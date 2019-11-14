Monday, November 11
James M. Waller, 48, 1779 Little Flat Ledford Road, Sharpsburg, speeding 15 mph over limit; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; reckless driving; possession of marijuana
Landon D. Collins, 32, 1516 Locust Grove Road, Keavy, flagrant non-support; probation violation (for felony offense)
Jonathan D. Gray, 37, 275 Rocky Fork Road, Big Creek, criminal mischief, second-degree
Toby L. Gray, 38, 209 Hart Road, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle $500 or more but under $10,000; persistent felony offender I
Jennifer B. Carter, 38, 801 North Hill Street Avenue, London, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, two counts; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense
Gayle Lee Jeffrey, 64, 844 South Highway 1223 Apartment 6, Corbin, theft of property mislaid or deliver by mistake
Jack L. Franke, 41, 90 Miller Road, London, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Cody L. Smith, 29, 97 Crystal Lane, London, criminal trespassing -- second-degree; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Kayla J. Riggs, 29, 97 Crystal Lane, London, criminal trespassing -- second-degree; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); neglect action -- UJC
Tuesday, November 12
Julia Ann Helton, 37, 183 Bolton Ridge Road, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing -- first-degree
Johnny D. Burdine, 62, 447 Onreal Road, London, resisting arrest; menacing; unlawful imprisonment -- first-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree
Kenneth E. Schorpp Jr., 54, 634 Ravenwood Estate, London, making false statement to prevent reduction of benefits, O/100
Jacob W. Martin, 20, 1830 Taylor School Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
James W. Cawood 47, 329 Shackle Road, London, possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- amphetamine
Jessica L. Curry, 21, 5695 KY Walker 718, Barbourville, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Holden J. Baker, 22, 169 Baker Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Jamie L. Howard, 38, 2604 Slate Lick Road, London, failure to appear in court, two counts; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Earl Dewayne Salyers, 48, 1213 Old Whitley Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
