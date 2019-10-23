Friday, October 18
John Thomas Hailsip, 48, 917 Hunters Crossing Lane, Maryville, Tennessee, C.D.L. (under influence of alcohol .04%/ controlled substance); possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; improper parking violations
Christopher W. Bentley, 32, 1700 Cornett Fork Road, Big Creek, Kansas, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Bertha Ann Isgrigg, 29, 638 Brock Lane, Manchester, remanded from drug court
Stephanie R. Hubbs, 34, 50 Poney Drive, Cannon, remanded from drug court
David O. Hutton, 30, 1091 Litton Town Road, East Bernstadt, remanded from drug court
Dana M. Lewis, 35, 6185 KY Highway 643, Waynesburg, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Betty J. Tharp, 46, 1190 Hawk Creek Road, London, remanded from drug court
Jerry W. Cox, 70, PO Box 86 Flat Lick, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Pamela J. Smith-Baker, 53, 180 Valley Lane, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified
Rebecca L. Metcalf, 34, PO box 2243, Middlesboro, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Robin Henson, 46, 257 Cornett Subdivision, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Teresa M. Clark, 26, 2634 Philpot Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Gary L. Gillespie Sr., 57, 1368 Paris Karr, Keavy, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense
Jonathon Dakota Smith, 18, 1482 Paris Karr Road, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), no visible injury
Carla Renee Fisher, 49, 281 Greasy Road, Manchester, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Saturday, October 19
Kendra L. Davidson, 27, 127 Carson Lane, East Bernstadt, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; serving bench warrant for court
Donna J. Davidson, 58, 127 Carson Lane, East Bernstadt, no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance; first offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance); first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Michael David Gibson, 40, 161 Welchburg Estate, Annville, alcohol intoxication in a public place -- first and second offenses
Sandra D. Rahe, 30, 161 Welchburg Estate, Annville, alcohol intoxication in a public place, (first and second offenses); speeding 26 MPH or more over speed limit; reckless driving; failure to produce insurance card
Christopher James Mays, 35, 188 Ray Johnson Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Ricky Collins, 59, 160 Copley Road, Lily, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
Larisa N. Cureton, 30, 141 West Highway 92, Williamsburg, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense; harassing communications; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified
Nathan D. Goncalves, 44, 411 NW Roselawn Street, Stevenson, WA, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; harassment (no physical contact)
Robert V. Ralph, 60, 4352 North Baker Drive Lot A., Kingman, AZ, theft by unlawful taking or disposition -- firearm
Tate Douglas Morris, 19, 000 Freeman Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; disregarding traffic control DEV-traffic light
Sunday, October 20
Christopher R. Duprey, 40, 496 Upper Indian Camp Road, London, no registration receipt; no registration plates
David W. Pugliese, 62, 1214 Dee Dee Drive, Richmond, disorderly conduct, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; menacing
Robert Vernon Ralph, 60, 987 Highway 11 Lot 7A, Ellisville, Mississippi, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
Joseph E. Petrey, 23, homeless, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place -- first and second offenses; contempt of court, libel/slander resistance to order
David J. Stillings, 42, 453 South Laurel Road #14, London, serving bench warrant for court
Shauna M. Tuttle, 35, 5511 White Oak Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place -- first and second offenses; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury
Jason P. Stacy, 43, 95 Old Shiner School Road, Williamsburg, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury
