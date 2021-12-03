Nov. 10
• Nelson P. Replogle, 59, 5205 Trumpet Vine Lane, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Anthony C. Baylis, 38, 228 Morgan Avenue, Harriman, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Maurice A. Brown, 21, 12089 South West 12th Street, Broward, Fla., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Marklyn A. Forrester, 25, 12089 South West 12th Street, Broward, Fla., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jahramarley K. McFarlane, 22, 425 South East 4th Avenue, Southbay, Fla., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jamali J. Ramsey, 19, 1501 Calusa Drive, Belleglade, Fla., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• John A. Sentell, 44, 1306 Sweetbee Simpson Road, Lenoir, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Nov. 11
• Michael G. Hammock, 33, 1131 Highway 770, Corbin, serving parole violation warrant
• Trevon M. Warren, 24, 3505 Forrest Spring Court, Lexington, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Nov. 12
• Christopher W. Mason, 30, 122 Bell Jellico Road, Pineville, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Nov. 13
• Bemas R. Noble, 46, 53 Finley Trailer Park, London, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; no registration plates; license to be in possession; obstructed vision and/or windshield; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; improper equipment; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; giving officer false identifying information; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; disregarding stop sign; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, third offense
Nov. 14
• Christian A. Shrader, 21, 1275 Lily Road, London, serving parole violation warrant; murder; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense
• Jason W. Burkhart, 39, 1414 Hwy. 1394, East Bernstadt, first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; reckless driving; failure to or improper signal; persistent felony offender I
Nov. 15
• Brittany Ann Gregory, 37, 222 Charles Johnson Lane, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; no registration plates; no operator's/moped license; improper registration plate; rear license not illuminated; failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drug/ etc., first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; improper equipment; operating on suspended or revoked operator's licese; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to wear seat belts, two counts; license to be in possession; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
• Zachary Caleb Hart, 34, 305 Beatty Avenue, Corbin, remanded
• John Dakota Ritchie, 27, 160 Sharp Branch, Cromona, Ky., fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree wanton endangerment, police officer; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; probation violation for technical violation
• Joshua R. Seal, 40, 425 W. Charles Street, Morris, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Nov. 16
• Jonita Lynn Moore, 38, 2542 Landing Trace, Owensboro, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• David C. Lewis, 48, 116 Murphy Lane, Baxter, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Carroll Smith Jr., 58, 3085 Hwy. 3434, East Bernstadt, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, two counts
Nov. 17
• Frank P. McDade Jr., 41, 415 Stone Mountain Road, Bulls Gap, Tenn., probation violation for technical violation
• Tommy R. Russell, 50, 2365 Allen Drive, Lexington, transferred for court; serving parole violation warrant
• Julia A. Helton, 39, 2032 Daniel Court, Lexington, trafficking in synthetic drugs, first offense; possess/manufacture/etc. counterfeit; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Shartuse T. Lyttle, 46, 2032 Daniel Court, Lexington, trafficking in synthetic drugs, first offense; possess/manufacture/etc. counterfeit; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Mark Adam Burke, 35, 223 Gun Smoke Drive, Nicholasville, Va., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Max K. Carey, 31, 109 Carey Lane, Irwin, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Mark A Felts, 57, 33 Brandon Drive, Corbin, first-degree sexual abuse; third-degree sodomy
• Jessie J. Smith, 30, 1482 Monteel Drive, Atlanta, Ga.. federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Nolvia R. Carillo, 41, 1072 East 23rd Street, Hileah, Fla., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Darrle W. Harris, 56, 10470 East Otter Drive, Detroit, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Rodriguez R. Ramirez, 33, 7400 Garrison Road, Louisville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Bobby M. Baucum, 50, address unknown, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
