Friday, November 1
Jennifer B. Riley, 34, 300 1st Street, Corbin, remanded from drug court
Allyson J. Martin, 36, 415 Cleveland Street, Corbin, remanded from drug court
David O. Hutton, 30, 2632 Highway 490, remanded from drug court
Jeremy Allen Grubb, 38, 1100 Goodin Creek Road, Barbourville, remanded from drug court
Indika L. Sears, 29, 240 Mountain Crest Road, Manchester, remanded
James E. Martin, 73, 648 Poplar Grove Church Road, Gray, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Saturday, November 2
Christopher G. Lewis, 38, 299 Storms Lane, Keavy, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Christopher Lee Sprouse, 39, 312 Rocky Point Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; failure to or improper signal; rear license not illuminated; failure to wear seat belts; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine), two counts; failure to wear seat belts, no operators -- moped license; failure to produces insurance card
Charles Smith, Jr., 24, 1603 Taylor Bridge Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Guy M. Smith, 27, 1603 Taylor Bridge Road, London, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Wesley W. Shell, 31, 6278 Tomcat Trail, London, flagrant non-support
Jason D. Blevins, 34, 451 Edgewater Forest Drive, Corbin, assault, first-degree
Steven S. Sams, 43, 379 Stevens Road, Manchester, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Deauntay Charles Shrivers, 44, 2395 East Pittsburg Church Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense), three counts
Teddy D. Kirby, 51, 230 Love Road, Pittsburg, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia --buy/possess; serving parole violation warrant; improper registration plate; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- third-offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $10,000 or more but under $1,000,00
Vanessa N. Vaughn, 31, 143 Terrell Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Sunday, November 3
Arville Thomas Jr., 49, 136 Boring Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Darrell L. Lowe Jr., 34, 345 Fox Cemetery Road, Woodbine, serving bench warrant for court
Jeffery Vernon Morgan, 49, 60 Mornin Glory Lane, Stinnett, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, first-offense; rear license not illuminated; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to wear seat belts
Brian Keith Johnson, 44, 1537 Southfork Road, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court
James Douglas Napier, 44, 24 Rhodes Street, Manchester, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; disorderly conduct, second-degree
Andrew M. Mahan, 39, 27 Ridgewater Drive, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense
Jerry Lee Douglas, 35, 181 Ray Johnson Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Amanda M. Bowling, 33, 7088 East Laurel Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Michelle W. Mullins, 48, 1511 North Highway 233, Gray, serving bench warrant for court
