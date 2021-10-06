Sept. 20
• Christopher Alan Smith, 45, 100 Foxglove Hill, Livingston, Ky., second-degree burglary; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Charles D. Blanton, 52, 425 Riverbend Road, London, serving parole violation warrant; fourth-degree assault, minor injury; third-degree terroristic threatening; first-degree wanton endangerment; theft of services; giving officer false identifying information; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Randy R. Collins, 37, 813 Parker Road, Lily, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to wear seat belts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear; third-degree terroristic threatening; first-degree criminal trespass
Sept. 21
• Christopher S. Melder, 37, 220 East 4th Street, London, public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol, two counts; second-degree wanton endangerment
• Ronnie D. Osborne Jr., 26, 2186 Parker Road, London, probation violation for felony offense
• Calvin W. Baker, 23, 514 West 5th Street, London, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Corey B. Guy, 26, 1201 Greenly Drive, Jonesboro, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Dean F. Clark, 30, 70 Hettie Lane, Pineville, Ky., theft by deception; receiving stolen property, over $500 but under $10,000
• Chris A. Burke, 55, 14106 West Hwy. 92, Stearns, Ky., first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecifie, first offense
• Jimmy Troxell, 33, 3429 West Hwy. 92, Stearns, Ky., second-degree escape
• Brandon L. Jones, 30, 11385 Kinloch, Redford, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Roy A. Jenkins, 35, 311 Long Drive, Harriman, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Sept. 22
• Martha E. House, 29, 438 Mill Creek Road, Corbin, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Shawn L. Faulkner, 44, 545 North Hwy. 1223, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; flagrant non-support, two counts
• Jennifer K. Riggs, 35, 1457 Tower Road, Corbin, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, first offense
Sept. 23
• Lora A. Robinson, 45, 4637 Burnett Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000, two counts
• Jennifer R. Comstock, 31, 152 Knob Hill Road, Somerset, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; flagrant non-support; failure to appear
• Lillian B. Huff, 29, 2115 Paris Karr Road, Keavy, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession controlled substance, opiates, first offense
• Ebony L. Gallaher, 35, 1219 Trigg Street, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Christopher Allen Mallett, 41, 128 Andover Circle, Oak Ridge, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Sept. 25
• Cody J. Collett, 25, 1857 Mill Street, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; no registration plates; failure to or improper signal; serving parole violation warrant; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; improper display of registration plates; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; careless driving; reckless driving; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; no operator's/moped license; no motorcycle operator's license; improper equipment, two counts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; second-degree stalking harassment - no physical contact; second-degree burglary
• Brian Michael Overbey, 38, 112 Crittenden Court, Danville, Ky., operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, second offense; second-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle
• John T. Sizemore, 23, 112 Pearl Street, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; improper registration plate; serving bench warrant for court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.