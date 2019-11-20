Friday, November 15
Thomas Jason Bailey, 31, 4401 490 Highway, East Bernstadt, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
Kelly Davis, 38, 193 Davenport Lane, Lily, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Willis Raymond Benway, 53, 2359 Locust Grove Road, Keavy, possession of firearm by convicted felon
Willia Jean Jackson, 52, 50 Marcum Street, Manchester, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to wear seat belts; careless driving; following another vehicle too closely
Clover R. Salyer, 33, 50 Slatelike Road, London, possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; receiving stolen property, under $500
Teresa L. Wagers, 209 Rocky Branch, Manchester, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; improper or no windshield; failure to wear seat belts; no rearview mirror; no operators-moped license, two counts; theft by unlawful taking or disposition from building $500 or more but under $10,000; criminal mischief, second-degree; obstructed vision and/or windshield; failure to wear seat belts
Melissa R. Scott, 30, 180 Valley Lane Apartment 5, London, serving bench warrant for court
Jason A. Coffey, 40, 769 South Brewer Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense
Patricia Ann Sibert, 46, 5626 Highway 490, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence, first offense
Shane L. Driver, 20, London, custodial interference -- felony; unlawful transaction with minor, third-degree
Nathan D. Goncalves, 44, 1350 South Main Street, London, failure to illuminate head lamps; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to wear seat belts; no operators-moped license; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
Crit H. Ford, 64, 100 Smith Hollow Girdler, criminal trespassing -- first-degree; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot)
Paula Ann Jackson, 46, 55 East Harris Cemetery Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, first-degree; resisting arrest
Saturday, November 16
Joshua S. Robinson, 34, 9394 Highway 490, East Bernstadt, serving parole violation warrant
David W. Wilder, 27, 816 Baker Ridge Road, Keavy, serving bench warrant for court
Leonard Jones, 54, 8220 North Laurel Road, East Bernstadt, burglary, third-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; possession of firearm by convicted felon; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Bridgette M. Pennington, 39, 8774 Highway 490, East Bernstadt, failure to or improper signal; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); theft by deception -- including cold checks, under $10,000
Vernon L. Wilson, 51, 8220 North Laurel Road, East Bernstadt, burglary, third-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree
Austin W. Hotton, 22, 425 Fred Barnett Road, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
Chasity Nicole Brock, 35, 700 Whitley Street Apartment 3, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Brenda Gail Thompson, 63, 700 Whitley Street Apartment 3, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Hugie D. Wagers, 26, 2640 Hopper Creek Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first offense; second-degree; operating or suspended or revoked operators license; failure to appear in court
Christopher W. Johnson, 41, 192 Keavy Road, London, flagrant non-support; failure to appear in court; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; giving officer false identifying information
Sunday, November 17
Marvin Collins, 55, 643 McWhorter Old Victory Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; failure to produce insurance card; fugitive from another state -- warrant required; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Randall D. Carnes, 34, 719 Green Street, London, failure to appear in court, two counts
Sandra K. Lovins, 34, 1139 West City Dam Road, Keavy, falsely reporting an incident
Tara N. Warman, 42, 998 West City Dam Road, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; forgery, second-degree
Anthony L. Robinson, 49, 998 West City Dam Road, London, criminal trespassing -- contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; wanton endangerment -- first-degree
Michael Curtis Felts, 40, 251 Piney Hill Road, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (minor injury); alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Jose M. Miller, 30, 296 Chapel Road, East Bernstadt, disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Michelle L. Neal, 44, 4381 Tyes Ferry Road, Rockhold, serving bench warrant for court
Nicholas D. Lucas, 29, 3672 Blackwater Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Charles Homer Ledington, 35, 229 Sowder Lane #F, London, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; serving bench warrant for court, two counts
David W. Moore, 47, 1980 Auger Springs Road, Keavy, Wanton Endangerment -- first-degree
