Friday, October 4
Linda J. Wallace, 49, 2801 Main Street #24, fugitive from another state -- warrant required
William J. Helbig, Sr., 59, 3221 West 99th Street, Cleveland, Ohio, serving bench warrant for court
Dakota A. Middleton, 20, 183 Bennet Branch Road, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Marshall S. Johnson, 32, 56 Whitaker Lane, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Timothy D. Smith, 35, 128 Rices Fork Road, Manchester, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); serving bench warrant for court; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
Stephanie R. Hubbs, 34, 50 Pawn Drive, Cannon, drug court remand
Sabrina G. Hibbard, 36, 23 19 KY 225, Barbourville, drug court remand
Cameron R. Hodges, 18, 49 Cole Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana
Jordan B. Kennedy, 18, 369 HWY 1023, Lily, possession of marijuana; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Steven K. Neeley, 28, 350 Old Mosley Branch, Woodbine, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Travis A. Holman, 29, 107 Fiechter Lane, London, assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
Paul Spencer Jr., 60, 232 Kenworth Dr., Wilmore, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Kelly Davis, 37, 193 Davenport Lane, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Imogene W. Cowden, 63, 33 Boggs Road, Lilly, serving bench warrant for court
Robbie B. Baker, 41, 299 Steven Lane, Williamsburg, serving parole violation warrant; burglary, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; failure to appear in court
Samantha Ann Mays, 30, 188 Ray Johnson Road, East Bernstadt, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of marijuana
Lori Ann Havelka, 39, 837 Arkle Road, Gray, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
Leroy Henson, 61, 6788 Little Goose Road HWY 687, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
David D. Brannon, 31, 100 Love Road, Pittsburg, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), no visible injury
Michael A. Morgan, 37, 111 Boggs Road, Lily, serving bench warrant for court
Freddie W. Tallant, 29, 758 Slate Ridge Road, London, serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear in court
Bradley R. Askvig, 31, 71 Robert E. Cox Road, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place -- first and second offenses; endangering the welfare of a minor
Gillis R. Yocum, 46, 6313 Somerset Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); receiving stolen property, under $500
Saturday, October 5
Jason W. Cowden, 40, 33 Boggs Road, Lily, resisting arrest; wanton endangerment -- second-degree
Joshua Wayne Brown, 38, 804 East 9th Street, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); fugitive from another state (misdemeanor)
Vickie V. Helton, 46, 581 Daniels Branch Road PO 173, Essie, possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Jeffery V. Morgan, 49, 60 Morning Glory Lane, Stinnett, failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates, no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; possession of marijuana; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
Thomas D. Scott, 51, 296 Chapel Road, East Bernstadt, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; failure to appear in court
Nicole S. Boyne, 34, 136 Cheek Turner Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
Arville Thomas Jr., 49, 136 Boran Drive, London, giving officer false identifying information; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; leaving scene of accident -- failure to render aid or assistance
Samantha Allen, 43, 741 Pine Grove School Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense; improper or no windshield; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense
Steven R. Farris, 28, 52 Cecelia Drive, Corbin, drinking alcoholic beverage in public place (first and second offenses)
William J. Haynes, 31, 979 Old State Road, Lily, no operators -- moped license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense
Rendy T. Helton, 59, 1312 American Greeting Card Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Gary D. Blackburn Jr., 33, 2113 HWY 490, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Thomas L. Rich, 47, 2925 South Laurel Road Lot B, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Harold D. Cornett, 73, 621 Vanzant Road, Lily, possession of stolen mail
Laurel P. Arnold, 30, 101 George Street, Berea, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Donna L. Duncan, 57, 435 Line Creek Road, Lily, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card
Roland K. Adams, 53, 6354 Tom Cat Trail, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury
Shannon L. Smith, 41, 87 Kay Jay Camp Road, Barbourville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), two counts; failure to appear in court; criminal trespassing -- second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, purse snatching, under $500; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Jimmy Ralph Hoskins, 23, 12961 Highway 421 South, Tyner, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), two counts; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine), two counts
Angela M. Brock, 38, 259 Ray Overbay Road, East Bernstadt, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Michael Lee Watkins, 30, 415 Springs Street Apartment 22, London, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified
Sunday, October 6
Jason Michael Mays, 34, 259 Ray Johnson Road, East Bernstadt, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal littering; serving bench warrant for court; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); probation violation (for technical violation)
Victor K. Nolan, 41, 7846 KY 1232, disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Johnny Asher, 53, 762 Curry Branch Road, Manchester, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
Michael E. Stevens, 38, 469 Railroad Avenue, Manchester, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Robert T. Wooten, 51, 38 Wooten Drive, Manchester, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Lillian A. Sizemore, 36, 103 Walters Street #1, Manchester, fraudulent use of credit card, $500 or more but less than $10,000
Michael E. Holt, 32, 936 Old Crab Orchard Road, London, possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; disorderly conduct, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
Tracy Lynn Matthews, 47, 382 Little Arthur Ridge Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to or improper signal
John R. Washer, 48, 208 West Perry Street, Owentown, failure to notify address change to department of transportation
Franklin Gilbert, 55, 133 Rush Lane, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; possession of open alcohol beverage contained in motor vehicle prohibited
William A. Harper Jr., 42, 429 Miller Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
