Sept. 21
• Robert D. Argo, 22, 121 Hobart St., Meriden, Ct., possession of handgun by convicted felon; receiving stolen property - firearm; receiving stolen property under $10,000; improper registration plate; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no operator's/moped license; theft of motor vehicle registration plate
• Damon Scott Andrews, 28, 666 Fairborn Rd., Cincinnati, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
• Johnny Dwayne Burkhart, 39, 449 Begley Rd., East Bernstadt, operating non-motor vehicle under influence of intoxicants; no lights on bicycle
• Travis Wayne Creech, 36, 4375 Sinking Creek Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
Sept. 22
• Evan M. Adkins, 28, 3718 E. Church St., Rockford, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Vonda K. Allen, 55, 2183 Sally's Branch Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Joseph Alan Baker, 28, 198 Pine Hill Circle, Mt. Vernon, second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Rogelio Barajas, 40, 8210 Eton Ct., Jonesboro, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Christopher Ray Brown, 42, 35 Rheobeth Church Rd., Greenville, Tenn., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Brandi Collette Dugger, 35, 959 Round Knob Rd., Greenville, Tenn., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Gary Dean Garner, 38, 1502 E. 20th St., Muncie, Ind., first-degree trafficking controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; fugitive from other state, warrant required; first-degree possession controlled substance, opiates, first offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Joseph C. Gonzales, 40, 157 Harmon Rd., New Tazwell, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joshua J. Gould, 36, 8213 Kennedy Circle, Sterling Heights, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Brandon M. Gray, 32 2794 E. Ky. 312, Corbin, flagrant non-support
• Terry Allen Hamrick, 47, 26099 Hwy. 421, Hyden federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Richard D. Kall, 60, 216 Black Hawk Dr., Ten Mile, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Demetrius A. Loyd, 41, 6815 Charmers St., Warren, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Richard T. Neal, 45, 1565 Snodgrass Rd., New Tazewell, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joshua R. Walters, 32, 833 Echo Valley Rd., London, serving parole violation warrant; serving bench warrant for court
Sept. 23
• Jonathan Tanner Allen, 34, 50 Gum Sulpher Rd., Crab Orchard, Ky., operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; following another vehicle too closely; careless driving
• Jerry W. Baker, 36, 623 Windoer Rd., Hyden, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Zachary Todd Bowling, 26, 1624 Pine Top Rd., London, second-degree disorderly conduct; tampering with physical evidence
• Joshua Shane Carreon, 25, 125 Country Village, Limestone, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Cathy Ann Delph, 59, 171 Morentown Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Charles L. Hensley, 40, 138 Cherry Ave., Corbin, reported in for drug court
• Wanda Lynn Minton, 59, 71 Brown Lane, London, reported in for drug court
• Larry D. North, 42, 216 Hwy. 406, Stinnet, Ky., flagrant non-support; serving parole violation warrant
• Robert V. Ramsey Jr., 37, 1428 Tom Cat Trail, London, reported in for drug court
• Penny Sue Ward, 47, 138 Helton Rd., Hampton, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Sept. 24
• Mark S. Alexander Jr., 33, 274 E. Third St., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
• Marcus B. Begley, 40, 55 Seeley Rd., London, flagrant non-support
• Austin Carl Earls, 28, 621 Old Way Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Brooke Gibson, 35, 4429 S. Hwy. 421, Manchester, failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts
• Chelsea C. Hacker, 23, 1088 Willie Cheek Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Sammy D. Harrell, 47, 551 Hedden Flats Rd., Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting, over $500 but under $10,000; persistent felony offender I
• Cody Hendrickson, 28, 815 Tennessee Ave., Pineville, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, first offense
• Edward Joseph Martin, 34, 262 Mike Cooper Rd., Pine Knot, flagrant non-support
• Michael Ray Medlock, 40, 90 Pleasure View Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Joshua W. Minton, 33, 1694 Willie Green Rd., London, failure to appear; third-degree terroristic threatening; second-degree disorderly conduct; third-degree assault, police officer or probation officer
• Kaitlyn B. Roaden, 20, 208 Carnation Dr., Corbin, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• William J. Smallwood, 27, 310 Collins Cemetery Rd., Manchester, serving bench warrant for court; conspiracy to traffic in controlled substance, first offense; probation violation for technical violation
• Andrew R. Taylor, 22, 8 Jamestown Estates, Corbin, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; careless driving
• Roger D. Thomas, 49, 136 Boreing Dr., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
Sept. 25
• Heather Angel, 28, 1406 Pinch Valley, Carol, Md., third-degree arson; second-degree criminal mischief; third-degree criminal mischief
• Joseph Carl Buttery, 25, 848 O'Hare Rd., East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, second offense; rear license not illuminated; no operator's/moped license
• Bobby Ray Chadwell, 49, 443 Lily School Rd., Lily, second-degree criminal abuse
• Kenneth A. Dodd, 29, 2100 Reb Seman Rd., Little Rock, Ark., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Melissa Ann Fritts, 39, 443 Lily School Rd., Lily, second-degree criminal abuse
• Kris Gale Hamilton, 50, 681 N. KY. 1223, Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Kathy D. Huff, 55, 2431 Elihu Cabin Hollow, Somerset, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Gary H. Kendall, 66, 66 Highland Ave., Raceland, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Dennie Mills, 37, 432 Hale Branch Rd., Bimble, Ky., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; speeding, 15 mph over limit; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana
• Roy Wayne Osborne, 45, 30 Osborne Rd., London, no operator's/moped license; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; serving bench warrant for court
• Devin David Lee Pennington, 26, 112 Campground Court, Corbin, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance
• Arturo Bryan Perez, 26, homeless, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Jason Carl Smith, 41, 495 Maplesville Rd., London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Ryan Gary Wyatt, 34, 1027 Bert Allen Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• James E. Zeo, 43, 231 Levi Rd., London, receiving stolen property under $10,000; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest
Sept. 26
• Julie M. Biles, 45, 3285 Barbourville Rd., London, second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana
• William D. Bowling, 39, 391 Line Creek Rd., Lily, second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense
• William C. Califf, 41, 5546 U.S. 25, Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Edward J. Clark, 28, 770 Paris Karr Rd., Keavy, first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense, two counts
• Joshua D. Davenport, 18, 35 N. Florence St., Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Jesse Ray Garland, 39, 232 Right Emmanuel Rd., Gray, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Anthony Melvin-Curtis Hubbard, 36, 285 Liberty Circle, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500 but under $10,000
• Dallas R. McVey, 33, address unknown, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Calvin W. Mitchell, 49, 735 Old Johnson Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Michael W. Robinson 49, 136 Swiss Colony Ln., London, serving bench warrant for court
• Anthony J. Shumaker, 37, 154 Locust Grove Rd., London, fourth-degree assault, minor injury; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot, two counts; resisting arrest, two counts; serving parole violation warrant; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct; third-degree criminal mischief; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Kendra R. Sizemore, 24, 479 Mill Creek Rd., Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense; third-degree criminal mischief
• Joseph L. Wagoner, 32, 162 Ott Rd., Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; theft of identity of another without consent; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; serving bench warrant for court
Sept. 27
• Jacob Charles Gipson, 29, 982 Glenview Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; failure to dim headlights
• Robert Seth Halcomb, 18, 88 Shannon Dr., Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
• Tristan Ray Johnson, 19, 22B University Ave., Lexington, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
• Jerry L. Miracle, 48, 71 Robert E. Cox Rd., London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury
• Billy Ray Pennington, 32, 380 Byble Rd., London, third-degree criminal trespassing; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Nolan Ivan Sparks, 18, 222B University Ave., Lexington, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
• Jordan B. Witt, 31, 138 Topton Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500; first-degree wanton endangerment, police officer; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; first-degree criminal mischief; possession of marijuana; speeding, 19 mph over limit; resisting arrest; third-degree assault, police officer or probation officer
