Monday, August 30
Dalton Carl Feltner, 21, 402 Haley Ridge Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Jennifer R. Creech, 39, 240 Lovell Lane, Mount Vernon, serving bench warrant for court
Keisha Pelote, 33, 1287 Brent Wood N. E. Apartment 8, Columbia, Washington, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Patrick Leonard Elms, 56, 8856 Johnson Road, London, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
William C. Wooten, 25, 7887 Alborn Fork Road, Thousand Sticks, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Travis D. Allen, 37, 64 May Lane, London, neglect action
Wiley J. Medlin, 34, 1264 N. KY 233, Gray, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Michael Edward McDowell, 40, 160 Elmer Richardson Road, Irvin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000
Ricky W. Gilbert, 25, 2943 Locust Grove Road, Keavy, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Clayton Ross Hammons, 25, 716 Maplesville School Road, London, violation of part 390 federal safety regulation -- general policy; violation of part 391 federal safety regulation -- qualification of drivers; violation of part 392 federal safety regulation -- driving of motor vehicle; violation of part 393 federal safety regulation -- parts needed safe operation; failure to produce insurance card; operating vehicle with expired operators license
Heather R. Mannin, 46, 110 Taylor Avenue, London, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Tuesday, October 1
Marcum D. McWhorter, 68, 127 Nu Trail Lane, London, wanton endangerment -- second-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving bench warrant for court
Perry M. Waddle, 55, 3286 Hawk Creek Road, serving bench warrant for court
Robin S. Arthur, 52, 100 Blue Jay Lane, Keavy, no registration plates; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; failure to produce insurance card; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified
Terry Lee Robbins, 28, 32 Southwind Street, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor jury
Edward A. Ernsting, 33, 324 W. 16th Street, Corbin, attempt/obtain a controlled substance by false statement, forgery, first-degree; theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $500 or more but less than $10,000; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Tori S. McFadden, 22, 1261 Willie Cheek Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Charles W. Sizemore, 44, 254 Hayley Ridge Road, Pittsburg, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; possession of marijuana
Jody A. Noland, 44, 115 Moren Road, London, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; possession of marijuana; possess of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified)
Cathy A. Delph, 58, 171 Morentown Road, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, second offense or more -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Carroll Smith Jr., 56, 3085 Highway 3434, East Bernstadt, failure to appear in court
Temmy E. Denny, 55, 144 Barnswallow Lane, Mount Vernon, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Danielle N. Mullins, 27, 115 Lakeview Road, failure to appear in court
Kevin D. Lewis, 34, 125 Aspen Drive, Barbourville, wanton endangerment -- first-degree -- police officer; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); resisting arrest
Jessica S. Rice, 34, 2777 Highway 11 S, Beattyville, failure to appear in court
Kimberly Ann Kidd, 37, 258 Indian Camp Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); endangering the welfare of a minor
Tommy J. Stewart, 41, 60 Laurel Whitley Road, Corbin, insufficient headlamps
Bradley S. Walters, 29, 39 Oak Grove Church Road, Corbin, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, second offense or more -- (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Randy A. Lester, 35, 480 Paris Karr Road, Keavy, flagrant non-support
Tristan D. Woods, 22, 1578 Twin Branch Road, London, criminal abuse, third-degree
Tabitha M. Thompson, 39, 601 Engineer Street, Corbin, criminal abuse, third-degree
Angela M. Hubbard, 39, 116 3rd Street, Carrollton, serving bench warrant for court, two counts; abused or neglected child -- UJC
Joseph Jordan Glen Wagers, 29, 132 Chess Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
John D. Myers, 42, 233 Oaklawn Circle, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Jenny R. Atkins 39, 29 Kennedy Avenue, Corbin, parole violation (for technical violation)
Cecil Sizemore, 43, 301 Brushy Lane, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; operating vehicle with expired operators license
Jonathan James Wilburn, 33, 310 West Blaire, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear in court
James E. Zeo, 42, 275 Levi Jackson Mill Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Barbara Sue Clark, 64, 973 Dorton Branch, Pineville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; tampering with physical evidence; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500
