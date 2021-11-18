Nov. 1
• Christopher L. Gaines, 34, 260 Slate Lick Street, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to or improper signal; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no motorcycle operator's license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Jacob W. Lefevers, 44, 101 General Delivery, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Misty M. Sizemore, 41, 3016 KY 930, Barbourville, parole violation for technical violation
• Louis W. Long Jr., 45, 350 Casey Road, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, Class A, 3 or more in 5 years; theft by unlawful taking - all others
• Allen D. Beard, 52, 191 Happy Hollow Lane, Worthville, Ky., failure to appear
• Ester V. Hatfield, 63, PO Box 146, Smithville, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Derrick A. Brooks, 35, 432 Brock Road, Sunbright, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Nov. 2
• Bryan D. Winberry, 35, 159 Rebecca Lane, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, second offense; rear license not illuminated; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; driving on SUI-suspended license, first offense; no tail lamps; license to be in possession; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to produce insurance card; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, second offense
• Melissa A. Campbell, 39, 538 Old Richmond Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Joshua Mills, 38, homeless, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Eddie Williams, 56, 420 Norris Freeway, Rockytop, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Lauren K. Smith, 22, 1431 East State Street, Bristol, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Richard L. Morris, 42, 4244 Mayflower Boulevard, Columbus, Ohio, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Tyler W. Nunley, 23, 1290 Hotway Road, Greenville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Raymond F. Salazar, 36, 124 Witcher Lane, Erwin, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Inman R. McAndrew, 67, 516 Sheila Drive, Newport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• William M. Howard, 47, 24231 Denton Valley Road, Abingdon, Va., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• James R. Sauceman, 45, 145 Hixon Circle, Greenville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jeremy M. Shelton, 40, 45oo Cedar Creek Road, Greenville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Nov. 3
• Bryan L. Robinson, 41, 212 Fire Station Road, London, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, second or greater offense
• Lisa R. Baker, 39, 1193 KY 3041, Corbin, first-degree wanton endangerment, police officer
• Shawn McKinney, 40, 197 Lunsford Hollow Road, McKee, Ky., fraudulent use of credit card, over $1,000 but under $10,000
• Rebecca Ann Polston, 37, 103 West Trace Street, Somerset, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense; second-degree disorderly conduct; menacing
• Mark D. Sizemore, 40, 4926 Hwy. 1524, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Justin C. Solock, 34, 111 Rose Circle, Kingston, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Coy H. Potter, 41, 821 Siluria Street, Harriman, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Nov. 4
• Frank J. Noe Jr., 36, 306 East High Street, Mt. Sterling, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Michael Shane Lewis, 56, 35 Zack Lewis Pass, Manchester, first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle
• Danny D. Hibbitts, 41, 454 Hopkins Cemetery Road, London, serving parole violation warrant
• Darren Joseph Bargo, 32, 44 Walnut Ridge Drive, Bimble, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Mitchell Dale Dooley, 37, 1247 Red Hill Road, Livingston, no charges posted
• James Herbert Brick, 61, 92 KOA Campground Road, Cherokee, N.C., first-degree unlawful imprisonment; possession of matter portraying sex performance by a minor, over 12 years of age but under 18, first offense
Nov. 5
• Charles Nathan Doan, 41, 8842 East Hwy. 92, Monticello, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Kristina N. Jones, 32, 31 Steele Lane, Brightstore, Ky., remanded
• Larry Vaughn, 69, 854 Muddy Gap Road, Manchester, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Oscar D. Martin, 49, 132 Martin Road, South, Pine Knot, flagrant non-support; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; display or possession of cancelled or fictitious operator's license; failure to or improper signal
• Anthony Wayne Martin, 33, 98 Fordes Crossing Road, Corbin, driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; license to be in possession; failure to wear seat belts; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; careless driving; driving on DUI-suspended license, second offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
• Robert Daniel Goodin, 33, 91 Ben Bailey Road, London, failure to appear; flagrant non-support
• Larry R. Proffitt, 30, 546 Kentucky Hollow Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting
• Daniel Warren Viefied, 45, 311 Levis Street, Maryville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Sonia D Burns, 39, 1260 Old Hare Road, East Bernstadt, third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; flagrant non-support; failure to appear
