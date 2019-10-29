Friday, October 25
Tommy G. Worley, 32, 279 Davis Road, Williamsburg, flagrant non-support
Lindsey B. Spurlock, 21, 10212 East Laurel Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Jonathan Lowell Lake, 29, 1518 Old RR Lane, Artemus, one headlight; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper registration plate; possession of controlled substance not in proper container, first offense serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Michael E. Whittemore, 46, 1203 Little Arthur Road, East Bernstadt, disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; resisting arrest; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Jennifer L. Rose, 35, 110 Pine Street, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
Amanda M. Hinkle, 34, 313 Pleasure View Road, London, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; theft of identity of another without consent
Timothy D. Smith, 35, 128 Rices Fork Road, Manchester, disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing
Tonya R. Napier, 41, 1725 Laurel Lake Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Saturday, October 26
Robert Young Jr., 50, 541 Maplesville Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of handgun by convicted felon; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt
Brian Adam Deaton, 35, 410 East 5th Street Apartment 2, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense
James Nelson Price, 25, 420 Martin Road, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Tracy Smith, 42, 124 Laurel Whitley Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Seth W. Harville, 28, 244 Clay Avenue, London, assault, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury
Austin S. Wagner, 24, 819 Rough Creek Road, London, burglary, second-degree; theft by unlawful theft or disposition -- firearm
Ainsley E. Schultz, 39, 976 Old State Road, Lily, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Nathan Daniells Goncalves, 44, 411 Northwest Roselawn Street, Stevenson, Washington, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); resisting arrest
Devonita T. Osborne, 22, 3049 Stanford Drive, Lexington, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., (aggravated circumstance), first offense
Mark E. Jones, 23, 3049 Stanford Drive, Lexington, arson, second-degree; speeding 17 mph over limit; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; arson, second-degree; burning personal property to defraud insurer
Danya Hope Winkler, 44, 322 Tackett Spur Road, Lily, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense
Sunday, October 27
Jonny Logan Ray, 60, 63 Vagabon Lane, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Laural E. Logan, 55, 63 Vagabond Lane, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
Michael W. Samples, 59, 231 Sherman Lane, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense
Jordan D. Obenauer, 24, 445 Jones Fork Road, London, murder
Anthony D. Allen, 32, 2700 Slatelick Church Road, London, driving on DUI suspended license (third offense); failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; no registration plates
Amanda M. Tolliver, 38, 380 Shore Line Drive, Walker, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to wear seat belts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; serving bench warrant for court
Candice M. Delph, 34, 124 Laurel Whitley Road, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); tampering with physical evidence; resisting arrest; menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); escape, third-degree; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Tommie Hacker, 64, 324 Henlsey Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Donnie L. Messer, 45, 3280 Sinking Creek Road, London, possession of marijuana; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); no registration receipt; no registration plates
Armand Sherand Smith, 40, 2255 Lenox Road, Atlanta, GA, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first-offense; failure to appear in court
Brian Clay Fiechter, 45, 126 Don Minton Road, London, speeding 21 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense
