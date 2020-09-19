Sept. 7
• Beverly Sue Bentley, 55, 96 Davenport Ln., Lily, second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest; public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol; giving officer false identifying information; second-degree burglary; probation violation for technical violation
• Corey Michael King, 19, 2540 Laurel Lake Rd. North, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substances, second offense; careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; disregarding traffic control device - traffic light; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• William Branden Leach, 29, 529 Middleground Way, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; rear license not illuminated; possession of open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle prohibited
• Samuel Clifford McQueen, 36, 1362 McWhorter St., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to issue insurance card; obstructed vision and/or windshield
• Dillon L. Mosley, 25, 2765 Lily Rd., London, failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; failure to or improper signal; improper equipment; failure to appear
• Danathe Dawn Osborne, 50, 703 Kentucky St., Corbin, driving on DUI-suspended license, second offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order, two counts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to wear seat belts; improper equipment; disregarding stop sign
Sept. 8
• Raleigh B. Alsip, 33, 339 Alsip Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, first offense
• Dakota Blake Arnold, 24, 8606 Keavy Rd., London, first-degree possession of controlled substance, first offense
• Julia Leigh Bailey, 35, 222 Branch Rd., East Bernstadt, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Timmy Clontz, 38, 589 Bentley Rd., London, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Katherine R. Couch, 42, 5360 Johnson Rd., London, speeding 26 mph or more over limit; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
• Jeffery J. Detherage, 24, 105 Mt. Shadow Dr., Hazard, trafficking in marijuana, over 8 oz., under 5 pounds, first offense
• Anthony L. Garvin, 29, 507 Bentley Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
• Melanie Denise Gregory, 39, 102 Arlington Green, London, failure to wear seat belts; possession of controlled substance; possession of marijuana; failure to produce insurance card; failure to issue insurance card; no registration receipt; improper equipment; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense
• Conley James Hicks, 57, 259 Park Ave., Manchester, possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Elizabeth Conzuela Hubbard, 26, 67 Monopoly Lane, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; no operator's/moped license
• Carter James Hugg, 20, 22 O'Neal Rd., London, driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Dustin G. Jent, 23, 1418 Meadow Rd., Krypton, Ky., driving motor vehicle texting, Violation Part 392 - Federal Safety Regulations; failure to wear seat belts; rear license not illuminated; improper equipment; trafficking in marijuana, over 8 oz., under 5 lbs., first offense
• Rebecca Sue Johnson, 36, 4094 Pine Top Rd., London, license to be in possession; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; neglect action - UJC
• Ginger A. Ranstron, 29, 400 North Hill St., London, public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Arlis A. Rose, 62, P.O. Box 193, Gray, Ky., contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Tasha L. Samples, 37, 398 Bill Mays Rd., London, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to use child restraint device in vehicle; booster seat violations
• Anthony D. Senters, 29, 16 Trula Rd., Williamsburg, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts
• Gregory Sizemore, 57, 22 O'Neal Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Stacey Lynn Smith, 42, 109 Boggs Rd., London, third-degree criminal trespass; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
Sept. 9
• Marcus Lee Abner, 44, 411 W. 3rd St., Corbin, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in marijuana, under 8 oz., first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; unlawful distribution of meth precursor, first offense
• Stephanie T. Abner, 37, 220 E. 4th St., London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; obstructed vision and/or windshield; no operator's/moped license; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to produce insurance card; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Jeffery C. Cawood, 58, 1228 Old Crab Orchard Rd., London, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license, two counts; license to be in possession; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
• Fernando Garcia, 39, 3710 Mahalo Dr., Lexington, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Woody Hamilton, 48, P.O. Box 351V. Harold, KY, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Craig Lewis, 54, 139 Pearl St., London, first-degree wanton endangerment; resisting arrest; third-degree terroristic threatening; menacing; second-degree disorderly conduct; second-degree wanton endangerment, police officer; third-degree criminal mischief
• Steven Lynch, 24, 204 Collins Ln., Corbin, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of marijuana
• Gabriel Martinez-Garcia, 38, 1965 Vicksburg Rd., Lexington, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Robert E. Mason, 55, 55 Lonely Pines Rd., East Bernstadt, receiving stolen property, firearm; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Douglas Everett McWhorter, 50, 11561 Hwy. 421-S, Tyner, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; careless driving; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; first-degree promoting contraband; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense
• Jason C. Moore, 40, 160 Pine Patch Rd., Viper, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Alfredo Navarro-Gomez, 29, 7 Tyner Ave., Winchester, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Glenna Neace, 43, 411 W. 3rd St., Corbin, tampering with physical evidence; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 oz., first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; unlawful possession of meth precursor, first offense; second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Juan D. Paucar, 57, address unknown, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Alexander Sanchez-Oceana, 26, address unknown, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Corey Jacob Sanders, 21, 154 Oak Hill Dr., Corbin, tampering with physical evidence; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• James Tyler Grant Tomblin, 26, 18 Citgo Ln., Flat Lick, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Johnny E. Varney, 45, 343 Sloanes Br., Raccoon, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Sept. 10
• Gregory Lee Bateman, 34, 340 Riverside Loop, Lily, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Jennifer Joyce Bice, 29, 234 London Ave., Corbin, disregarding stop sign; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no operator's/moped license; operating vehicle with expired operator's license; failure to wear seat belts
• Ionut Ciobanu, 30, Diamantului St., Blagadiru, R.I., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael W. Couch, 39, 86 E. Couch Rd., Manchester, speeding 10 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense, two counts; obstructed vision and/or windshield; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
• Tara L. Cousineau, 41, 1363 Taylor Bridge Rd., London, flagrant non-support
• Nathan T. Davidson, 28, 9212 Barbourville St., London, second-degree assault, domestic violence; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest; second-degree disorderly conduct
• James Matthew Estep, 45, 14556 Hwy. 687, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Royal Brad Farmer, 33, 107 Fiechter Ln., London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses; giving officer false identifying information; public intoxication - controlled substance, excludes alcohol; resident fishing without license/permit; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Arvat Florin, 25, address unknown, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• David Wayne Hall, 44, 750 Bunker Hill Rd., Bluff, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Alexander Ion, 31, Aleander-Ghica 148, Romania, R.I., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Diana Sue Ison, 35, 611 Master St., Corbin, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; serving bench warrant for court
• Lionel JN Baptiste, 45, 6986 SW 26th St., Miramar, Fla., failure to appear
• William Edward Lesak, 26, 576 Hopkins Cemetery Rd., Lily, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses
• Michael S. Lyvers, 43, 217 Parkview Ave., Bardstown, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Charles William Mitchell Jr., 37, 2100 Devault Rd., Piney Flats, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Vlad Calin Nistor, 33, 4/19 Firiza St., Cluj, R.I., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Benjemin P. Ologeanu, 20, Frigulul 1, Romania, R.I., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Lucas Elijah Peterson, 23, Cedar Grove Rd., Elizabethtown, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Bogdan Stefan Popescu, 30, no address known, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Charles R. Smith, 51, 40 South Wind Dr., London, serving bench warrant for court
• Andrei C. Stoica, 29, 35C Cuza Vavo St., Romania, R.I., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Tammy Ruth Thomas, 52, 1425 Old State 34, Telford, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael Kevin Yates, 43, 1660 West Pine Rd., Afton, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Sept. 11
• Marvin B. Agee, 42, 3201 Caddo Lake Ct., London, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; trafficking in marijuana, under 8 oz., first offense
• Crystal L. Barnett, 43, 136 Boering Dr., London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
• Quentin D. Carter, 35, 1343 Pennock Ave., Nashville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Barbara Eldridge, 51, 44682 Echo Valley Rd., Lily, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Darren Keith Eldridge, 50, 71 Short Creek Rd., Artemus, Ky., fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Robert Christopher England, 36, 120 Pinewood Ln., Middlesboro, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Toby L. Gray, 39, 209 Hart Rd., Corbin, remanded from drug court
• Audra Quinn Hunt, 39, 188 Hickory Ln., East Bernstadt, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• William H. Jones, 47, 643 Conley Rd., London, theft by deception, include cold checks under $500
• Daniel R. Lemons, 32, 4568 Cane Creek Rd., Bakersville, N.C., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ronnie D. Lockaby, 41, 150 Jewel Ln., London, receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Sebastian Mateus Lopez, 31, address unknown, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Cameron Reid Lowry, 42, 2214 Washington Ave., Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Bridgette R. Merritt, 42. Broad St., London, trafficking controlled substance, heroin, first offense; trafficking controlled substance, Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivative, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Dustin J. Rickard, 32, 766 Red Fox Ave., Morristown, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Anthony D. Sensabaugh, 34, 933 Tuggle Rd., Rogersville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Rachel April Short, 36, 147 Chester Radford Rd., East Bernstadt, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Miranda A. Short, 19, 147 Chester Radford Rd., East Bernstadt, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Hallie M. Simpson, 35, 78 Richmond Rd., London, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; trafficking in marijuana, under 8 oz., first offense; serving bench warrant for court
• Daniel S. Skeens, 21, 406 North Cott Dr., Kingsport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Phillip D. Turner, 35, 29954 Hwy. 421, Hyden, unlawful distribution of meth precursor, first offense; probation violation for technical violation
• Lacey J. Zainaldin, 36, 120 Windner Circle, Franklin, Ky., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
Sept. 12
• Kenneth Starlin Bays, 37, 130 Azalea Dr., Paducah, serving parole violation warrant; trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; no registration receipt; vehicle headlamp/tail light color violations; inadequate silencer - muffler; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
• Shawn L. Brewer, 43, 312 Collins Wood Trail, Pine Ridge, Ky., first-degree trafficking controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Lori Lynn Eversole, 32, 2424 Rooks Branch Rd., Keavy, failure to wear seat belts; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense
• Christopher L. Fugate, 41, 606 Shepard Circle, Lexington, probation violation for felony offense
• Donald J. Howard, 59, 748 Keithshire Dr., London, flagrant non-support; all terrain vehicles violation; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, first offense; serving bench warrant for court, two counts
• Gentry Lee Jones, 31, 13 Sled Rd., Barbourville, operating non-motor vehicle under influence of intoxicants; no lights on vehicle; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Layton Brent Justice, 58, 103 Justice Ln., East Bernstadt, first-degree strangulation; second-degree assault, domestic violence; first-degree unlawful imprisonment; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; third-degree terroristic threatening
• Pamela S. Lagoy, 22, 59 DD Drive, Corbin, probation violation for felony offense
• Tiffany N. Nelson, 37, 186 Moore's Hill, London, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Sept. 13
• Todd Vincent Brock, 43, 1160 Dean Hundley Rd., East Bernstadt, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500, under $10,000
• Michaela Lois Dixon, 25, 226 Arnett Rd., London, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses
• Roger M. Fuson, 54, 4250 Cumberland Falls Hwy., Corbin, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/controlled substances, first offense; rear license not illuminated
• Jazmine T. George, 22, 45 S. Laurel Rd., London, fourth-degree assault, no visible injury
• Natalie Marie Hall, 40, 115 Sugar Hollow Rd., Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; third-degree criminal trespassing
• Justin K. Moore, 21, 215 White Oak Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol
• Candice Roxanne Siler, 38, 1664 Adams Rd., Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest
• John E. Taylor, 52, 189 Travis Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts
• Joseph D. Wombles, 27, 232 Money Rd., East Bernstadt, failure to appear
