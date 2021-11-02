Sept. 23
• Lora A. Robinson, 45, 4637 Burnett Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500 but under $10,000, two counts
• Jennifer R. Comstock, 31, 152 Knob Hill Road, Somerset, public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol; flagrant non-support; failure to appear
• Lillian B. Huff, 29, 2115 Paris Karr Road, Keavy, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession controlled substance, opiates, first offense
• Ebony L. Gallaher, 35, 1219 Trigg Street, Knoxville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Christopher Allen Mallett, 41, 128 Andover Circle, Oak Ridge, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Sept. 24
• Cody J. Collett, 25, 1857 Mill Street, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; no registration plates; failure to or improper signal; serving parole violation warrant; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; improper display of registration plates; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; careless driving; reckless driving; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; no operator's/moped license; no motorcycle operator's license; improper equipment; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; second-degree stalking; harassment, no physical contact; second-degree burglary
Sept. 26
• Kinny Andrew Gentry, 45, 2830 Philpot Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to produce insurance card; obstructed vision and/or windshield; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; obstructed vision and/or windshield
• Joshua C. Davidson, 27, 189 Moore Valentine Road, Keavy, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; third-degree terroristic threatening; resisting arrest
Sept. 27
• Donald Dewayne McQueen, 41, 1350 McWhorter Road, London, serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; license to be in possession; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; driving on DUI-suspended license, aggravated circumstances, second offense; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., second offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Charles Evans Hall, 48, PO Box 7, Jackhorn, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Casper Galen Hurley, 48, 2064 Hwy. 2003, McKee, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Rikki D. Walden, 31, 620 Dollie Miller Road, East Bernstadt, serving parole violation warrant; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot
• Brigette A. Philpot, 27, 620 Dollie Miller Road, East Bernstadt, serving parole violation warrant; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot
• Ryan J. West, 33, 30548 Dorset Street, Romulus, Mich., first-degree rape, victim under 12 years of age, 8 counts; first-degree sexual abuse, victim under 12 years of age, 8 counts
• Bobby R. Henson, 69, 2586 Hazel Patch Road, East Bernstadt, first-degree wanton endangerment; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury; third-degree terroristic threatening; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
Sept. 28
• Tori S. McFadden, 24, 587 Sasser School Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; rear license not illuminated
• Matthew A. Jackson, 35, 6315 Somerset Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to appear, two counts
• Jim R. Allen, 41, 563A South Hwy. 1223, Corbin, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking controlled substance, over 10 dosage units, opiates, first offense; second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree trafficking controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; abused or neglected child - UJC
• Kimberly Dawn Lee, 45, 503 Walnut Avenue, Corbin, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, less than 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Robert A. Havens Jr., 43, 7850 Cumberland Falls Hwy., Corbin, failure to or improper signal; rear license not illuminated; reckless driving; speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; improper turning; improper passing; disregarding traffic control device - traffic light; improperly on left side of road; probation violation for felony offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; first-degree wanton endangerment; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, third or greater offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; second-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Andrew Ray Oliver, 23, 200 Oakwood Avenue, Vicco, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Brenda K. Delph, 62, 1329 Old Johnson Road, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, first offense; resisting arrest; no registration receipt; no registration plates
• Timothy W. Smith, 32, 1258 Rough Creek Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Ashley M. Douglas, 29, 360 Henry Barton Road, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting; failure to appear, two counts; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500, three counts; third-degree criminal trespassing
• Heather R. Roark, 42, 751 Topton Road, London, fourth-degree assault, minor injury
Sept. 29
• Cody J. Dickerson, 27, 90 Underpass Road, Lily, impersonating a police officer; resisting arrest; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts; third-degree criminal trespassing; third-degree terroristic threatening; menacing; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Ronnie A. McQueen, 29, 80 West Osborne Street, London, second-degree burglary; second-degree unlawful imprisonment; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; third-degree criminal trespassing; probation violation for technical violation; neglect action - UJC
• Shelli L. Davis, 31, homeless, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order, two counts; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol;
• Cam Douglas Belcher, 47, 2594 Philpot Road, London, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
• Steven A. Huff, 36, 4632 KY 1043, South Shore, Ky., first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; reckless driving; no operator's/moped license; failure to wear seat belts; third-degree terroristic threatening
• James Eugene Cunningham, 32, 1911 Maryland Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael A. Joseph, 43, 97 Tower Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree criminal trespassing
• Jamie L. Goodin, 36, 97 Tower Road, London, receiving stolen property; third-degree criminal trespassing; flagrant non-support
Sept. 30
• Kylen Shane Lovett, 26, 723 North KY 3436, Barbourville, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree wanton endangerment; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; persistent felony offender I
• Quinton Lee Binford, 44, 418 North Broadway, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Derrick Deion Harris, 27, 2419 Coker Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• James E. Catoe, 48, 1015 Oak Street, Elizabethton, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joseph L. Wiley, 53, 357 Jim Arrant Road, West Monroe, La., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Timothy D. Roberts, 33, 2643 Hwy. 3434, East Bernstadt, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
