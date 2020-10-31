Oct. 19
• William Charles Califf, 41, 5546 U.S. 25, Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Jeremy Folmar, 44, 959 Roark Rd., Annville, Ky., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess;
• Jeremy Keith Moore, 36, 24 Cemetery Rd., Waynesburg, Ky., first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; inadequate silencer (muffler); rear license not illuminated; failure to wear seat belts, two counts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense, two counts; failure to notify address change to Dept. of Transportation; second-degree possession controlled substance, codeine; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; no registration plates; failure to or improper signal
• Kenneth R. Lewis, 46, 1458 Bryant Rd., Brodhead, Ky., trafficking in marijuana, 8 oz to under 5 lbs., first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/controlled substances, aggravated circumstances, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to dim headlights
• LeeAnn Hammack, 36, 418 Bill George Rd., London, second-degree criminal trespassing; giving officer false identifying information; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts; third-degree criminal trespassing
• Brian K. Belew, 51, 122 South Earl St., Corbin, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, second offense; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; second-degree possession controlled substance, barbituate; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; driving on DUI-suspended license, aggravated circumstances, first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
• Summer J. Carroll, 32, 2767 Scenic Lake Circle, Morristown, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Charlie Slater, 65, 23249 NW 19th Place, High Springs, Fla., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Dustin L. Morgan, 33, 2183 Old Ceater Lane, Talbott, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Oct. 20
• Christopher M. Williams, 46, 626 Indian Camp Rd., London, violation unknown, remanded from court
• Scottie A. Patterson, 44, 806 Walnut Rd., Lily, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Larry W. Moore, 42, 73 Hickory Hill, Manchester, remanded from court
• Brockett Patrick Lang, 43, no address listed, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jason B. Woody, 36, 4241 Old Ast Rd., Flag Pond, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• John Roosevelt Farner, 43, 535 Isley Dr., Blountville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• James A. Powell, 46, 722 Old Stage Rd., Church Hill, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Billy Buttery, 41, 452 Delbert Hodge Rd., London, third-degree criminal trespassing; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; probation violation for technical violation; flagrant non-support
• Dennis Eion Harris, 41, 2819 Emery Lane, Johnson City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Robert J. Edmonds, 57, 1685 Aboard Walk Circle, Morristown, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Matthew Adam Taylor, 29, 519 Foxgate Dr., Erwin, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Tawauna Sheron Boutwell, 37, 1024 West 2nd St., Morristown, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Autumn Mackenzie Martin, 25, 10918 Barbourville Rd., London, first-degree possession of controlled substance, heroin, first offense, two counts; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts; second-degree disorderly conduct, two counts; giving officer false identifying information, two counts; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Leonard Lebron Myree, 49, 5910 Doe Run Lane, Harrison, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Rodney Harris Jr., 29, 2108 East 13th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Melvin D. Owens, 32, 1664 Green Dale Way, Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Gabriel Seth Brock, 36, 310 Hedgeway Dr., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Alonzo D. Westmoreland, 32, 107 Hooker Rd., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Derek D. Jackson, 31, 1101 East 13th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Vernon E. Denney, 32, 150 Turner St., Somerset, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, $10,000 or more
Oct. 21
• Joseph G. Isom, 18, 370 Roy Dugger Rd., London, driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; failure to appear
• Jacob T. Gordon, 28, 301 S. Jackson St., Perryville, Ky., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; menacing; resisting arrest; possession of firearm by convicted felon; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Jimmy L. Williams, 560, 2953 North Ky. 830, Corbin, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; resisting arrest
• Polly M. Brock, 36, 1760 Ky. 3094, East Bernstadt, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, second or greater offense
• William Robert Overbey, 56, 352 Glenview Dr., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, over $500 but under $10,000; murder; resisting arrest; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree burglary; first-degree unlawful imprisonment; first-degree wanton endangerment; kidnapping - adult; fourth-degree assault, dating violence, no visible injury; violation of a Kentucky EOP/DVO; contempt of court by witness/juror officer
• Daisy M. Chitwood, 40, 21 N. Steele St., Lafayette, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Brian Alan Rarrieck, 48, 1680 Barbourville Rd., London, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Donald C. Lifford II, 37, 275 Lewi Rd., London, third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 20 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense
• Jason D. Blevins, 35, 451 Edgewater Forest Rd., London, first-degree assault
• Kenneth W. Morgan, 48, 210 Ponderosa Dr., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Michael C. Vanhoose, 31, 336 Levy Rd., Paris, Ky., person 18 or older distributing cigarettes or tobacco products to minor; failure to appear, two counts
Oct. 22
• Jason D. Proffitt, 44, 108 Pepper Hill Dr., London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Ryan M. Seagraves, 34, 369 Old Union Church Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Conley J. Hicks, 57, 259 Park Ave., Manchester, possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Justin M. Mann, 30, 901 Kinkaid Rd., Manchester, first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; no registration plates - two counts; no registration receipt - two counts; improper display of registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense - two counts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to produce insurance card; speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating vehicle with expired operator's license; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
• Robert Billy Taylor, 54, 1 Taylors Rd., Middlesboro, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Tabitha J. Hawk, 40, 507 Morentown Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Cynthia L. McQueen, 61, 1193 Buffalo Rd., Annville, first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense
• Myra Michelle Morgan/Vandenk, 29, 38 Amanda Dr., London, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Randy l. Carver, 57, 1629 Spruce Dr., Sevierville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jerry Wayne Effler, 57, 105 Middlerooke Dr., Erwin, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Alex L. Graves, 38, 2131 Spring City, Rockwood, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Emanuel Lee Haygood, 32, 822 Silver Springs Rd., Morristown, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joshua R. Hutchins, 27, 2688 Dutch Valley Rd., Clinton, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Christopher S. West, 28, 62 Appaloosa Trail, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; first-degree wanton endangerment; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Reanna L. Rogers, 20, 111 Ruggles St., Barbourville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting, under $500; serving bench warrant for court
• Robert J. Bright, 26, 1407 W. Jefferson St., Louisville, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana
Oct. 23
• Kenyatta Bennasha Harris, 23, 4605 Tipsy Circle, Louisville, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; fugitive from another state - warrant required
• Deandre Johnson (aka John Doe), 30, 1155 Lincoln Ave., Louisville, trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; possession of handgun by convicted felon, two counts; first-degree trafficking controlled substance, over 4 grams, cocaine, first offense; second-degree burglary; first-degree criminal mischief; first-degree wanton endangerment; fugitive from another state - warrant required
• Celina E. Collins, 46. 1320 E Hwy. 192, London, third-degree assault, (EMS, Fire, Rescue Squad)
• Wayne Russell Fugate, 50, 249 Louden Ave., Lexington, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Oct. 24
• Joanna N. Pace, 49, 10109 Chapel Ridge Dr., Ft. Worth, Texas, resisting arrest; second-degree disorderly conduct; menacing
• Christopher G. Cole, 39, 255 MJB Dr., London, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Savannah Nicole Minton, 32, 255 Paris Karr Rd., Keavy, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Shantwan A. Wilson, 36, 333 Avondale Ave., Middlesboro, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Latanya/Amber R. Bowling/Smith, 27, 223 Davenport Ln., East Bernstadt, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others under $500; theft of identity of another without consent, two counts; following another vehicle too closely; no operator's/moped license; no registration receipt; no registration plates; probation violation for felony offense; license to be in possession
• Bobby Ray Burns, 37, 141 Hicks Ln., London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury
Oct. 25
• Christopher G. Lewis, 39, 299 Storms Ln., Keavy, first-degree sodomy, with serious physical injury; possession of handgun by convicted felon; first-degree rape
• Logan Brooke Baldwin, 24, 2792 Hwy. 30, East Bernstadt, murder
• James Robert Weaver, 43, 271 Slate Ridge Rd., Lily, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license, two counts; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt
• Rebecca Sue Sharp, 39, 85 Kennedy St., Corbin, theft of property mislaid or deliver by mistake
• Tina M. Polley, 41, 71 Swan Ridge Dr., Barbourville, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, second or greater offense
• Vanessa N. Vaughn, 32, 1143 Terrell Rd., Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Jeffrey A. Root, 45, 418 West 4th St., Corbin, flagrant non-support; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; tampering with physical evidence; second-degree escape
• Destiny Rosamae Bullard, 23, 1215 Adams Rd., Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substances, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; careless driving; public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol
• Larry Christopher Helton, 42, 75 Robert E. Cox Rd., Corbin, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 20 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; possession of marijuana
