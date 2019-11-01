Monday, October 28
Austin Bruce Adams, 26, 763 Reed Valley Road, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; rear license not illuminated; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
Kristi R. Mallory, 39, 504 Wildwood Apartments, London, violation of court order
Shawn Jason McCarty, 37, 3479 Buckhorn Drive #106, Lexington, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing
Robert Hubbard, 32, 1172 South Highway 11, Manchester, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Chester Ray Goins, 65, 76 Chester Goins Lane, Williamsburg, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration receipt; possessing license when privileges are revoked
Gregory J. Wagner, 33, 1689 Burnett Road, London, burglary, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition -- firearm
Kevin A. Martin, 28, 71 Ester Lane, Lily, flagrant non-support; serving bench warrant for court
Jesse L. Malicote, 42, 2276 Highway 490, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Karen Moren Smith, 57, 118 Tangle Wood East Bernstadt, forgery, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000, two counts; forgery, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500
John E. Taylor, 51, 189 Travis Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing -- third-degree; criminal mischief -- third-degree
Brian Keither Engle, 52, 24 Ravenview Circle, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; improper registration plate; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance -- first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
Wilburn L. Pitman, 36, 314 Hazel Patch Road, East Bernstadt, disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Andrew T. Rose, 34, 73 Rose Street, Corbin, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Sara L. Walker, 55, 210 Union Road, Manchester, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Tuesday, October 29
Kelly W. Main, 47, 1178 Topton Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Charles Ray Damron, 35, 197 Old Union Church Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury
James J. Root, 35, 314 New Salem Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Sheila F. Hicks, 49, West 175 Raymond Ridge Road, Corbin, possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to wear seat belts
Johnny Seth Hobbs, 21, 309 East 9th Street #D, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana
Tori S. McFadden, 22, 587 Sasser School Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Samuel Thomas Bryant, 54, 101864 South 4731 Road, Muldrow, OK, fugitive from another state (misdemeanor) -- warrant required
Rocky Baker, 55, 309 Long Wood Road, Middlesburg, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
