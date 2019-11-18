Wednesday, November 13

Dawnita B. Hernandez, 29, 156 Griffin Avenue, Somerset, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000

Christine T. Wagers, 25, 7842 Highway 779, Rockhold, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000

Terri Lynn Anderson, 48, 522 Keck Church Road, Gray, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Travis R. Warren, 42, 974 KY South 3438, Cannon, serving bench warrant for court

Jamie D. Chitwood, 34, Martin Road East Williamsburg Street, Whitley City, speeding 26 MPH or more over limit; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order

Michael W. Mierzwinski, 40, 1403 Laurel Branch Road, East Bernstadt, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for felony offense); probation violation (for technical violation)

Elmo C. Carroll, 35, 2790 North Highway 1223, Corbin, unlawful imprisonment -- second-degree, two counts; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury, two counts; resisting arrest

Michael D. Whitehead, 32, 166 McKayla Circle, Williamsburg, flagrant non-support

Arron C. West, 30, 77 Newton Hollow Road, Rineyville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500

Elexis L. Lawhorn, 30, 3100 Highway 30 Bypass Road, London, theft of services

Mark S. Collins, 22, 78 Bill Lane, London, theft of services

Thursday, November 14

Jeffrey D. Kelly, 29, 29 Scooter Drive, Williamsburg, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; carrying a concealed weapon; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); operating on suspended or revoked operators license; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating or suspended or revoked operators license; license to be in possession

Charles Edd Smith, 35, homeless, Richmond, flagrant non-support

Lindsey B. Smith, 30, 299 Sublimity School Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

James D. Helton, 36, 1204 Jackson Valley Road Apartment 504, McKee, flagrant non-support

Earl Gene Blankenship, 58, 9240 State Highway 1056, McCar, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Kelsie Rae Spencer, 25, 9513 Mine Fork Road PO Box 284, Salyer, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Crystal Marie Curry, 39, 109 Pear Street, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting, under $500

Sancha Hayes, 41, Winchester, criminal trespassing -- third-degree; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot)

