Monday, September 16

Gary L. Gillespie Sr., 57, 1368 Paris Karr, Keavy, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense

Misty D. Coffey, 35, 1902 East Pittsburg Church Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; failure to notify address change to department of transportation

Donnie L. Messer, 45, 3280 Sinking Creek Road, London, flagrant non-support

Rubin Lee Blansett, 76, 660 Harold Reams Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; wanton endangerment -- first-degree; disorderly conduct, first-degree

Ginger Dakotah Pratt, 26, 9 Bowling Trail, Hazard, promoting contraband -- first-degree

Johnny L. Curry, 36, 83 Crawford Road, Manchester, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Dustin Ray Burkhead, 27, 9706 Johnson Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; possession of defaced firearm

Clarence C. Major III, 34, 1720 16th SE Street Massillon, Ohio, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); resisting arrest; careless driving; following another vehicle too closely; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license

Kylin D. Hutton, 19, 2765 Lily Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)

Danielle Lee Clark, 24, 2180 Fariston Road, Lily, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500

Brandy Tequila Bowling, 34, 45 David Hibbitts Road, London, criminal abuse, third-degree -- child 12 or under

Norman J. Osborne, 30, 199 Hicks Lane, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place -- first and second offenses; disorderly conduct, second-degree

Christopher Lee Bowling, 39, 45 David Hibbits, London, criminal abuse, third-degree -- child 12 or under; serving bench warrant for court; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense

Brandon Lee Blanton, 35, 3907 Black Lick Road, McKee, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license

Brian A. Gentry, 31, 1710 JCHS Road, McKee, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Tuesday, September 17

Bradley D. Hall, 37, 226 Jasper Street, Somerset, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Michael L. Walters, 56, 808 Triplett View, Morehead, hitchhiking -- disregarding traffic regulation by pedestrian; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Randy T. Cunnagin, 35, 535 Kube Creek Road, Lily, improper display of registration plates; rear license not illuminated; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense

Anthony W. Shephard, 28, 10633 Johnson Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000

Monica Nicole Sizemore, 42, 167 Foster Heights, London, theft by deception -- including cold checks, under $500

Derek Lee Whitlock, 38, 78 Ivy Lane, Greensburg, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Glenda L. Grubb, 37, 192 Levi Road, London, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Junior R. Jones, 39, 192 Levi Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense

Robert E. Durham, 45, 608 Aerodrome Way, Williamson, Georgia, failure to appear in court

Kelli R. Howard, 34, 934 Holt Road, East Bernstadt, abused or neglected child -- UJC

Anthony L. Lawson, 40, 329 Anders Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Dustin I. Johnson, 30, 1415 Cumberland Falls Highway #24, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court

