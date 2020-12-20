Nov. 29
• Lloyd J. Burkhart, 27, 221 Pleasure View Rd., London, third-degree burglary
• Dennis Allen Studer, 35, 203 West 4th Ave., Onieda, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Christopher E. Peters, 29, 141 Konitzer Lane, London, serving parole violation warrant
Dec. 1
• Elisha M. Carpenter, 43, 171 Morentown Rd., serving bench warrant for court; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Christopher S. Chapman, 29, 363 Caudill Gap, Manchester, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; carry concealed weapon by prior deadly weapon felony offender
• Pamela D. Muse, 52, 714 N. Barton St., Johnson, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Renee L. Bond, 48, 1369 Pleasant Grove Rd., Bluff City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Bobbie S. Gideon, 38, 949 Chadwick Drive, Kingsport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Sherri R. Hillman, 53, 624 Barnett Dr., Kingsport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Dec. 2
• Annabelle M. Hensley, 37, 1335 Hazel Fork Rd., Gray, Ky., operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, aggravated circumstances, second offense; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; careless driving; improper equipment; failure to produce insurance card; rear license not illuminated; obstructed vision and/or windshield
• Kristina Marie Irvine, 35, 59 Ray Johnson Rd., East Bernstadt, probation violation for felony offense
• Mitchell L. Farkas, 51, PO Box 222, Springfield, La., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jonathan Mark Brinda, 57, 345 Lincoln Rd., Fayetteville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Raymond Wayne Layne, 42, 209 Covetrail, Whitewell, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Christopher Andrew Gipson, 36, 319 Hill-Coulson Rd., Decherd, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joshua Anthony Rucker, 30, 1707 Ovoca Rd., Tullahoma, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• James J. Martin, 27, 3920 Kannie Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Cantrell R. Goodloe, 41, 7817 Opal Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael G. Neal, 54, 107 Hickory St., Rossville, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• David J. Jennings, 34, 927 Stone Crest Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jeremy L. Hawthorne, 34, 3003 East 34th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Leonta D. Epps, 28, homeless, Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Lafredrick Maurice Eddings, 37, 120 Amber Lane, McMinnville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Dequan K. Fuqua, 23, 1029 Grays Dr., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Antonio R. Petty, 43, 529 East 52nd St., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Regan Darby Prater, 23, 1405 West Lincoln St., Tullahoma, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Floyd A. Muck, 42, 320 Stotts Rd., Palmer, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• James Ray Pritchett, 32, 775 Long Island Rd., New Hope, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• David M. Phillips, 36, 1021 Mountain Creek Rd., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ronald L. Kilgore, 38, 712 South Louisville, East Ridge, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Wesley R. Lawrence, 41, homeless, Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Cayla Shae Jane Hopkins, 27, 698 Long Hollow Rd., Maryville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Gary Leroy Montgomery, 34, 3121 East Ave., Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Shaniqa D. Flack, 23, 1823 River Side Dr., Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Eric Allen Wilson, 40, 404 Landrum Rd., Clinton, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Steven Keith Hunley, 30, 467 Hunley Rd., Speedville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Dec. 3
• William Tyler Karr, 25, 1963 Echo Valley Rd., London, first-degree sexual abuse, victim under 12 years of age; serving bench warrant for court; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
• Donald E. Fisher, 67, 1214 Sunnyneady Dr., Nashville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Louis Lee Lumsden, 43, 7105 Blossom Circle, Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jason C. Johnson, 37, homeless, Williamsburg, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Anthony B. Banks, 29, 212 Wilson St., Concord, N.C., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Calvin W. Hanks, 42, 3800 Youngstown Rd., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Lorenzo D. Ware, 35, 2008 East 20th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Gary Dyquanne Cross, 24, 1615 East 5th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Terrence L. Moore, 29, 245 Stuart St., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jaman (Jamaal) Tyrone Parker, 36, 3301 Navajo Dr., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Dekendrick L. Trammell, 27, homeless, Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ladarius T. Taylor, 31, 5358 Haitsen Crt., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Richard K. Eberhart, 56, 145 Duck Dr., Estill Springs, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Derek A. Peek, 39, 256 Redan Rd., Stone Mountain, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Randy Deon Belcher, 46, 8109 Royal Dr., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• D'Avonte M. Wofford, 18 5947 Congress Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Dylan S. Grubb, 28, 497 Bowling Old Way Rd., London, third-degree terroristic threatening; menacing; first-degree strangulation
Dec. 4
• James D. Nicholson, 52, 1050 Sinking Creek Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct; violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Christopher L. Vaughn, 38, 2784 Lily Rd., London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Jerry Ralph McLean, 53, 203 Summitville Rd., Manchester, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• William R. Mays, 31, 134 Appaloosa Trail, Corbin, second-degree assault
• Constance Maria White, 27, 907 Antioch Rd., Johnson City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ashley Drew Jones, 35, 1518 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Jefferson, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Sarah L. Raitch, 39, 580 Judd Lane, Decatur, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Tesla Jade Robinson, 28, 326 Historic Hills Rd., Kingsport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Christopher E. Battles, 47, 124 Anderson Dr., Tullahoma, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Martel Dewanye Arnold, 34, 608 North Park Dale Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Cedric Dominique Freeman, 33, 4150 Bonny Oaks Dr., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Corey Carlos Garrett, 42, 407 Carney St., Shelbyville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Mitchell L. Hughes, 45, 190 Cal Dillard Rd., Turtletown, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Dustin Allen Frisbee, 34, homeless, Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Theonda J. Thorne, 21, 3610 Center Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ruben Tywayne Williams, 24, 3613 Dorris St., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Shaun D. Standard, 38, 2017 Curtis St., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Markell Lebron Ash, 42, 1239 Helena Dr., Hixson, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Anthony O. Smith, 32, 2405 Stuart St., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Cody Vance Gober, 24, 158 Browning Way, Dalton, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Grenardric Leon Williams, 38, 929 Reda Court, McDonough, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Holli L. Houston, 39, 64 Damian Circle, Corbin, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Allen Glenn Massey, 54, 7710 Lee Highway, Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Matthew Don Dent, 38, homeless, Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jeremy Lee Witt, 42, 5016 Newport Dr., East Ridge, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ricky Lee Riddle, 29, 120 Edgewood Lane, Manchester, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Danny Sean Adams, 47, 118 Timber Ridge Dr., Madisonville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Roy L. Rydholm, 62, 220 East 4th St., London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses; third-degree terroristic threatening
