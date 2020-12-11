Nov. 23
• Victor K. Nolan, 42, 7846 Hwy. 1232, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500
• Jamie Lynn Dugger, 33, 633 Roy Dugger Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, $500 or more but under $0,000; first-degree burglary; third-degree criminal mischief
• Estill Wayne Partin, 45, 1624 Jennifer Rd., Lexington, remanded
• Christy Jean Givens, 46, 305 Upper St., Loudon, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joni Amber Johnson, 37, 708 Straley Ave., Priston, WV, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Carlos Terrell Brinson, 40, 2641 Selma Ave., Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Timothy M. Thomas, 37, 2360 Woodbine Ave., Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael David Leach, 50, 272 Evans Rd., Jacksboro, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Chadwick L. Condry, 48, 989 Margaret Dr., Alcore, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Daniel Arthur, 42, 1536 Locust Grove Rd., Keavy, second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense, two counts; serving bench warrant for court; rear license not illuminated; obstructed vision and/or windshield; failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; improper registration plate; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; careless driving
• Dylan R. Owens, 28, 457 Missouriville Rd., Monticello, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Nov. 24
• Anthony Levi Garvin, 30, 507 Bentley Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
• Damas G. Osborne, 44, 630 Terrace Ln., London, flagrant non-support, four counts
• Dionessa Kamari Tippins, 26, 627 Sadie Court, Lansing, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Gregory Lynn McKnight, 29, 24627 Sandy Ridge Rd., Saint Paul, Va., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Deairus Jacquez Goines, 30, 1909 Minnesota Ave., Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jason L. Howard, 37, 435 South Stone Rd., Crossville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jyshon Forbes, 26, 3836 Selma Ave., Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Anthony D. Thomas, 40, 2956 Carson Ave., Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Nov. 25
• James D. Ratliff, 41, 1136 Ky. 11-N, Campton, Ky., possession of firearm by convicted felon; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Robert Hacker, 46, 6182 S. Hwy. 11, Manchester, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; improper equipment; obstructed vision and/or windshield; license to be in possession; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; flagrant non-support
• Scott Bradley Wombles, 50, 110 Gail Hart Rd., Rockhold, Ky., operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, second offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; rear license not illuminated
• Michael A. Long, 28, 74 Early Ln., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts; second-degree promoting contraband
• Amos D. Sparkman, 25, 55 Sydney Circle, Corbin, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Brittany L. Hill, 31, 44 Lois Lane, London, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• David Travis Nealon, 39, 413 Shenandoah Dr., Rockwood, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Aaron J. Brock, 29, 390 Rally Rd., Corbin, first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; possession of firearm by convicted felon; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Brandon L. Gray, 38, 147 O Johnson Rd., London, first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; receiving stolen property - $10,000 or more
• Rebecca Ann Wilson, 39, 155 Locust Grove Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, two counts; probation violation fir technical violation, two counts; serving bench warrant for court; giving officer false identifying information
• Tiffany A. Henson, 35, 177 Hwy. 638, Manchester, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; serving parole violation warrant
Nov. 26
• Deon W. McCully, 42, 843 Bowling Branch Rd., Thousand Sticks, Ky., first-degree possession controlled substance, opiates, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; prescription controlled substance no in proper container, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Levi R. Merritt, 28, 3557 White Oak Rd., London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; serving bench warrant for court, two counts
• Angela N. Bolton, 40, 1330 Barton Mill Rd., Corbin, flagrant non-support
Nov. 27
• Jeremy W. Hughes, 35, 1144 Putnam St., Newport, Ky., operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; rear license not illuminated; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; receiving stolen property, under $10,000, two counts; first-degree criminal mischief
• Christopher Lee Mason, 33, 290 Laurel Whitley Rd., London, obstructed vision and/or windshield; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence; possession of handgun by convicted felon
• Christopher B. Mills, 38, 200 First St., Barbourville, improper registration plate; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to or improper signal; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Michael A. Nakonechny, 38, 709 Hill Rise Ct., Lexington, serving parole violation warrant; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order, two counts; first-degree criminal trespass
• Denise A. Moore, 46, 357 Victory Rd., East Bernstadt, improper equipment; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to issue insurance card; license to be in possession; unapproved or no eye protective device, motorcycle; no registration receipt; no registration plates; vehicle a nuisance, noisy, etc.; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Franklin J. Hammack, 45, 53 Wells Rd., London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury; third-degree terroristic threatening; resisting arrest; menacing; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts
• Isaac Lee Glennis, 47, 114 Elk River Rd., Gray, Ky., serving parole violation warrant
Nov. 28
• George E. Lewis, 31, 479 Hwy. 1228, East Bernstadt, first-degree strangulation; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; second-degree unlawful imprisonment
• Pamela R. Wilder, 37, 241 Hicks Ln., Gray, Ky., fourth-degree assault, no visible injury
• Randy T. Cunnigan, 36, 535 Line Creek Rd., Lily, resisting arrest; second-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; failure to comply with helmet law, over 21 years of age; unapproved or no eye protective device, motorcycle, two counts; possession of firearm by convicted felon; failure to produce insurance card; improper equipment; second-degree criminal mischief; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; driving on DUI-suspended license, aggravated circumstances, first offense; vehicle a nuisance, noisy, etc.; license to be in possession; failure to or improper signal; flagrant non-support; abuse or neglected child - UJC
Nov. 29
• Kelsey Kay Root, 20, 355 Pine Hill Park Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, first offense; one headlight; license to be in possession; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500; probation violation for felony offense
• Trevor D. Burkhart, 21, 63 Kentucky Hollow Rd., East Bernstadt, failure to wear seat belts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; improper equipment; failure to or improper signal; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, first offense
• Christopher M. Evans, 38, 694 North U.S. 830, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others
