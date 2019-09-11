Friday, September 6

Cody M. Blair, 31, 3008 Dogwood Spring Drive, London, drug remand

Kristie L. Hood, 36, 2350 Marydell Road, London, serving bench warrant for court

Tabitha Ann Boes, 31, 58 Dees Road, London, flagrant non-support

Micki Rose Grubb, 45, 94 Clearview Road, London, serving bench warrant for court

Shirley Lynn Abbott, 59, 400 Corbin Manor Apartment 5, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; wanton endangerment -- second-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Margarett Marie Hall, 47, 3303 Craig Road, Williamsburg, flagrant non-support

Donald W. Lanham, 63, 9 Fair View Street, Corbin, failure to appear in court

James Douglas Grigsby, 35, 510 Caldwell Street, Corbin, criminal trespassing -- third-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Kayla D. Smith, 24, 1101 Blackwater Road, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine)

Brigette A. Philpot, 25, 978 Brock Minton Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine)

Shayne M. Carl, 29, 173 Redale Road, Pikeville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine)

Jayson T. Deaton, 45, 270 Hardin Road, London, weekender/report in

Olivia J. McDaniel, 27, 81 Levi Jackson Mill Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500

James R. Simpson, 67, 618 Vanzant Road, Lily, receiving stolen property, under $10,000

Vincent E. Caldwell, 48, 893 Humble Road, Mount Vernon, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury

Roy L. Smith, 50, 507 Arvil Lane, Crab Orchard, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Danny D. Griffin, 63, 9609 Glennwinn Circle, Louisville, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Saturday, September 7

Rebecca M. Hoskins, 100 Coleman Lane, Whiteburg, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second-offense; license to be in possession; assault, fourth-degree dating violence (no visible injury)

Emmitt D. Smith, 34, 1105 Robinson, Lily, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Steve A. Jackson, 44, 231 Rapier Hollow Road, Woodbine, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree

Michael Christopher Smith, 39, 127 Bershire Street, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court; criminal trespassing -- second-degree; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; criminal trespassing, third-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Gregory J. Feldezergg, 60, 3500 Beaver Pl Apartment 159, Lexington, alcohol intoxication in a public place, (first and second offenses)

Jerome N. Lockaby, 38, 772 Old Whitley Road, London, failure to appear in court

Lance Barrett, 30, 841 Dean Hunley, East Bernstadt, failure to produce insurance card; speeding 20 MPH over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first-offense

Robert L. Clem, 58, 3472 Highway 522, Baxter, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance); second-offense;

William Lewis Slayton, 33, 814 Hubbard Church Road, Jonesville, VA, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; receiving stolen property, under $10,000

Mary V. Gabbard, 33, 6563 KY 1232, Gray, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500

Connie S. Box, 40, 429 Smith Holland Road, Manchester, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); flagrant non-support

Alyssa L. Thomas, 29, 640 KY Hollow Road, London, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; possessing license when privileges are revoked; unauthorized parking in a handicapped zone

Randall S. Farthing, 53, 3020 Dogwood Springs Drive, London, serving bench warrant for court

Brandy Lee Karner, 37, 42 Forest View Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); serving bench warrant for court

Sunday, September 8

Rebecca Jane Jackson, 51, 6315 Somerset Road, London, serving bench warrant for court

Mitchell Lee Hembree Jr., 34, 125 Royal Springs Avenue, George Town, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense; no operators-moped license; improper registration plate; serving bench warrant for court

Brady Tyler Cook, 18, 5045 Perryville Road, Danville, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); assault, first-degree

Madison Hope Brown, 18, 4620 Gum Lick Road, Liberty, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, first-degree

Nicholas Reece Smith, 19, 110 Partin, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)

Tray Newton Henson, 27, 51 Fishermans Island Road, London, wanton endangerment, first-degree

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags