Wednesday, November 13
Dawnita B. Hernandez, 29, 156 Griffin Avenue, Somerset, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000
Christine T. Wagers, 25, 7842 Highway 779, Rockhold, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000
Terri Lynn Anderson, 48, 522 Keck Church Road, Gray, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Travis R. Warren, 42, 974 KY South 3438, Cannon, serving bench warrant for court
Jamie D. Chitwood, 34, Martin Road East Williamsburg Street, Whitley City, speeding 26 MPH or more over limit; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order
Michael W. Mierzwinski, 40, 1403 Laurel Branch Road, East Bernstadt, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for felony offense); probation violation (for technical violation)
Elmo C. Carroll, 35, 2790 North Highway 1223, Corbin, unlawful imprisonment -- second-degree, two counts; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury, two counts; resisting arrest
Michael D. Whitehead, 32, 166 McKayla Circle, Williamsburg, flagrant non-support
Arron C. West, 30, 77 Newton Hollow Road, Rineyville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Elexis L. Lawhorn, 30, 3100 Highway 30 Bypass Road, London, theft of services
Mark S. Collins, 22, 78 Bill Lane, London, theft of services
Thursday, November 14
Jeffrey D. Kelly, 29, 29 Scooter Drive, Williamsburg, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; carrying a concealed weapon; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); operating on suspended or revoked operators license; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating or suspended or revoked operators license; license to be in possession
Charles Edd Smith, 35, homeless, Richmond, flagrant non-support
Lindsey B. Smith, 30, 299 Sublimity School Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
James D. Helton, 36, 1204 Jackson Valley Road Apartment 504, McKee, flagrant non-support
Earl Gene Blankenship, 58, 9240 State Highway 1056, McCar, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Kelsie Rae Spencer, 25, 9513 Mine Fork Road PO Box 284, Salyer, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Crystal Marie Curry, 39, 109 Pear Street, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting, under $500
Sancha Hayes, 41, Winchester, criminal trespassing -- third-degree; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot)
