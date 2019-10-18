Monday, October 14
Julie A. Osborne, 31, 410 Elmer Jones Street, London, serving bench warrant for court, four counts
Glenn Ray Valco Jr., 30, 229 Sowder Lane Apartment E, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; serving bench warrant for court
Jonathan Scott Wagers, 38, 438 Curry Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Kristopher K. Denham, 28, 7451 KY 6, Gray, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
Corey L. Morton, 33, 10116 Madison Avenue Apartment 49, Cleveland, Ohio, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Jason Paul Lovett, 41, serving parole violation warrant
Diana Sue Ison, 34, 3015 Maple Grove Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Troy Dee Goodrich, 50, 400 S Moonlight Road, #39K, Gardner, KS, fugitive from another state -- warrant required
Colton T. Wilson, 21, 1280 Tamarack Circle, Florence, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
William J. Francis, 39, 91 Little County Road, East Bernstadt, failure to appear in court
Joseph E. Petrey, 23, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
David F. Stewart Jr., 46, 71 Copley, Lily, criminal trespassing -- third-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Tuesday, October 15
Kendall Faye Garland, 27, 205 West Dixie Street, London, wanton endangerment -- first-degree; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Danny Stephen Sizemore, 34, 692 Siler Hill Road, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; rear license not illuminated; no tail lamps
Joseph F. Ore Jr., 47, 670 Standard Avenue, Corbin, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
William F. Sparks, 46, 1 Possum Hollow, Flat Lick, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Benny G. Hibbard, 56, 36 Water Tower Road, Manchester, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Bryan N. Mounts, 37, 5910 West Laurel Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Joshua Austin Lewis, 34, 514 Bryants Way, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Duane K. Barlow, 53, 411 West 16th Street, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Bennie J. Caudill, 36, 784 Sol Hollow Road, Manchester, non-support; no registration receipt; no registration plates
Crystal Gail Wilson, 41, 103 Rogers Road, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.