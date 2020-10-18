Oct. 5
• Dylan K. Brewer, 24, 194 Lay Hill, Wallins, Ky., first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; no operator's/moped license; federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Tammy E. Elliott, 40, 429 Deuel St., Jellico, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Denny W. Cunagin, 43, 477 Waterworks Rd., London, flagrant non-support
• Donald Lee Bowling, 60, 185 North St., Annville, Ky., operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, third offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Ricky W. Ayers, 35, 213 North 2nd St., Williamsburg, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Larry Thomas Sawyers, 54, 302 Mohawk St., Morristown, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Demetrius Demond Bibbs, 28, 2112 Bailey Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Oct. 6
• Charlie D. Smallwood, 36, 3681 Willie Green Rd., London, serving bench warrant for court; trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense; aggravated trafficking in controlled substance, 28 or more grams, Fentanyl; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 oz., first offense; tampering with physical evidence; first-degree terroristic threatening
• David E. Burns Jr., 36, 274 Falls St., London, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; disregarding traffic control device - traffic light; reckless driving; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; disregarding stop sign
• Zachary Todd Bowling, 26, 1624 Pine Top Rd., London, remanded from court
• Michael Rowland Hunter, 51, 416 Timberland Circle, Corbin, first-degree rape, victim under 12 years of age
• Derrick B. Tarvin, 26, 774 Hwy. 490, East Bernstadt, second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; third-degree assault, police officer or probation officer; public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol; second-degree wanton endangerment
• Camron Goetting, 44, 2219 Cushing Dr., Columbus, Ohio, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Oct. 7
• Gregory Wayne Sparks, 34, 485 Middleground Way, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; third-degree criminal mischief
• Richard J. Rice, 63, 620 Dollie Miller Rd., East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; failure to or improper signal; improperly on left side of road; first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Christopher L. Mason, 33, Woodland Trailer Park, Keavy, obstructed vision and/or windshield; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense
• Marcus Tanner Hollin, 20, 422 Hwy. 830, Gray, Ky., non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; third-degree possession of controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Aaron W. Roberts, 46, 17703 South Hwy. 421, Big Creek, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Darren D. Gibson 37, 430 Wyatt Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, aggravated circumstances, first offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
• Glenda L. Grubb, 38, 192 Levi Rd., London, probation violation for felony offense
• Bridgett R. House, 40, 6050 Hwy. 38, Evarts, Ky., probation violation for felony offense; shock probation in felony convictions; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500 but under $10,000
• Carly M. Bargo-Nevels, 27, 605 West Ky. 1376, East Bernstadt, serving parole violation warrant; flagrant non-support
• Gracie K. Gabbard, 47, 433 Liberty Cemetery Rd., Corbin, parole violation for technical violation
• Ernest Ray Maggard, 67, 335 Bentley Rd., London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury
• Robert Shelton, 50, 376 Byble Rd., London, failure to comply with sex offender registration, second or greater offense
• Amy N. Warren, 40, 1670 Barbourville St., London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense
• Irvin Johnson, 34, 146 Taylor Subdivision, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense
• Darrin Jackson, 47, 1077 Hatcher Rd., London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense
• Lonnie D. Burdine, 57, 1748 Dog Branch Rd., London, possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession of firearm by convicted felon; possession of defaced firearm; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Amber Shay Holt, 29, 1777 County Farm Rd., London, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Jamie Diane Kitts, 30, 405 Durbin Dr., Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Brandon Daniel Collier, 29, 2835 Black Lick Rd., McKee, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Amber Marie Boshears, 30, 505 Forks Grove Rd., Lafollette, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Oct. 8
• Jerry R. Williams, 49, 1634 Barbourville Rd., London, failure to appear
• Lesley Y. Bray, 40, 192 Keavy Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol; failure to appear; first-degree possession controlled substances, drug unspecified, first offense
• Judith J. Collins, 59, 229 Sowder Lane, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense, three counts
• Tanner A. Warman, 26, no address listed, resisting arrest; first-degree disorderly conduct; menacing; operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, fourth or greater offense
• Joseph W. Bowling, 37, 863 Sol Hollow Rd., Manchester, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Jason D. Blevins, 35, 451 Edgewater Forest Rd., London, first-degree assault; persistent felony offender I
• Nathan Charles Jones, 27, 1605 Hwy. 687, London, fugitive, warrant not required
• Ronald Lee Jones, 34, 268 Hall Circle, Gray, speeding 26 mph over speed limit; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure to owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; disregarding stop sign; improperly on left side of road; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree wanton endangerment; first-degree wanton endangerment, police officer; theft by deception, include cold checks under $500, three counts; theft by deception, include cold checks under $10,000
• Wade Lashawn Hamilton, 38, 1724 Hopkins Cemetery Rd., Lily, driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; failure to wear seat belts
• Jerry Lee Caldwell, 47, 5139 Ky. 3436, Corbin, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Oct. 9
• Jimmy Farris Farmer, 41, 360 East Dumplin Valley Rd., Jefferson City, Tenn., serving parole violation warrant; second-degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - building; second-degree criminal mischief; probation violation for felony offense; transferred from other facility
• Kemuel A. Israel, 29, 297 Spider Creek Rd., Corbin, remanded from drug court
• Tyler Jerald Goins, 25, 1165 Rush Rd., London, first-degree bail jumping
• Michelle Renee Mounts, 40, 168 Lakeside Rd., Corbin, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol
Oct. 10
• Daniel Paul Baird, 36, 18 Winterberry Lane, Corbin, careless driving; failure to or improper signal; failure to produce insurance card; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, first offense
• Jason C. Smith, 41, 495 Maplesville Rd., London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500; third-degree criminal mischief
• Heather R. Smith, 42, 80 South Hwy. 11, Manchester, public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; one headlight
Oct. 11
• Mason D. Henson, 38, 289 Cemetery Rd., Oneida, Ky., careless driving; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card
• Christopher Scott Johnson, 37, 211 Littontown Rd., East Bernstadt, serving parole violation warrant; operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, second offense; one headlight; no operator's/moped license
• Ryan Morgan, 36, 124 Hunters Trace, London, rear license not illuminated; no registration plates; no registration receipt; possession of marijuana; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/controlled substances, second offense
• Bryan W. Fields, 39, 574 Jackson Rd., East Bernstadt, giving officer false identifying information; theft of identity of another without consent; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; serving parole violation warrant; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Justin Dewayne Smith, 27, 42 Ashberry Lane, Bimble, Ky., operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense; one headlight; failure to or improper signal
• Jonathon S. Wagers, 39, 439 Curry Rd., London, second-degree criminal trespassing; public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct, two count
• James B. Hart, 46, 1011 Vaughn Ridge Rd., London, receiving stolen property, under $10,000; third-degree criminal mischief
• Brandon E. Eversole, 30, 1664 Barbourville Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; criminal littering
• Donald W. Roark, 54, 1351 Auger Springs Rd., Corbin, serving bench warrant for court, two counts; theft by deception, include cold checks, under $500
• Jason C. Simpson, 38, 5597 Ky. 459, Barbourville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500 but under $10,000; giving officer false identifying information; third-degree criminal trespassing; public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Billy Ray Robinson, 33, 184 Cloud Subdivision, London, second-degree possession of controlled substance, first offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.