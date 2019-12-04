Thursday, November 28
Lloyd Wagers, 42, 97 Fariston Road, London, serving parole violation warrant
Bernard Q. Ellison, 65, 982 Corbin Cemetery Road, London, assault, third-degree (EMS, Fire Rescue Squad); assault, third-degree -- police officer or probation officer; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); terroristic threatening, third-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree
Lucas D. Nantz, 34, 535 Court Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Friday, November 29
Roger M. Amis, 38, 567 West City Dam Road, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Nancy Ann Salyer, 35, 92 Woodland Court, Keavy, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); persistent felony offender II
Diane M. Hunter, 38, 6217 North Highway 421, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court, two counts; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to use child restraint device in vehicle
Edward Wayne Gregory, 52, 2820 Laurel Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury
Saturday, November 30
Logan Douglas Robbins, 32, 637 Highway 516, Middlesboro, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $500 or more but under $10,000
Rebecca S. Golden, 30, 47 Ridgewood Lane, London, receiving stolen property, under $10,000; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to surrender revoked operators license
Roger D. Thomas, 48, 136 Boreing Drive, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Sunday, December 1
Blake M. Spaw, 20, 225 Walnut Avenue, Somerset, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree -- illegal controlled substance, under 18 years of age
David P. Smith Jr., 44. 311 Brock Road, Owenton, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest
Lisa M. Brock, 45, 890 Paris Karr Road, Keavy, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), two counts; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Joshua Lee Osborne, 38, 738 Ravenwood Circle, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
John David Richards, 34, 176 Fritts Lane, Corbin, burglary, second-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.