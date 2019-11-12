Wednesday, November 6
Brandy T. Smith, 22, 3008 Dogwood Springs Drive, London, serving parole violation warrant
Rodney Keeton, 33, 1988 Highway 3345, Ezal, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Lonso Hicks, 59, 175 Raymond Ridge Road, Corbin, driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Charles Dale Blanton, 50, 425 Riverbend Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury)
Lisa L. Burton, 57, 507 Pitman Avenue, Campbellsville, persistent felony offender I; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance); fourth offense or more
Sara N. Prewitt, 29, 10461 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Ashley C. Helton, 33, 215 Old Union Church Road, London, flagrant non-support; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
Cynthia M. Pendergrass, 50, 70 S&A Lane, London, assault, third-degree -- police officer or probation officer; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; resisting arrest; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Tina M. Brown, 41, 32 Keene Hill, Flat Lick, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); illegal possession of legend drug; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense
Kaitlyn Ivy Smith, 24, 7531 KY 1304, Girdler, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, two counts
Brian R. Smith, 43, 1310 Court Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Thursday, November 7
James T. Campbell, 24, 412 Grapevine Circle Road, Hazard, speeding 22 mph over limit; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; rear license not illuminated; failure to wear seat belts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card
Miguel B. Meija, 41, 1527 Garfield Avenue, Yakima, Washington, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Tommy E. Vaughn, 41, 510 Sally Little Road, Manchester, possession of controlled substance, first-offense, second-degree
Juanita Murrell Wagers, 57, 51 Davis Smith Road, Manchester, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation)
Brandon R. Mills, 26, 49 Blanton Road, Barbourville, fugitive (warrant not required)
Charles W. Eaton, 40, 30 Mall Road, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of marijuana
William John St. John Jr., 60, 272 E. City Bend Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Jason D. Cureton, 35, 68 Ova Lane, Corbin, possession of controlled substance, first offense, second-degree
Ronal Edward Idol Jr., 42, 50 Garage Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Friday, November 8
Brian D. Young, 55, 198 Jackson Subdivision, Williamsburg, theft by deception -- including cold checks under $500, two counts; theft by deception -- including cold checks under $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500
Kenneth F. Rose, 42, 535 South Highway 837, Nancy, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Xavier Cranford, 32, 230 Laurel River Church Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
Ashley Day Cranford, 32, 236 Laurel River Church Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
Zachary C. Hart, 32, 305 Beatty Avenue, Corbin, abused or neglected child -- UJC
Nathan Tyler Davidson, 27, 601 Porter Hollow Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
McKenzi Taylor Mills, 24, 9212 Barbourville Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Stacy L. Roberts, 39, 200 Nu Way Trail, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree
Jeffery Callahan, 41, 20 Evans Lane, East Bernstadt, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Marilyn M. Mitchell, 42, 20 Evans Lane, East Bernstadt, hindering prosecution or apprehension -- second-degree
Byran N. Mounts, 37, 720 Parker Road, London, robbery, second-degree
Saturday, November 9
Jane Doe, 34, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Dana N. Eversole, 37, 495 Maplesville Road, London, driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; no registration plates; failure to wear seat belts
Timothy J. Storms, 33, 112 Covvlestone Way, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; menacing; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot)
Cayla J. Watson, 32, 900 Corbin Manor Apartment 14, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Tammy Marie Geiser, 27, 285 Bill George Road, London, terroristic threatening, third-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree
Dustin A. Sherman, 40, 258 Len Bruner Lane, London, serving bench warrant for court
Randy W. Hale, 45, 164 Miller Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense
Freddie L. Farmer, 39, 202 Village Wood Court, London, failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; one headlight; improper equipment; license to be in possession
Christine T. Wagers, 25, 1050 Topton Road, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Sunday, November 10
Shawn P. Wagers, 32, 107 Valley View Lane, Corbin, flagrant non-support
Preston C. Ellis, 39, 5589 Highway 490, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to produce insurance card; obstructed vision and/or windshield
Travis B. Medlin, 26, 1149 Tuttle Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); criminal trespassing -- third-degree
Terry Ann Bates, 47, 342 Hurley Lane, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, first-degree
Dana Kaye Harmon, 52, 1779 Little Flat Road, Sharpsburg, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.