Oct. 26
• Joellen Marie Knuckles, 41, 266 Orchard Lane, Corbin, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Truman Eaton, 48, 30 Maule Dr., Corbin, driving on DUI-suspended license, aggravated circumstances, first offense; careless driving; license to be in possession; first-degree trafficking controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card
• Jamie Charles Rosenquist, 32, 39341 Elliott, Clinton, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Robert Edward Brown, 32, 2151 Longview Rd., Ozark, Missouri, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Cindy Lee Gibson, 46, 6351 Mt. Zion Rd., East Bernstadt, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; unauthorized use of motor vehicle, first offense; theft/receipt of stolen credit/debit card (1 card)
• Mary Melissa Roark, 36, 9000 East 80, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Emily Candice Helton, 27, 413 South Ky. 1223, Gray, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, third or greater offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana; first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Tyrell Michael Coleman, 30, 3450 N. Hawiway Apt., Las Vegas, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Nora Lynn Bowman, 41, 153 Holy Temple Rd., Albany, Ky., failure to appear
Oct. 27
• John H. Goldsberry, 46, 516 Morentown Rd., London, theft of motor vehicle registration plate; persistent felony offender I
• Joshua D. Hart, 36, 305 Beatty Ave., Corbin, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Kyle Lee Wilson, 26, 275 Earl Howard Rd., Corbin, third-degree terroristic threatening; second-degree wanton endangerment
• Christopher Wayne Fox, 35, 218 Clay Ave., Corbin, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jonathan Ray Rawlings, 34, 3492 Upper Rader Rd., Manchester, remanded to custody
• Kattie S. French, 27, 121 Flatwoods Frozen Camp Rd., Corbin, trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, second or greater offense; possession of marijuana
• Travis W. Creech, 36, 4375 Sinking Creek Rd., London, trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, second or greater offense; possession of marijuana, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; persistent felony offender I
• Paul Thurmond, 44, 511 Parker Rd., London, fugitive, warrant not required; trafficking in controlled substance, first offense; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Candace R. Smith, 23, 606 Harris Hollow Rd., Manchester, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
Oct. 28
• Melody R. Lawrence, 27, 285 Liberty Circle, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
• Ashley Nicole Barnes, 29, 423 Lake Pointe Dr., Corbin, remanded
• William Curtis Lee, 43, 1942 Spencer, Flint, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Richard B. Correll, 33, 1124 Old Salem School Rd., London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; possession of marijuana
Oct. 29
• Eddie Ray Parker, 58, 1461 County Farm Rd., London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 20 dosage units, drug unspecified, second offense
• Ramello K. Flowers, 24, 1120 Kalone Way, Lexington, first-degree criminal mischief
• Cody D. Marcum, 24, P.O. Box 362, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, second offense; no operator's/moped license
• Todd M. Jackson, 42, 1516 Hwy. 92 East, Williamsburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting, over $500 but under $10,000; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts
Oct. 30
• Shelmarie A. Rose, 53, 76 Hughes Ln., Woodbine, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Brian David Roaden, 40, 153 Waterworks Rd., London, possession of handgun by convicted felon; receiving stolen property - firearm; persistent felony offender II
• Eric Shane Gross, 43, 1213 Willie Cheek Rd., London, flagrant non-support; serving bench warrant for court
• Daniel Ray Hornsby, 33, 1825 Parker Rd., London, second-degree strangulation
Oct. 31
• Adam D. Evans, 36, 1025 E. Hwy. 1376, East Bernstadt, driving on DUI-suspended license, second offense; improper registration plate; no registration receipt; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., aggravated circumstances, second offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense
• Angel Calvina Tolan, 34, 315 East M.L. King Ave., Lebanon, Ky., second-degree disorderly conduct; menacing; resisting arrest; third-degree criminal mischief; third-degree assault, police office or probation officer
• Brett D. Larsen, 53, 767 Patton Rd., London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses
• Emily K. Wagers, 28, 959 Frisby Branch Rd., Green Road, Ky., fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Hershell Steven Sullivan, 29, 1023 Vanderpool Ln., Woodbine, second-degree burglary; third-degree criminal mischief; menacing; second-degree disorderly conduct; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
Nov. 1
• Scott Allen Reed, 40, 423 Vanzant Rd., Lily, receiving stolen property, under $10,000; probation violation for technical violation; serving bench warrant for court; flagrant non-support
• Crystal Jene Shelton, 32, 146 Mitcheville Rd., Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Dallas W. Baker, 36, 467 Victory Rd., East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, fourth or greater offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; obstructed vision and/or windshield
