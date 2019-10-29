Wednesday, October 23
Joseph Lee Arthur, 32, 4006 White Oak Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; disorderly conduct, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree
Lee Ann Hammack, 35, 418 George Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); wanton endangerment -- second-degree
Travis Morgan Kelly, 38, 606 Wise Owl Road, Keavy, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Stephen George Williams, 40, 1301 Colums Drive, Flores, transferred
Juanita Baker, 71, 94 Jackson Street London Avenue, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
Joshua A. Childress, 35, homeless, London, criminal trespassing -- first-degree; giving officer false identifying information
Anthony Lane Lipps, 37, 153 Lipps Branch Road, Manchester, flagrant non-support; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000, two counts; serving bench warrant for court
Jason Scott Napier, 41, 620 Rice Lane, Stanford, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 gms methamphetamine)
Austin Scott Wagner, 24, 8199 Rough Creek Road, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess, two counts; possession of marijuana
Michelle Cope R., 29, 424 Highway 1376 West, failure to appear in court
Joshua Smith Richard, 33, 8843 West Laurel Road, London, transferred
April L. Hoskins, 32, 5778 Barbourville Road, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Jimmy W. Helton, Jr., 34, 6014 Rouch Creek Road, London, flagrant non-support
Jennifer L. Brooks, 41, 300 Reams Lane Apartment 143, remanded
Sarah M. Anders, 23, 402 Byble Road, London, incest
Jerry Anthony Brock, 31, 3268 White Branch Road, Manchester, license to be in possession; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (heroin)
Billy R. Robinson, 32, 184 Cloud Sub, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia -- buy/posses
Jacob W. Smith, 32, London, possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Debbie L. Hubbard, 51, 10960 East Laurel Road, London, wanton endangerment -- first-degree -- police officer; wanton endangerment -- first-degree; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 10 D.U. opiates); endangering the welfare of a minor; trafficking in marijuana (8 OZ to less than 5 LBS.,) first-offense
Johnny James Shoupe, 64, 10960 E. Laurel Road, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 10 D.U. opiates); possession of firearm by convicted felon; endangering the welfare of a minor; trafficking in marijuana (8 OZ to less than 5 LBS.), first offense; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 2 gms methamphetamine)
James J. Smith, 66, 706 Engineer Street, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; one headlight; failure to produce insurance card; no operators-moped license
Michael Travis Mize, 35, 2643 West Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., -- first offense
Emily C. Helton, 26, 4193 South Kentucky 233, Gray, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Joseph L. Wagoner, 31, 162 Ott Road, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500, two counts; giving officer false identifying information; theft of identity of another w/o consent; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree, first offense (drug unspecified)
Freddie Leroy Farmer, 38, 202 Village Wood Court, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; improper equipment; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified
John A. Irwin, 65, 107 North Locust Street, London, serving bench warrant for court
Thursday, October 24
John P. Davis, 31, 12170 Eaglescout Court, Cincinnati, OH, possession of marijuana
Joshua M. Smith, 32, London, serving bench warrant for court
Timothy D. Proffitt, 27, 445 Laurel River Church Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury; serving bench warrant for court, two counts.
Bryan Douglas Cornett, 41, 120 Cherokee Lane, Lane, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); serving bench warrant for court, four counts
William Cecil Baird, 38, 1741 North Highway 830, Corbin, serving parole violation warrant
Kyle B. Wells, 41, 910 Wyann Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, fourth offense or more
Heather F. Girton, 34, 516 Morentown Road, London, reckless driving; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; failure to wear seatbelts; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, second offense
Jonathan L. Mullins, 24, 45 Boss Vaughn Road, Annville, giving officer false identifying information; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence
Robert W. Brummett, 30, 31 John Cast Road, Annville, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts
Sidgel Ray Herald, 50, 10596 Highway 451, Busy, flagrant non-support; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 10 D.U. drug unspecified), two counts; trafficking in controlled substance, third-degree, first offense -- (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified); resisting arrest; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Tonya Gail Parms, 41, 300 Reams Lane Apartment 111, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; serving bench warrant for court
Rebekah R. Parks, 28, 418 Campbell Road, failure to appear in the court
John R. Holland, 37, 1524 Barrett Road, East Bernstadt, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; menacing, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order, three counts
James J. Trammell, 20, 105 Wilson Court, Corbin, burglary, third-degree; serving bench warrant for court
Jared B. Sibert, 34, 118 Sibert Lane, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offense)
Felicia Michelle Simpson, 28, 1532 Paw Paw Road, Manchester, failure to wear seat belts; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; failure to or improper signal
Travis Kelly Morgan, 38, 606 Wise Owl Road, Keavy, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
