Wednesday, November 6

Brandy T. Smith, 22, 3008 Dogwood Springs Drive, London, serving parole violation warrant

Rodney Keeton, 33, 1988 Highway 3345, Ezal, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree

Lonso Hicks, 59, 175 Raymond Ridge Road, Corbin, driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)

Charles Dale Blanton, 50, 425 Riverbend Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury)

Lisa L. Burton, 57, 507 Pitman Avenue, Campbellsville, persistent felony offender I; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance); fourth offense or more

Sara N. Prewitt, 29, 10461 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court

Ashley C. Helton, 33, 215 Old Union Church Road, London, flagrant non-support; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license

Cynthia M. Pendergrass, 50, 70 S&A Lane, London, assault, third-degree -- police officer or probation officer; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; resisting arrest; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)

Tina M. Brown, 41, 32 Keene Hill, Flat Lick, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); illegal possession of legend drug; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense

Kaitlyn Ivy Smith, 24, 7531 KY 1304, Girdler, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, two counts

Brian R. Smith, 43, 1310 Court Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Thursday, November 7

James T. Campbell, 24, 412 Grapevine Circle Road, Hazard, speeding 22 mph over limit; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; rear license not illuminated; failure to wear seat belts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card

Miguel B. Meija, 41, 1527 Garfield Avenue, Yakima, Washington, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

Tommy E. Vaughn, 41, 510 Sally Little Road, Manchester, possession of controlled substance, first-offense, second-degree

Juanita Murrell Wagers, 57, 51 Davis Smith Road, Manchester, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation)

Brandon R. Mills, 26, 49 Blanton Road, Barbourville, fugitive (warrant not required)

Charles W. Eaton, 40, 30 Mall Road, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of marijuana

William John St. John Jr., 60, 272 E. City Bend Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court

Jason D. Cureton, 35, 68 Ova Lane, Corbin, possession of controlled substance, first offense, second-degree

Ronal Edward Idol Jr., 42, 50 Garage Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court

Friday, November 8

Brian D. Young, 55, 198 Jackson Subdivision, Williamsburg, theft by deception -- including cold checks under $500, two counts; theft by deception -- including cold checks under $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500

Kenneth F. Rose, 42, 535 South Highway 837, Nancy, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)

Xavier Cranford, 32, 230 Laurel River Church Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

Ashley Day Cranford, 32, 236 Laurel River Church Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

Zachary C. Hart, 32, 305 Beatty Avenue, Corbin, abused or neglected child -- UJC

Nathan Tyler Davidson, 27, 601 Porter Hollow Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury

McKenzi Taylor Mills, 24, 9212 Barbourville Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury

Stacy L. Roberts, 39, 200 Nu Way Trail, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree

Jeffery Callahan, 41, 20 Evans Lane, East Bernstadt, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury

Marilyn M. Mitchell, 42, 20 Evans Lane, East Bernstadt, hindering prosecution or apprehension -- second-degree

Byran N. Mounts, 37, 720 Parker Road, London, robbery, second-degree

Saturday, November 9

Jane Doe, 34, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Dana N. Eversole, 37, 495 Maplesville Road, London, driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; no registration plates; failure to wear seat belts

Timothy J. Storms, 33, 112 Covvlestone Way, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; menacing; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot)

Cayla J. Watson, 32, 900 Corbin Manor Apartment 14, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree

Tammy Marie Geiser, 27, 285 Bill George Road, London, terroristic threatening, third-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree

Dustin A. Sherman, 40, 258 Len Bruner Lane, London, serving bench warrant for court

Randy W. Hale, 45, 164 Miller Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense

Freddie L. Farmer, 39, 202 Village Wood Court, London, failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; one headlight; improper equipment; license to be in possession

Christine T. Wagers, 25, 1050 Topton Road, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Sunday, November 10

Shawn P. Wagers, 32, 107 Valley View Lane, Corbin, flagrant non-support

Preston C. Ellis, 39, 5589 Highway 490, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to produce insurance card; obstructed vision and/or windshield

Travis B. Medlin, 26, 1149 Tuttle Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); criminal trespassing -- third-degree

Terry Ann Bates, 47, 342 Hurley Lane, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, first-degree

Dana Kaye Harmon, 52, 1779 Little Flat Road, Sharpsburg, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

