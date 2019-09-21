Monday, September 16
Gary L. Gillespie Sr., 57, 1368 Paris Karr, Keavy, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense
Misty D. Coffey, 35, 1902 East Pittsburg Church Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; failure to notify address change to department of transportation
Donnie L. Messer, 45, 3280 Sinking Creek Road, London, flagrant non-support
Rubin Lee Blansett, 76, 660 Harold Reams Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; wanton endangerment -- first-degree; disorderly conduct, first-degree
Ginger Dakotah Pratt, 26, 9 Bowling Trail, Hazard, promoting contraband -- first-degree
Johnny L. Curry, 36, 83 Crawford Road, Manchester, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Dustin Ray Burkhead, 27, 9706 Johnson Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; possession of defaced firearm
Clarence C. Major III, 34, 1720 16th SE Street Massillon, Ohio, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); resisting arrest; careless driving; following another vehicle too closely; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
Kylin D. Hutton, 19, 2765 Lily Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
Danielle Lee Clark, 24, 2180 Fariston Road, Lily, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Brandy Tequila Bowling, 34, 45 David Hibbitts Road, London, criminal abuse, third-degree -- child 12 or under
Norman J. Osborne, 30, 199 Hicks Lane, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place -- first and second offenses; disorderly conduct, second-degree
Christopher Lee Bowling, 39, 45 David Hibbits, London, criminal abuse, third-degree -- child 12 or under; serving bench warrant for court; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense
Brandon Lee Blanton, 35, 3907 Black Lick Road, McKee, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
Brian A. Gentry, 31, 1710 JCHS Road, McKee, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Tuesday, September 17
Bradley D. Hall, 37, 226 Jasper Street, Somerset, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Michael L. Walters, 56, 808 Triplett View, Morehead, hitchhiking -- disregarding traffic regulation by pedestrian; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Randy T. Cunnagin, 35, 535 Kube Creek Road, Lily, improper display of registration plates; rear license not illuminated; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense
Anthony W. Shephard, 28, 10633 Johnson Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
Monica Nicole Sizemore, 42, 167 Foster Heights, London, theft by deception -- including cold checks, under $500
Derek Lee Whitlock, 38, 78 Ivy Lane, Greensburg, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Glenda L. Grubb, 37, 192 Levi Road, London, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Junior R. Jones, 39, 192 Levi Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
Robert E. Durham, 45, 608 Aerodrome Way, Williamson, Georgia, failure to appear in court
Kelli R. Howard, 34, 934 Holt Road, East Bernstadt, abused or neglected child -- UJC
Anthony L. Lawson, 40, 329 Anders Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Dustin I. Johnson, 30, 1415 Cumberland Falls Highway #24, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
