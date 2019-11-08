Monday, November 4
Kenda J. Bowling, 51, 555 Long Branch, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; disorderly conduct, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree
Sean A. Bosch, 32, 496 Maple School Grove Road, London, flagrant non-support
William K. Jordan, 30, 14236 North Highway 1247, Ubank, flagrant non-support
Michael W. Sturgill, 48, 541 Tobacco Road, London, flagrant non-support, two counts
Dakota A. Middleton, 20, 183 Bennett Branch Road, Barbourville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Mark J. Milslagle, 49, 705 Brookstone Court, Lexington, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Michael S. Rader, 49, 8862 East Laurel Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
George D. Melton, 34, 223 Upper McIntosh Road, Wooten, flagrant non-support, two counts; promoting contraband -- first-degree
Dallas W. Baker, 35, 467 Victory Road, East Bernstadt, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500
Beverly S. Bentley, 54, 1271 Topton Road, London, serving bench warrant for court; serving parole violation warrant; burglary, second-degree
Timmy L. Sizemore, 36, 204 Tib Drive, London, speeding 23 MPH over limit; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Christopher W. Surgener, 35, 704 Engineer Street, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court; theft by deception -- including cold checks, under $500
Tuesday, November 5
Arnold Wayne Maggard, 33, 1175 Cassidy Road, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree; flagrant non-support
Lacey J. Feltner, 32, 707 Highway 909, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); probation violation (for technical violation); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); promoting contraband -- first-degree
Richard C. Johnson, 34, 529 Holly Grove Road, Keavy, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Daniel L. Asher, 35, 160 Lake Hollow road, Barbourville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Robin L. Brock, 47, 164 John George Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Arville Thomas Jr., 49, 136 Boring Road, London, giving officer false identifying information; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Cody D. Marcum, 23, 1315 Highway 3434, East Bernstadt, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing -- third-degree
James N. Darnell, 34, 4245 Grace Avenue, Wayne, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; wanton endangerment -- second degree; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified
Tommy Craig Bellamy, 57, 5270 Pine Log Plane, Beech Island, SC, no weight distance tax license (KYU)
Emilia A. Williamson, 32, 5647 Mayfair Street, Deerborn Heights, MI, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; wanton endangerment -- second-degree; possession of marijuana; promoting contraband -- second-degree
Ainsley E. Schultz, 39, 976 Old State Road, Lily, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Melvin Dewayne Haggard, 39, 365 Bill Subdivision Road, London, flagrant non-support
