Sept. 2
• Charles D. Smith, 32, 3868 Hwy. 687, Manchester, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Tristan C. Farthing, 23, 34 Farthing Lane, Booneville, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; rear license not illuminated; second-degree assault, domestic violence; second-degree strangulation
• David E. Coffey, 47, 16 Oak Lane, Annville, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, third or greater offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; possession of controlled substance; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to surrender revoked operator's license; illegal possession of legend drug; failure to wear seat belts; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - advertisement
Sept. 3
• Teddy R. Hedrick III, 24, 1361 Taylor Bridge Road, London, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Lensey M. Mckeehan, 44, 12830 Beersheba Way, McMinnbibble, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Dellone M. Martin, 30, 14852 Vaughn Street, Detroit, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Frederick Davis, 29, 7304 Auburn, Detroit, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Diontay D. Martin, 31, 7327 Fielding, Detroit, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Sept. 4
• Steve Allen Garland, 61, 811 North Main Street, Barbourville, parole violation for felony offense
• April Michelle Storey, 35 846 Curry Branch Road, Manchester, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, second offense; parole violation for felony offense
