Wednesday, October 9
Beverly J. Couch, 57, 105 Reams Lane, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree
Billy Joe Rogers, 58, 1629 Tuttle Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Timothy Walt Jones I, 40, 4638 Echo Valley Road, Lily, assault, fourth-degree dating violence (minor injury); terroristic threatening, third-degree; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Jacob W. Lefevers, 42, 89 Rubert Lane, London, no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Dewey D. Helton, 26, 1098 Barbourville Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Jamie Lynn Cole, 41, 905 Montvale, Maryville, TN, transferred, two-counts
Daniel P. Lefevers, 33, 807 Elm Branch, Barbourville, flagrant non-support
David H. Flamm, 47, 168 North Street, Allegan, MI, fugitive (warrant not required)
Gary D. Brock, 40, 728 Auger Spring Road, Corbin, probation violation (for felony offense)
Freddy Wayne Scalf Jr., 27, 270 Chappel Road, East Bernstadt, no operators-moped license; all-terrain vehicles violations; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); resisting arrest
Brittany L. Obrien, 25, 350 West Robbins Street, Jellico, TN, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, second offense -- drug unspecified
Justin Tyler Combs, 36, 175 North Mount Tabor Road Unit 134, Lexington, transferred
William R. Hall, 36, 221 Wilson Street, Corbin, transfer for court
Mark A. Lawson, 35, 1840 Louden Road, Williamsburg, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Austin A. Trayner, 20, 846 South Highway 1223, Corbin, Burglary, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition -- firearm; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Bruce D. Spencer, 37, 1001 North Main Street, Hazard, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Amber G. Hundley, 25, 1100 Smith Road, Annville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Kenneth E. Grimes, 29, 1100 Smith Road, Annville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Thursday, October 10
Ryan C. Morgan, 35, 124 Hunters Trace, London, criminal trespassing -- third-degree; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); menacing; resisting arrest
Gary W. Shell, 38, 138 West Highway 1376, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified)
Juanita P. Lewis, 28, 900 Corbin Manor Apartment #15, Corbin, final sentenced
Jackie L. Wagers, 44, 48 Bridgestone Lane, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Ricky D. Johnson Jr., 23, 536 Rut Hill, McKee, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Timothy W. Chamberlain, 27, 8 McClure Bridge Road, Lily, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified)
Jase M. Miller, 30, 802 18th Street, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court; flagrant non-support
Clema K. Burton, 64, 70 Irvine Lane, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 10 dosage units, drug unspecified)
Darrel G. Anger, 27, 10 Irvine Lane, London, serving bench warrant for court
Brandon R. Kennedy, 30, 2915 Pomeroy Drive, Louisville, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; possession of marijuana; criminal trespassing -- third-degree
Christopher M. McCulley, 36, 65 Village Street, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000
Trevor D. Burkhart, 20, 63 KY Hollow Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury
Adam Ray Grubb Sr., 34, 702 Rita Lane, Corbin, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
Jackie Hurst, 52, 826 North Begley Road, McKee, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second-offense
Heather R. Miller, 28, 41 Byrd Trailer Park, East Bernstadt, improperly on left side of road; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; instructional permit violations; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to appear in court
Estill Wayne Partin, 44, 641 Highway 3484, Pineville, prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense, two counts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Robert Doyle Campbell, 49, 93 Woodchuck Lane, London, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Juan Pablao Gonzalez, 27, London, criminal trespassing -- third-degree
Friday, October 11
James R. Marcum, 52, 600 Keller Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt
Mechila K. Main, 46, 1178 Topton Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Julia Ann Helton, 37, 971 Redmile, Lexington, criminal trespassing -- first-degree
Lashamba K. Lyttle, 42, 2030 Daniel Court #1, Lexington, criminal trespassing -- first-degree
Daniel P. Clontz, 20, 102 West Osborne Lane, London, criminal trespassing -- first-degree
Harold E. Eaton, 42, 247 Crossbrook Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Robert M. Reid, 28, 1900 North Rice Mine Road #401, Tuscaloosa, AL, disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, second-degree
Dustin J. Hensley, 32, 1700 West Chestnut Street, Lousiville, serving parole violation warrant
Jamie Leigh Kirkland, 36, 52 Myers Drive, Cherokee, NC, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Ronnie Lee Henson, 20, 33 Beach Creek Apartment Road #114, Manchester, assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (minor injury)
Joshua Allen Grubb, 29, 323 Whitson School Road, London, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; improper display of registration plates; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to wear seat belts; serving bench warrant for court
Kelli A. Wilder, 30, 661 Little Arthur Ridge Road, East Bernstadt, fraudulent use of credit card, under $500 within six month period
Margaret M. Couch, 37, 23 McWhorter Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Christy N. Deaton, 35, 890 County Farm Road, London, serving bench warrant for court; abused or neglected child -- UJC
William R. Vickers, 65, 163 Lake Road East, London, make a false statement to prevent reduct of benefit
David M. Combs, 31, 846 Helvetia Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, second offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation)
Christopher Scott Estep, 47, 465 South Old Whitley Road, Lily, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense
Paul David Vaughn, 54, 149 VCR Lane, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense
Christopher Shane Sizemore, 35, 726 Twin Branch Road, London, no registration plates; driving motor vehicle texting violation part 392 federal safety regulation; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of open alcohol beverage contained in motor vehicle prohibited
James Brian Hart, 45, 3130 Highway 638 Loop, Manchester, operating non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants; careless driving; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); disorderly conduct, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Christina Rose Barger, 41, 4180 East Laurel Road, London, no operators-moped license; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Donny J. Brock Jr., 30, 9 East Wyrick Street, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Saturday, October 12
Dakota Austin Venable, 21, 2256 Twin Branch Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Van Jeff Harville, 54, 3724 Mackey Drive, Amelia, OH, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; license to be in possession; flagrant non-support
Tyler R. Riggs, 28, 1083 Corinth Cemetery Road, #1, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Kelly L. Johnson, 26, 1083 Corinth Cemetery Road, #1, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Nathan Taylor Smith, 24, 87 Little Road, Paint Lick, leaving scene of accident -- failure to render aid or assistance; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; failure to produce insurance card
Tina R. Peters, 46, 182 Snowden Lane, Waco, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; criminal trespassing -- third-degree
Courtney K. Boone, 31, 88 Weeping Willow Lane, Gray, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Justin John Hammons, 29, 56 Waren Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree; serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Heather L. Earls, 35, 48 Baker Lane Lot 9, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting, under $500
Sunday, October 13
Rebecca Lynn Welch, 22, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first offense (heroin); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; hindering prosecution or apprehension -- second-degree; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; disorderly conduct, first-degree
Nicholas Brian Coffey, 38, 769 Smith Brewer Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Ian Tyler Mounts, 20, homeless, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first offense (heroin); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; trafficking in marijuana (8 OZ to less than 5 LBS.), first offense, two counts; resisting arrest; careless driving; no operators-moped license
Anthony M. Hubbard, 36, 922 Moriah Church Road, London, driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense
Dusty D. Wagoner, 28, 502 Shackle Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Charles Robert Mullins, 44, 577 East Laurel Road, London, flagrant non-support
Bridget Lee Hacker, 46, 3635 Willie Green Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Judy P. Caldwell, 70, 4091 White Oak Road, London, promoting contraband -- first-degree
Kenneth D. Hinkle, 50, 5700 Johnson Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
