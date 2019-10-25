Monday, October 21
Dana N. Eversole, 37, 495 Maplesville Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Justin S. Seeley, 24, 16 Marksmans, Louisville, driving on a DUI suspended license -- first offense; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree -- (greater than or equal to 2 GMS methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 OZ), first offense
Danielle N. Smith, 37, 1157 Dixon Branch Road, London, flagrant non-support, two counts
Robin M. Rookard, 30, #4 Finleys Trailor Park Lane, London, failure to appear in court
Michael B. Bowling, 37, 1157 Dixon Branch Road, London, flagrant non-support; serving bench warrant for court; serving bench warrant for court; trafficking in controlled substance, third-degree, first offense -- (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified)
Kimberlin Rochelle Lewis, 24, 445 Laurel River Church Road, flagrant non-support
Randall Alan Bledsoe, 40, 846 South Highway 1223, Corbin, remanded
Jeffrey L. Farris, 48, 110 Ascott Road, Gray, remanded
Cheyanne Winter Jean Rose, 19, 540 Waterworks Road, remanded
Jordan A. Marcum, 18, 540 Waterworks Road, remanded
Wilson Goins, 47, homeless, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; criminal mischief, second-degree
Elisha M. Morgan, 39, 1279 Hawk Creek Road, London, failure to appear in court, two counts
Albert D. Davis, 62, 69 Bargo Lane, Gray, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Farlin N. Lawson, 51, 3019 Mountain Springs Drive, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Robert Earl Lee Burkhart, 22, 101 Kentucky Hollow Road, London, operating vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; failure to wear seat belts; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense
Shaun Matthew Bellerson, 37, 212 St. Johns Road, East Bernstadt, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Christina Marie Holland, 33, 48 Damon Circle Apartment 4, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court, two counts; wanton endangerment -- second-degree
Aaron J. Brock, 28, 390 Riley Road, Keavy, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); serving bench warrant for court
James E. Zeo, 42, 231 Levi Road, London, criminal possession of forged instrument, third-degree
Tuesday, October 22
Joseph E. Petrey, 23, 311 West Second Street, Frankfort, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Cleston A. Miracle, 39, 513 West Kentucky Avenue, Pineville, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); burglary, third-degree; theft by identity of another without consent
Timothy D. Huggins, 36, 1326 Union City Road, Richmond, assault under extreme emotional disturbance; wanton endangerment -- first-degree; receiving stolen property, under $10,000
Stacey M. Oakes, 29, 125 Slim Smith Road, London, remanded
Lavada D. Roark, 35, 1260 Old Way Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Damon Roe Morris, 43, 515 Chestnut Street, Georgetown, serving bench warrant for court
Jordon L. Ramey, 24, Wolf Creek River Road, Williamsburg, criminal mischief, first-degree; burglary, second-degree
Eddie L. Farley, 66, 2172 North Highway 1223, Corbin, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 10 D.U. opiates)
Sonia L. Tindell, 50, 1664 Barbourville Street, London, theft unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Hobert Ben Smith, 49, 4650 Richmond Road, Irvine, serving bench warrant for court
Joshua Hayden Dobson, 39, 175 Westwood Lane, Williamsburg, criminal mischief, first-degree; leaving scene of accident -- failure to render aid or assistance
Brenda Kay Boles, 58, 27385 SE 162nd PL, Umatilla, Florida, failure to or improper signal; reckless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
