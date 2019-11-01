Monday, October 28

Austin Bruce Adams, 26, 763 Reed Valley Road, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; rear license not illuminated; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle

Kristi R. Mallory, 39, 504 Wildwood Apartments, London, violation of court order

Shawn Jason McCarty, 37, 3479 Buckhorn Drive #106, Lexington, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing

Robert Hubbard, 32, 1172 South Highway 11, Manchester, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Chester Ray Goins, 65, 76 Chester Goins Lane, Williamsburg, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration receipt; possessing license when privileges are revoked

Gregory J. Wagner, 33, 1689 Burnett Road, London, burglary, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition -- firearm

Kevin A. Martin, 28, 71 Ester Lane, Lily, flagrant non-support; serving bench warrant for court

Jesse L. Malicote, 42, 2276 Highway 490, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree

Karen Moren Smith, 57, 118 Tangle Wood East Bernstadt, forgery, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000, two counts; forgery, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500

John E. Taylor, 51, 189 Travis Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing -- third-degree; criminal mischief -- third-degree

Brian Keither Engle, 52, 24 Ravenview Circle, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; improper registration plate; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance -- first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license

Wilburn L. Pitman, 36, 314 Hazel Patch Road, East Bernstadt, disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Andrew T. Rose, 34, 73 Rose Street, Corbin, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

Sara L. Walker, 55, 210 Union Road, Manchester, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)

Tuesday, October 29

Kelly W. Main, 47, 1178 Topton Road, London, serving bench warrant for court

Charles Ray Damron, 35, 197 Old Union Church Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury

James J. Root, 35, 314 New Salem Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500

Sheila F. Hicks, 49, West 175 Raymond Ridge Road, Corbin, possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to wear seat belts

Johnny Seth Hobbs, 21, 309 East 9th Street #D, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana

Tori S. McFadden, 22, 587 Sasser School Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Samuel Thomas Bryant, 54, 101864 South 4731 Road, Muldrow, OK, fugitive from another state (misdemeanor) -- warrant required

Rocky Baker, 55, 309 Long Wood Road, Middlesburg, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

