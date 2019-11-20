Friday, November 15

Thomas Jason Bailey, 31, 4401 490 Highway, East Bernstadt, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)

Kelly Davis, 38, 193 Davenport Lane, Lily, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Willis Raymond Benway, 53, 2359 Locust Grove Road, Keavy, possession of firearm by convicted felon

Willia Jean Jackson, 52, 50 Marcum Street, Manchester, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to wear seat belts; careless driving; following another vehicle too closely

Clover R. Salyer, 33, 50 Slatelike Road, London, possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; receiving stolen property, under $500

Teresa L. Wagers, 209 Rocky Branch, Manchester, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; improper or no windshield; failure to wear seat belts; no rearview mirror; no operators-moped license, two counts; theft by unlawful taking or disposition from building $500 or more but under $10,000; criminal mischief, second-degree; obstructed vision and/or windshield; failure to wear seat belts

Melissa R. Scott, 30, 180 Valley Lane Apartment 5, London, serving bench warrant for court

Jason A. Coffey, 40, 769 South Brewer Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense

Patricia Ann Sibert, 46, 5626 Highway 490, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence, first offense

Shane L. Driver, 20, London, custodial interference -- felony; unlawful transaction with minor, third-degree

Nathan D. Goncalves, 44, 1350 South Main Street, London, failure to illuminate head lamps; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to wear seat belts; no operators-moped license; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited

Crit H. Ford, 64, 100 Smith Hollow Girdler, criminal trespassing -- first-degree; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot)

Paula Ann Jackson, 46, 55 East Harris Cemetery Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, first-degree; resisting arrest

Saturday, November 16

Joshua S. Robinson, 34, 9394 Highway 490, East Bernstadt, serving parole violation warrant

David W. Wilder, 27, 816 Baker Ridge Road, Keavy, serving bench warrant for court

Leonard Jones, 54, 8220 North Laurel Road, East Bernstadt, burglary, third-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; possession of firearm by convicted felon; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Bridgette M. Pennington, 39, 8774 Highway 490, East Bernstadt, failure to or improper signal; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); theft by deception -- including cold checks, under $10,000

Vernon L. Wilson, 51, 8220 North Laurel Road, East Bernstadt, burglary, third-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree

Austin W. Hotton, 22, 425 Fred Barnett Road, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)

Chasity Nicole Brock, 35, 700 Whitley Street Apartment 3, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500

Brenda Gail Thompson, 63, 700 Whitley Street Apartment 3, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500

Hugie D. Wagers, 26, 2640 Hopper Creek Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first offense; second-degree; operating or suspended or revoked operators license; failure to appear in court

Christopher W. Johnson, 41, 192 Keavy Road, London, flagrant non-support; failure to appear in court; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; giving officer false identifying information

Sunday, November 17

Marvin Collins, 55, 643 McWhorter Old Victory Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; failure to produce insurance card; fugitive from another state -- warrant required; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)

Randall D. Carnes, 34, 719 Green Street, London, failure to appear in court, two counts

Sandra K. Lovins, 34, 1139 West City Dam Road, Keavy, falsely reporting an incident

Tara N. Warman, 42, 998 West City Dam Road, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; forgery, second-degree

Anthony L. Robinson, 49, 998 West City Dam Road, London, criminal trespassing -- contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; wanton endangerment -- first-degree

Michael Curtis Felts, 40, 251 Piney Hill Road, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (minor injury); alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)

Jose M. Miller, 30, 296 Chapel Road, East Bernstadt, disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Michelle L. Neal, 44, 4381 Tyes Ferry Road, Rockhold, serving bench warrant for court

Nicholas D. Lucas, 29, 3672 Blackwater Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)

Charles Homer Ledington, 35, 229 Sowder Lane #F, London, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; serving bench warrant for court, two counts

David W. Moore, 47, 1980 Auger Springs Road, Keavy, Wanton Endangerment -- first-degree

