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot)
Darla K. Hunter, 34, 393 Pleasant View Mobile Home Park, London, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Shawn K. Mulrenin, 45, 563 Tobacco Road, London, resisting arrest; assault, third-degree -- police officer or probation officer; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot)
Dewey Franklin Evans, 70, 766 Lamero Cruise Road, East Bernstadt, criminal possession of forged instrument, second-degree
James C. Reid, 36, 122 Kentucky 3094, East Bernstadt, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Daniel C. Mills, 34, 273 Mill Creek Road, Manchester, driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt; license to be in possession
Brandon E. Cole, 30, 11651 South Highway 25 West, Williamsburg, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
David P. Smith Jr., 44, 100 KY 1376 East, London, fugitive from another state -- warrant required
Brian K. Surgener, 38, 156 Hollow View Road, Corbin, giving officer false identifying information; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); burglary, third-degree; serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Tristan Lee McHone, 23, 618 Mapleville School Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal mischief, third-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Christopher Carl Helton, 23, 1301 Paris Karr Road, Keavy, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; rear license not illuminated; failure to produce insurance card; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Robert Earl Adams, 43, 1090 Flatwoods School Road, Crab Orchard, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Enoch G. Smith, 27, 2350 Marydale Road, London, speeding 10 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; reckless driving; no registration receipt; license to be in possession; no tail lamps
James L. Herbert II, 49, 706 Caldwell Street, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
