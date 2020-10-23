Oct. 12
• Ronald L. Hall, 53, 472 Pine Grove Rd., Beattyville, Ky., first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, over $500 but under $10,000
• Gregory Lee Bateman, 34, 340 Riverside Loop, Lily, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense; failure to produce insurance card, two counts; resisting arrest; parole violation for technical violation
Oct. 13
• Maylassia E. Wade, 19, 6685 State Route 128, Miamitown, Ohio, failure to produce insurance card; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree promoting contraband; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; endangering the welfare of a minor
• Benny R. Harris, 44, 3323 Bullskin Road, Bear Branch, Ky., speeding 25 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, first offense; failure to illuminate head lamps; second-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Ricky W. Gilbert, 6, 3641 Laurel Lake Rd., London, second-degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, over $10,000; failure to wear seat belts; no operator's/moped license
• Rebecca N. Johnson, 38, 254 Love Rd., London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense; second-degree disorderly conduct; flagrant non-support
• Kelly Stillings, 34, 440 Taylor Circle Dr., London, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Adrienne L. Baker, 27, 180 Laura Lane, London, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more
• Donovan B. Engle, 30, 1102 Cassidy Rd., London, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Clayton H. Smith Jr., 37, 504 Earl Howard Rd., Keavy, receiving stolen property, under $10,000
• Robert T. Smith, 28, 521 Dogwood Trace, Corbin, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Kimberly Ann Hubbard, 33, 8 Blake Dr., London, third-degree assault, police officer or probation officer; public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; resisting arrest
Oct. 14
• Jennifer K. Riggs, 34, 865 Sasser School Rd., London, serving bench warrant for court; receiving stolen property, under $10,000
• Nico Christopher Stevenson, 44, 26130 Colman Dr., Warren, Mich., fugitive, warrant not required
• Paul J. West, 36, 415 May St., Rockford, Ill., alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense; menacing
• William Davidson, 58, 3352 Tom Cat Trail, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, second or greater offense; persistent felony offender I; possession of firearm by convicted felon; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 oz., first offense
• Larry W. Moore, 42, 73 Hickory Hill, Manchester, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence
• Jessica R. Perkins, 28, 179 Radio Hill Rd., Manchester, speeding 10 mph over limit; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
Oct. 15
• Daniel K. Boggs, 27, 1411 Paris Karr Rd., Keavy, third-degree terroristic threatening; first-degree strangulation; first-degree burglary
• Victoria E. Farris, 26, 1411 Paris Karr Rd., Keavy, abused or neglected child - UJC
• Mittie Sue Napier, 45, 152 E. KY 1376, East Bernstadt, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Mark A. Gavin, 29, 152 E. KY 1376, East Bernstadt, possession of firearm by convicted felon
• Charles Weston Elsea Jr., 42, homeless, Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Nathaniel T. Taylor, 38, 332 Chickamauga Ave., Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• William E. Echols, 36, 528 Militon Circle, Rockford, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Oct. 16
• Brooklyn V. Grimes, 20, 1752 McWhorter Rd., London, failure to appear
• Tina J. Mullins, 43, 638 E. Laurel Rd., London, failure to appear
• Jonathan R. Davis, 37, 4163 E. KY 552, Lily, stop/stand/park on limited access highway; second-degree disorderly conduct; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seat belts
• Rebecca E. Mullins, 27, 110 Woodland Court, Keavy, violation not stated
• Toby L. Gray, 39, 209 Hart Rd., Corbin, violation not stated
• Tony Gibson, 31, 28 Gibson Rd., Barbourville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• David Wayne Smith, 43, address unknown, London, third-degree criminal trespassing; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license, two counts
• Keith Beckton, 48, 818 Vermont Rd., Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Derrick Ray Farmer, 41, 27 Bunch Lane, Clinton, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Christopher Devon Johnson, 28, 2828 Boyd's Bridge Pike, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Oct. 18
• Joshua W. Minton, 33, 1694 Willie Green Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, second offense; rear license not illuminated; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
• Jennifer O. Maggard, 39, 8467 N. Hwy. 421, Manchester, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
