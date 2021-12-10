Nov. 18
• Tracy M. Evans, 50, 2372 Sugar Grove Valley Road, Harriman, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Austin Tanner Wood, 29, 129 Valley View Private Drive, Blountville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Lawaun D. Boatwright, 26, 344 Zreo Bishop Street, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Brian H. Wampler, 50, 521 Old Valley Road, Harriman, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Lee T. Smith, 57, 405 Bud Amour Road, Gates, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Nov. 19
• Nadia Z Duvall, 19, 1527 Maple Grove Road, London, third-degree criminal mischief; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting; first-degree criminal trespass
• Kermit Dewayne Williams, 41, 625 Old Flat Lick School Road, Flat Lick, Ky., failure to appear
• Roy D. Hembree, 56, 18 Collins Lane, Corbin, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. first offense
• Robert D. McCamon, 30, no street address, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; license to be in possession
• Tommy L. Robinson, 52, 260 West Robinson Road, London, remanded
• Paris Drummonds, 51, 706 Kentucky Street, Corbin, remanded
• William H. Nantz, 63, P.O. Box 435, Woodbine, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Stefanie Marie Wells, 36, 77 Union Street, Somerset, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Carl Douglas Halcomb, 5, 227 Garden Lane, Rutledge, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Dewayne T. Wells, 29, 123 East Young Pike, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Sammy L. Gibson, 33, 318 Parkway, Gatlinburg, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Addison H. Moya, 24, 2209 Juniper Drive, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Chance A. England, 22, 201 West Vine Street, Beckley, Va., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Steven C. Abercrombie, 51, 215 Atkins Road, Madisonville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Karen Michelle McCampbell, 52, 250 Creekside Drive, Maggie Valley, N.C., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Johnny D. Wyatt, 51, 368 Levi Jackson Mill Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs.etc., first offense, two counts; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts, two counts; giving office false identifying information; second-degree forgerty - other; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card
Nov. 20
• Rhonda E. Simpson, 36, 480 Green Chapel Road, Henning, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Rachel Beth Riggs, 33, 270 Richland Drive, Lily, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• James Robert Weaver, 44, 271 Slate Ridge Road, Lily, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Jonathan Patrick Day, 38, 500 Bovine Lane, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense; rear license not illuminated; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; possession of marijuana; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating vehicle with expired operator's license; excessive window tinting; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; receiving stolen property under $500; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
Nov. 22
• Brian K. Napier, 50, 319 Curry Road, London, remanded
• Mark Anthony Mounts, 67, 5928 West Laurel Road, London, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Holly D. Johnson, 43, 1214 Campbell Road, Corbin, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Leslie L. Taylor, 61, 409 Stivers Lane, London, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Sherrick T Smith, 34, 2020 Old Coal Road, Williamsburg, Ky., theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting'
• Kayla E Philpot, 29, 690 Parker Road, London, remanded
• Travis S. Merritt, 41, 327 Waterworks Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Bill Baker, 33, 1315 Douglas Street, White Pine, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jerry W. Barcol, 54, 1616 Woodburn Avenue, Covington, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Tony D. Taylor, 32, 780 Elisha Feltner Road, London, first-degree assault
Nov. 23
• Brandon E. Eversole, 31, 1 O.H. Johnson Road, London, first-degree criminal trespass, two counts
• Laura L. Sproles, 48, 53 Hammock Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, fourth or greater offense
• Jason R. Boots, 45, 4472 Rough Creek Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substances, second offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license, two counts; failure to wear seat belts, two counts; operating vehicle with expired operator's license; second-degree wanton endangerment, two counts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substances, aggravated circumstances, first offense, two counts; failure to issue insurance card, three counts; improper equipment, two counts; no registration receipt, two counts; failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, two counts; second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense, two counts
