Sept. 14
• Jaren M. Cornett, 29, 5989 Slate Lick Rd., London, third-degree criminal mischief; serving bench warrant for court
• Damian E. Dearment, 35, 1055 Industry Rd., Lexington, persistent felony offender I
• Carl Dalton Feltner, 22, 154 Payne Trail, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; giving officer false identifying information
• Luis Antonia Hernandez-Ramos, 41, 1903 W. Ky. 192, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense; first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest; menacing
• Eugene Jenkins Jr., 48, Knight's Inn, Corbin, propagation and holding of wildlife without permit; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; second-degree burglary
• Eric J. Kent, 38, 139 J. K. Gray Ln., Gray, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Willie Luvine Jr., 54, 519 Michigan St., Lexington, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree promoting contraband; possession of marijuana
• Jonathan Marble, 28, 64 Hatcher Ave., Atlanta, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Richard Ramos, 40, 82 Cottonbend Rd., Manchester, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses
• James Edward Salmon, 31, 1917 Lytle St., Louisville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Sept. 15
• Kendra Renee Bain, 27, 135 Vermillion Dr., Corbin, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Natasha Jane Boone, 34, 10 Byrd Trailer Park, London, failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting, over $500 but under $10,000; third-degree burglary
• Lisa M. Brock, 46, 590 Paris Karr Rd., Keavy, public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol; third-degree criminal trespassing; second-degree disorderly conduct; failure to appear
• Randy Allen Davis, 36, 140 Moneyham Ln., Corbin, theft by deception include cold checks under $500
• Christopher Shon Gelhausen, 49, 147 Fairground Rd., Stanford, Ky., contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Jonathan L. Graham, 34, 377 Denmark Ln., Jamestown, Ky., theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500
• Jamesmax Randall Herren, 33, 237 Lynn Camp School Rd., Corbin, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; fugitive from another state - warrant required
• Shawn L. Holt, 32, 435 Hensley Rd., East Bernstadt, first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500 but under $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Clancy J. Jackson Jr., 31, 44 Oak Place Apts., Corbin, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Adam T. Lovitt, 30, 550 Woodford Ct., Williamsburg, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Major John Marcum. 32, 1218 Old State Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; probation violation for technical violation
• Christopher James Mays, 36, 188 Ray Johnson Rd., London, second-degree disorderly conduct
• Richard Allen Daryll Mullins, 30, 10 Byrd Trailer Park, London, fourth-degree assault, minor injury; flagrant non-support; probation violation for technical violation
• Joshua Lee Sawyers, 20, 215 Clark Ln., Lily, second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense
• Jamal Siler, 28, homeless, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Dustin Kyle Wagers, 25, 1088 Willie Cheek Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Brittany K. Yaden, 32, 30005 Spring Branch Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, over $500 but under $10,000
Sept. 16
• Joseph L. Benge, 40, 4224 Tom Cat Trail, London, murder; first-degree robbery; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, over $10,000 but under $1 million
• Matthew G. Dixon, 33, 202 Union St., Oliver Springs, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Robert Jessee Estes, 50, 269 Hwy. 70-N, Rogersville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Whitney M. Greer, 28, 3025 Summer Springs, London, possession of marijuana, two counts; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts; illegal possession of legend drug, three counts; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; unauthorized parking in a handicapped zone; second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense; probation violation for misdemeanor offense; probation violation for felony offense
• David Oneil Howard, 63, 6162 Keavy Rd., London, theft by deception, include cold checks under $500
• Jimmy Lee Jenkins, 49, 702 South 12th St., Lafollette, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Donald Shane Johnson, 32, 2824 Slate Lick Rd., London, operating non-motor vehicle under influence of intoxicants; no lights on bicycle
• Jermon Lawery, 36, 3606 Wilcox Blvd., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ian Gabe Mounts, 43, 5928 West Laurel Rd., London, failure to appear, three counts; theft of services
• William Rowland, 27, 215 Cartertown Rd., Gatlinburg, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Freddie Scalf, 60, 518 Norwood Dr., East Bernstadt, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Daniel M. Smith, 43, 64 Standau Rd., London, failure to appear, two counts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
• Betty Jo Tipton, 44, 197 Bacon Ln., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Jahamal Kenyata Tory, 45, 3702 Speedway Circle, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joshua Gregory Vanover, 25, 180 Kelly Rd., Corbin, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no operator's/moped license
• Gregory White, 26, 180 McCartt Rd., Robbins, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Sept. 17
• Stephen Kyle Bennett, 45, 1916 Wolf Creek Rd., Williamsburg, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Christopher W. Bentley, 33, 1700 Arnett's Fork, Big Creek, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jeremy Matthew Bow, 21, 3731 Fifth St., Corbin, second-degree disorderly conduct; menacing
• Jeffery Callahan, 42, 20 Evans Ln., East Bernstadt, failure to comply with sex offender registration, first offense; register sex offender school restrictions
• Jimmy G. Dennis, 41, 206 Stone Wall St., Rome, Ga., first-degree trafficking controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; trafficking controlled substance, Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivative, first offense
• Ernest Wayne Doan Jr., 41, 706 Engineer St., Corbin, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking controlled substance, heroin, first offense; trafficking controlled substance, Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivative, first offense
• Brittany N. Goosey, 26, 618 Mays Subdivision Rd., Beattyville, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Bobby W. Johnson, 50, 147 Farmer Rd., London, failure to appear, three counts
• Brad L. Mallory, 40, 1853 Keavy Rd., London, third-degree criminal trespassing
• William W. Miracle, 39, 350 Casey Rd., Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; third-degree criminal trespassing; third-degree criminal mischief
• Cynthia M. Smith, 38, 6840 South Hwy. 66, Big Creek, Ky., theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500, two counts; third-degree criminal trespassing, two counts; theft of identity of another without consent; giving officer false identifying information;
• Jaden Elizabeth Thompson, 19, 1631 Burnett Rd., London, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Sergio Zaidivar-Gonzalez, 29, 9001 Shepherdsville Rd., Louisville, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
Sept. 18
• Terry Lee Blanton, 42, 314 Ealy Puckette's Creek, Pennington Gap, Va., public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol; serving bench warrant for court
• Sarah K. Bourland, 31, 11435 Cumberland Falls Hwy., Corbin, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; license to be in possession; failure to wear seat belts; improper display of registration plates; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• James Anthony Duff, 39,1150 Pine Hill Brock Rd., London, possession of controlled substance; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; serving bench warrant for court
• Jeremy Keith Johnson, 32, 183 Blanton Ln., London, trafficking controlled substance, heroin, first offense; aggravated trafficking in controlled substance, over 28 grams, Fentanyl; first-degree trafficking controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 oz., first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol
• Robert E. McClure, 36, 5462 Old Tullahoma, Winchester, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Christopher Michael McKnight, 32, 1601 Girl Scout Rd., Indianapolis, Ind., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct; menacing
• Travis Scott Merritt, 39, 327 Waterworks Rd., London, remanded from Laurel Circuit Court
• Ashley Lashae Taylor, 30, 2551 Ky. 490, East Bernstadt, trafficking controlled substance, heroin, first offense; aggravated trafficking in controlled substance, over 28 grams, Fentanyl; first-degree trafficking controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 oz., first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol
• Jerry Ray Trapp, 42, 1820 Mike Muncey Rd., McMinnville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Robert Darrell Turner, 40, 253 West Ky. 312, Keavy, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury
Sept. 19
• Cierra Lynn Bell, 25, 1070 Bowman Rd., London, serving bench warrant for court
• Tyler Seth Combs, 29, 259 Rebecca Ln., London, serving bench warrant for court
• Adam E. Hicks, 29, 107 New Bethel Church Rd., London, second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; serving bench warrant for court
• Herald Thomas Thompson, 49, 1413 Mitchell Creek Rd., London, speeding 17 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first offense
• Christopher M. Williams, 46, 626 Indian Camp Rd., London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Chrissy Michelle Williams, 40, 626 Indian Camp Rd., London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
Sept. 20
• Thomas Jason Bailey, 32, 780 Collett Ln., London, first-degree wanton endangerment
• Gregory Lee Bateman, 340 Riverside Loop, Lily, leaving scene of accident /failure to render aid or assistance
• Kyle R. Beck, 32, 1072 Barbourville Rd., London, second-degree disorderly conduct; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense; fourth-degree assault, dating violence, minor injury
• Jeremy S. Cavins, 36, 1842 Ingram Rd., Annville, speeding 18 mph over limit; persistent felony offender II; possession of handgun by convicted felon; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, third offense; license to be in possession; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, second offense; second-degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500 but under $10,000; first-degree trafficking controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, second or greater offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card
• James M. Duff, 62, 1150 Pine Hill Brock Rd., London, menacing; resisting arrest; second-degree disorderly conduct; fourth-degree assault, no visible injury; serving bench warrant for court
• Gilbert Young, 52, 88 O W Lane, London, possession of marijuana; possession of handgun by convicted felon; persistent felony offender I; driving on DUI-suspended license, third offense; possession of marijuana
