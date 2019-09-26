Friday, September 20
Johnny Ray Bowling, 34, 1310 Hazel Fork Road, Gray, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; possession of industrial hemp
Rebecca Johnson, 37, 254 Love Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offense); serving bench warrant for court
Gary D. Garner, 37, 194 Green County Line Road, Chuckey, Tennessee, fugitive (warrant not required)
Laura Lee Harris, 52, 106 Mapother Street, Loyall, serving bench warrant for court
Sabrina Mae Caldwell, 47, 434 Powderville Road, London, remand for drug court
Tyner R. Decker, 26, Texas, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
James Watson Sanford, 68, 1296 Estelle Smith Drive, Morganton, North Carolina, operating with inactive/canceled/revoked weight dist. tax LIC (KYU)
Lonso Hicks, 59, 175 Raymond Ridge Road, Corbin, remanded court
Jonathan D. Johnson, 46, 248 Boone Avenue, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; assault, second-degree -- domestic violence
Hank R. Vaughn Jr., 28, 1470 Highway 1394, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; possession of controlled substance, first offense, second-degree
Edward R. Clark Jr., 31, 75 Oak Place, Corbin, transfer from another facility
Curtis Dewayne Smith, 24, 34 Nolan Lane, Manchester, transfer from another facility
Carla N. Asher, 20, 2361 Paw Paw Road, Manchester, speeding, 10 mph over limit; license to be in possession; instructional permit violations; no operators-moped license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts
Brandi J. Miller, 34, 901 Litton Town Road, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine)
Norma Jean Pruitt, 49, 272 Ford Hollow Road, Livingston, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Thomas S. Saylor, 44, 153 Waterworks Road, London, local burning ban; resisting arrest; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Jamar D. Halsey, 39, 4620 Otis Jones Drive, Columbus, GA, failure to appear in court
Lorene Day, 49, 301 East. 9th Street, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), third offense; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense
Mark A. Westfelt, 34, 64 Gumm Road, London, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Saturday, September 21
Michael W. Couch, 38, 303 Remmington Court, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant
Mark S. Alexander Jr., 32, 274 East 3rd Street, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; no registration receipt; rear license not illuminated; one headlight; instructional permit violations; license to be in possession
Richard P. Morgan, 49, 2024 Hawk Creek Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Bryan G. Patton, 44, 453 South Laurel Road, London, violation of foreign EPO/DVO
Kaleb C. Cobb, 23, 298 Dixon Drive, Corbin, speeding, 15 MPH over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; no tail lamps
Cameron B. King, 18, 6238 West Kentucky HWY 80, Avawam, improper turn-driveline-enter limited access HWY; instructional permit violations; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, less than 21 years of age, .02-.07
Charles Ray Perkins, 35, 2036 Fariston Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); criminal trespassing -- third-degree
Kendra Leann Davidson, 27, 127 Carson Lane, East Bernstadt, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Jason D. Neace, 33, 349 Hardin Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Kelli Shanelle Barlett, 32, 3289 Sinking Creek Road, London, no registration receipt, two counts; no registration plates, two counts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Gary L. Gillespie, Sr., 57, 1368 Paris Karr, Keavy, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; no operators-moped license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card
Sandra Ledford Vanover, 52, 415 Springs Street Apartment 58, London, driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; rear license not illuminated; failure to produce insurance card
Sunday, September 22
Lorie R. Eversole, 36, 611 Keavy Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Terry D. Parsley, 24, 1780 Langnau Road, Lola, trafficking in industrial hemp (less than 6 OZ.), first offense; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Ian G. Mounts, 42, 5928 West Laurel Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Christopher S. Estep, 47, 2602 Maple Grove Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; possession of open alcohol beverage in motor vehicle prohibited; careless driving
Kyle B. Robinson, 27, 755 Fount Hubbard Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury; disorderly conduct, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Jeffrey Allen Spencer Jr., 37, 1680 Barbourville Street, London, criminal abuse, second-degree, child 12 or under
Elizabeth Marie Spencer, 33, 132 Boardwalk Circle, London, criminal abuse, second-degree, child 12 or under
Joshua T. Davenport, 40, 35 North Florence Street, Corbin, transfer from another facility
Ricky Collins, 59, 160 Copley Road, Lily, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Anthony T. Smith, 58, 550 Smith Brewer Road, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree
Emma J. Cottongim, 39, 751 Muddy Gap Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Toby Lee Gray, 38, 209 Hart Road, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle $500 or more but under $10,000
Vicki Witt Rodriguez, 55, 851 Maple Grove School Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense
Richard T. Adams, 38, 329 Kennedy Lane, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Ian G. Mounts, 42, 5928 West Laurel Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, (first & second offenses)
Shelby L. Jones, 23, 383 Foley Road, Corbin, tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Quincy R. Williams, 26, 383 Foley Road, Corbin, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence; serving bench warrant for court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.