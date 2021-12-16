Nov. 24
• Chris S. Henry, 22, Corbin Manor, Corbin, first-degree rape; second-degree sodomy; first-degree sexual abuse; video voyeurism
• Veronica Ann Honeycutt, 47, 710 Rita Lane, Corbin, wanton abuse/neglect of adult by person
• William Richard Hall, 38, 101 General Delivery, Lexington, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 oz., first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; persistent felony offender I
• Nicholas Jackson, 40, 5101 Ashville Hwy., Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Kayla D. Holt, 38, 786 North Whitepine Road, Jefferson, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Carl E. Rader, 52, 2412 Parkview Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Randall J. Roark, 47, 420 South Highway 11, Barbourville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Dennis Ray Baker, 41, 1809 KY 223, Flat Lick, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Paul E. Thurmond, 45, 511 Parker Road, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; persistent felony offender I; failure to appear, two counts
Nov. 25
• Jessica M. Sams, 29, 77 Sweet Hollow Road, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; giving officer false identifying information; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Samantha J. Lindsey, 36, 1018 Echo Valley Road, Lily, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Angela S. Spurlock, 54, 514 West 16th Street, London, second-degree assault; tampering with physical evidence
• Joshua K. Karr, 29, 25 Hart Church Road, Manchester, third-degree terroristic threatening; resisting arrest
• Joanna M. Mattingly, 32, 168 Boggs Road, London, serving parole violation warrant
Nov. 26
• Larry Joe Vaughn, 69, East Bernstadt, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Loretta G. Carter, 38, 707 Pat Avenue, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; failure to appear
• Coolidge Spurlock Jr., 57, 169 Bolton Ridge Road, Corbin, probation violation for felony offense
Nov. 28
• Brandi R. Davis, 42, 133 Stamper Street, Corbin, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; second-degree disorderly conduct; third-degree criminal trespassing
Nov. 29
• Misty Renee Jarvis, 39, 2070 Hopper Creek Road, London, false statement/misrepresent to receive benefits, over $1,000
• William Kenneth Jarvis, 41, 2070 Hopper Creek Road, London, false statement/misrepresent to receive benefits, over $1,000
• Jennifer L. Colwell, 40, 166 Jervis Road, London, remanded
• Darrell A. Holt, 30, 101 Richmond Avenue, Nicholasville, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts
• Morris Dean Miller, 51, 1964 Alice Drive, Lexington, first-degree strangulation; fourth-degree assault, minor injury; flagrant non-support; failure to appear
• Logan K. Martin, 24, 846 Moriah Church Road, London, first-degree criminal trespass; resisting arrest
• Robbie B. Baker, 43, 299 Steven Lane, Williamsburg, probation violation for felony offense, two counts; failure to appear, two counts
• Estes M. Shelton, 60, 105 Melcon Way, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; second-degree strangulation
Nov. 30
• Tyler D. Branson, 18, 270 Roy Dugger Road, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; improperly on left side of road; failure to wear seat belts, two counts; no operator's/moped license, two counts; reckless driving; driving too fast for traffic conditions; third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; second-degree wanton endangerment, two counts
• Steven A. Huff, 37, P.O. Box 821, Russell Springs, Ky., first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; tampering with physical evidence; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; tampering with physical evidence; second-degree burglary
• Joseph C. Roop, 54, 9474 Somerset Road, London, driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., third offense
• Christopher J. Bailey, 39, 4473 Shiloh Church Road, Aiken, S.C., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Nikki J. Pratt, 39, 908 Honeysuckle Road, Maryville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Marsha L. Hill, 47, 117 Michael Lane, Jacksboro, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Erica S. Saunders, 20, 39 Organ Drive, Barbourville, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
Dec. 1
• Jonathan S. Wagers, 40, 438 Curry Road, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, second offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• James Boswell, 37, 457 West City Dam Road, Keavy, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; theft of identity of another without consent; receiving stolen property, over $1,000 but under $10,000
• Dewayne Combs, 39, 858 Grapevine Creek Road, Hazard, Ky., theft by unlawful taking or disposition - firearm; improper display of registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no/expired registration plates; no/expired Kentucky registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; theft by deception, include cold checks, under $300; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense
• Roger Dale King, 58, 1500 Hellard Drive, Annville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Austin G. Manning, 24, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; third-degree burglary
• Paul E. Stone, 35, 15 Garland Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Lawrence E. Smith, 46, 71 Robert E. Cox Road, Corbin, first-degree strangulation; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury
