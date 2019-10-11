Monday, October 7
Patricia A. Norris, 43, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Philip R. Huddleston, 39, 79 Wolf Creek River Road, Williamsburg, criminal trespassing -- third-degree; serving bench warrant for court, four counts
Christopher Wayne Caudill, 35, 9041 Main Street, Livingston, serving parole violation warrant
Mark S. Alexander Jr., 32, 274 East 3rd Street, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; no registration receipt; rear license not illuminated; one headlight; instructional permit violations; license to be in possession
Patrick Shane Messer, 26, 4902 North KY 11, Cannon, flagrant non-support
Nicholas G. Hammons, 27, 199 Langnau Road, London, flagrant non-support
Coy S. Grubb, 44, 401 Saw Hollow Road, Manchester, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation)
Christopher W. Goodin, 47, 707 Parker Road, London, flagrant non-support
Kacy N. Henson/Smith, 32, 57 Appaloosa Trail, Corbin, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
David F. Stewart, Jr., 45, 59 Copley Lane, Lily, no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; rear license not illuminated; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
Mae M. Cope, 32, 847 Letha Petrey Road, Williamsburg, no operator's-moped license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Danny J. Hensley, 54, 393 Laurel River Church Road, London, failure to or improper signal; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense; serving bench warrant for court
Michael L. Watkins, 30, 415 Springs Street, #22, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Tuesday, October 8
Kateland Nichole Gabbard, 19, 119 Big Springs, Corbin, failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
Ryan Marcus Burton, 35, 1332 Elliott, Madison Height, Michigan, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense
Christopher N. Vaughn, 37, 2784 Lily Road, Lily, serving bench warrant for court
Flora D. Proffitt, 29, 518 Norwood Drive, East Bernstadt, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), two counts
Jimmy D. Burkhart, 22, 101 KY Hollow Road, East Bernstadt, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; serving bench warrant for court
Michael Wayne Goldsberry, 28, 61 Nu - Way Trail, London, criminal possession of forged instrument, second-degree; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; criminal possession of forged instrument, third-degree
Holly J. Parsley, 33, 108 Laurel Ridge Road, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, third-degree
Devon J. McKnight, 22, 320 Lem Bruner Road, London, no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; no registration plates; no registration receipt; no operators-moped license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; improper equipment; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; improper equipment; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no operators-moped license; no registration plates
Larry E. Carey, 59, 25 Carey Lane, Middlesburg, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Jordan T. Musgrove, 28, 81 Mose Musgrove Road, Pine Knot, promoting contraband -- first-degree; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified)
Michael L. Lebanion, 52, 1077 Bacon Creek, Corbin, flagrant non-support
Rex Allen Doane, 35, 8167 Highway 196, Nancy, execute warrant (for federal agency)
Jerry W. White, 42, 62 Brimm Lane, Williamsburg, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
James R. Parrott, 51, 107 Arie Lane, Middlesboro, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
William D. Phillips, 44, 431 Standard Avenue, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Tanner J. Couch, 18, 40 Greenlawn Subdivision, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
