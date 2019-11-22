Monday, November 18
Ashley N. Sluder, 28, 3025 Highway 150, Stanford, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); resisting arrest; wanton endangerment -- second-degree -- police officer; menacing; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; disorderly conduct, second-degree; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) first offense; assault, third-degree -- police officer or probation officer
Jamie Lee Howard, 38, 305 Bray Cemetery Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); improper registration plate; driving -- DUI suspended license (third offense)
Roy J. Meeler, 54, 8704 Johnson Road, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of marijuana
Robert W. Maxie, 60, 716 Rita Lane, Corbin, dependency action -- UJC; flagrant non-support; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; tampering with physical evidence; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
James Jeffrey Jones, 45, 555 Hooppole Creek Road, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest
Christopher W. Fox, 34, 790 Oakgrove Church Road, Corbin, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Brian L. Durham, 41, 3805 N. Highway US 25, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) first offense; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense
Tuesday, November 19
Roy Scott Worthington, 39, 208 Smith Avenue, Ages, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, two counts
Brittany N. Turner, 31, 208 Smith Avenue, Evarts, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; giving officer false identifying information; escape, third-degree; fugitive from another state -- warrant required; theft by deception -- including cold checks under $500; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to illuminate headlamps; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; obstructed vision and/or windshield; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Jody M. Lanala, 43, 898 KY 3436 Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Randall B. Murray, 57, 129 McCracking Lane, East Bernstadt, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; failure to appear in court; criminal trespassing -- third-degree
Laurea M. Hoyle, 50, 5467 Rough Creek Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
Bob H. Cox, 34, 603 Salt Lick Road, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) fourth offense or more; wanton endangerment -- first-degree; driving -- DUI suspended license (third offense)
Jacob I. Riley, 26, 52 Ellis Lane, Hinkle, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but under $10,000
Johnny D. Burchfield, 48, 32074 Highway 421, Hyden, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Sammy Bowling, 33, 2276 East Pittsburg Church Road, London, wanton endangerment -- first-degree
Gino Girado Cima, 34, 702 Lynn Camp Road, Gray, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Clayton Edward Asher, 20, 221 McWhorter Street, London, menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree
Jennifer L. Earls, 39, 411 Dandelion Circle, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; carless driving
