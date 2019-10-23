Friday, October 18

John Thomas Hailsip, 48, 917 Hunters Crossing Lane, Maryville, Tennessee, C.D.L. (under influence of alcohol .04%/ controlled substance); possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; improper parking violations

Christopher W. Bentley, 32, 1700 Cornett Fork Road, Big Creek, Kansas, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Bertha Ann Isgrigg, 29, 638 Brock Lane, Manchester, remanded from drug court

Stephanie R. Hubbs, 34, 50 Poney Drive, Cannon, remanded from drug court

David O. Hutton, 30, 1091 Litton Town Road, East Bernstadt, remanded from drug court

Dana M. Lewis, 35, 6185 KY Highway 643, Waynesburg, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Betty J. Tharp, 46, 1190 Hawk Creek Road, London, remanded from drug court

Jerry W. Cox, 70, PO Box 86 Flat Lick, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Pamela J. Smith-Baker, 53, 180 Valley Lane, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified

Rebecca L. Metcalf, 34, PO box 2243, Middlesboro, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Robin Henson, 46, 257 Cornett Subdivision, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500

Teresa M. Clark, 26, 2634 Philpot Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500

Gary L. Gillespie Sr., 57, 1368 Paris Karr, Keavy, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense

Jonathon Dakota Smith, 18, 1482 Paris Karr Road, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), no visible injury

Carla Renee Fisher, 49, 281 Greasy Road, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500

Saturday, October 19

Kendra L. Davidson, 27, 127 Carson Lane, East Bernstadt, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; serving bench warrant for court

Donna J. Davidson, 58, 127 Carson Lane, East Bernstadt, no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance; first offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance); first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Michael David Gibson, 40, 161 Welchburg Estate, Annville, alcohol intoxication in a public place -- first and second offenses

Sandra D. Rahe, 30, 161 Welchburg Estate, Annville, alcohol intoxication in a public place, (first and second offenses); speeding 26 MPH or more over speed limit; reckless driving; failure to produce insurance card

Christopher James Mays, 35, 188 Ray Johnson Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court, two counts

Ricky Collins, 59, 160 Copley Road, Lily, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited

Larisa N. Cureton, 30, 141 West Highway 92, Williamsburg, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense; harassing communications; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified

Nathan D. Goncalves, 44, 411 NW Roselawn Street, Stevenson, WA, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; harassment (no physical contact)

Robert V. Ralph, 60, 4352 North Baker Drive Lot A., Kingman, AZ, theft by unlawful taking or disposition -- firearm

Tate Douglas Morris, 19, 000 Freeman Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; disregarding traffic control DEV-traffic light

Sunday, October 20

Christopher R. Duprey, 40, 496 Upper Indian Camp Road, London, no registration receipt; no registration plates

David W. Pugliese, 62, 1214 Dee Dee Drive, Richmond, disorderly conduct, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; menacing

Robert Vernon Ralph, 60, 987 Highway 11 Lot 7A, Ellisville, Mississippi, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000

Joseph E. Petrey, 23, homeless, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place -- first and second offenses; contempt of court, libel/slander resistance to order

David J. Stillings, 42, 453 South Laurel Road #14, London, serving bench warrant for court

Shauna M. Tuttle, 35, 5511 White Oak Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place -- first and second offenses; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury

Jason P. Stacy, 43, 95 Old Shiner School Road, Williamsburg, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury

