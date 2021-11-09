Oct. 25
• Adam M. Anderson, 37, 468 Lot Mud Creek Road, Williamsburg, prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure minor/peace officer in sex offenses
• Samuel A. Jones, 51, PO Box 981, East Bernstadt, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• David E. Pennington, 45, 645 West 16th Street, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
Oct. 26
• Donna F. McClure, 76, 225 Pearl Drive, Somerset, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, etc.., first offense; disregarding stop sign; failure to wear seat belts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order, four counts
• Kayla A. Hoskins, 28, 15313 South KY 421, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Sandra L. Shoupe, 30, 103 County Farm Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; improper registration plate; no registration receipt; permitting operation of motor vehicle with improper registration; improper display of registration plates; license to be in possession
• Randal Lee Street, 49, 153 Dewey Dugger Road, Johnson City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Bradley T. Dixon, 36, 963 Norwood Village Lane, Maryville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Shawn L. Holt, 33, 300 Reams Lane, London, no operator's/moped license; receiving stolen property, over $1,000 but under $10,000
Oct. 27
• Brenda G. Gray, 59, 192 Mathis Road, McKee, Ky., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; no registration plates; no registration receipt; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; improper parking violations
• Brian Curtis Larson, 43, 6301 South West Short Blvd., Tampa, Fla., operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense; second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest
• Nicholas Anthony Cross, 33, 17 Woodhills Estates, Corbin, failure to appear
• Wesley A. Huffman, 32, 1016 Ashville Hwy., Greenville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Robert A. Bristol, 61, 204 Peach Tree Street, Johnson City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Mark A. Hanselman, 56, 5986 South County Road, 1075 East, Belpan, Ind., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Daniel S. Hicks, 37, 265 Wildrye Lane, Midway, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Eusebio Hernandez, 50, homeless, Houston, Texas, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Kathryn L. Nelson, 28, PO Box 1542, Pigeon Forge, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Katherine A. Clark, 27, 2331 Andrew Johnson Hwy., Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Allen W. Baker, 31, 86 Early Lane, London, second-degree criminal abuse, child 12 or under
Oct. 28
* Steven W. Goforth, 47, 140 Lake Wood Road, Maynardville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Alena L. Garalczyk, 46, 3225 Washington Pike, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Stephanie T. Allen, 38, 229 Sowders Lane, London, first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance; failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; obstructed vision and/or windshield; no operator's/moped license; failure to produce insurance card; speeding 19 mph over limit; license to be in possession
Oct. 29
• James R. Weaver, 44, 256 Braxton Lane, Lily, failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; rear license not illuminated; no brake lights (passenger vehicles); failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; improper or no windshield; license to be in possession; no tail lamps; possession of marijuana; vehicle a nuisance, noisy, etc., inadequate silencer (muffler); fourth-degree assault, dating violence, minor injury; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order, two counts
• Richard Charles Johnson, 36, 529 Holly Grove Road, Keavy, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Christopher Wayne Surgener, 37, 902 Willow Brook Avenue, Corbin, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree criminal trespassing; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; theft by extortion
• Danny Ray Nevels, 59, 40 Piney Hill, Corbin, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Stacy Lee Alsip, 38, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Amber Marie Lewis, 31, 193 Rydell Road, Corbin, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Nathaniel Marc Holt, 37, 224 T Run Branch Road, Artemus, Ky., first-degree trafficking controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Jamie Patrick Laufenberg, 49, 19147 Harman Street, Melvondale, Mich., receiving stolen property; third-degree criminal mischief; possession of handgun by convicted felon; first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest; persistent felony offender II; first-degree burglary; possession of firearm by convicted felon
Oct. 30
• Klayton James Kusek, 32, 2036 St. Christopher Drive, Lexington, reckless driving; failure to produce insurance card; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, second offense; trafficking in marijuana, 8 oz. to under 5 lbs., first offense; trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense; ignition interlock driver license use violation; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Jeffrey Parsley, 61, 234 Sowders Lane, London, driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/controlled substance, second offense
Oct. 31
• Ronald Robert Rotondi, 65, 157 Bullock Road, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, third offense; failure to dim headlights; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; display or possession of cancelled or fictitious operator's license
• Jonathan Andrew Cathers, 34, 409 Fairview Street, Corbin, serving parole violation warrant
• Valerie M. Colinger, 38, 111 Terrel Road, Corbin, second-degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - firearm; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - firearm; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others; second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Julie M. Biles, 46, 3285 Barbourville Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting; first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest; third-degree criminal mischief
• Sonia L. Tindell, 53, 1221 Hawk Creek Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting
• Angelia B. Breedlove, 41, 1330 Barton Mill Road, Corbin, neglect action - UJC
• Junior Ray Jones, 41, 192 Levi Lane, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, third offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, second offense; second-degree wanton endangerment
