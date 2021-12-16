London, KY (40741)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming N and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming N and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.