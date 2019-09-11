Friday, September 6
Cody M. Blair, 31, 3008 Dogwood Spring Drive, London, drug remand
Kristie L. Hood, 36, 2350 Marydell Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Tabitha Ann Boes, 31, 58 Dees Road, London, flagrant non-support
Micki Rose Grubb, 45, 94 Clearview Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Shirley Lynn Abbott, 59, 400 Corbin Manor Apartment 5, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; wanton endangerment -- second-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Margarett Marie Hall, 47, 3303 Craig Road, Williamsburg, flagrant non-support
Donald W. Lanham, 63, 9 Fair View Street, Corbin, failure to appear in court
James Douglas Grigsby, 35, 510 Caldwell Street, Corbin, criminal trespassing -- third-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Kayla D. Smith, 24, 1101 Blackwater Road, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine)
Brigette A. Philpot, 25, 978 Brock Minton Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine)
Shayne M. Carl, 29, 173 Redale Road, Pikeville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine)
Jayson T. Deaton, 45, 270 Hardin Road, London, weekender/report in
Olivia J. McDaniel, 27, 81 Levi Jackson Mill Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
James R. Simpson, 67, 618 Vanzant Road, Lily, receiving stolen property, under $10,000
Vincent E. Caldwell, 48, 893 Humble Road, Mount Vernon, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury
Roy L. Smith, 50, 507 Arvil Lane, Crab Orchard, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Danny D. Griffin, 63, 9609 Glennwinn Circle, Louisville, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Saturday, September 7
Rebecca M. Hoskins, 100 Coleman Lane, Whiteburg, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second-offense; license to be in possession; assault, fourth-degree dating violence (no visible injury)
Emmitt D. Smith, 34, 1105 Robinson, Lily, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Steve A. Jackson, 44, 231 Rapier Hollow Road, Woodbine, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Michael Christopher Smith, 39, 127 Bershire Street, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court; criminal trespassing -- second-degree; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; criminal trespassing, third-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Gregory J. Feldezergg, 60, 3500 Beaver Pl Apartment 159, Lexington, alcohol intoxication in a public place, (first and second offenses)
Jerome N. Lockaby, 38, 772 Old Whitley Road, London, failure to appear in court
Lance Barrett, 30, 841 Dean Hunley, East Bernstadt, failure to produce insurance card; speeding 20 MPH over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first-offense
Robert L. Clem, 58, 3472 Highway 522, Baxter, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance); second-offense;
William Lewis Slayton, 33, 814 Hubbard Church Road, Jonesville, VA, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; receiving stolen property, under $10,000
Mary V. Gabbard, 33, 6563 KY 1232, Gray, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Connie S. Box, 40, 429 Smith Holland Road, Manchester, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); flagrant non-support
Alyssa L. Thomas, 29, 640 KY Hollow Road, London, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; possessing license when privileges are revoked; unauthorized parking in a handicapped zone
Randall S. Farthing, 53, 3020 Dogwood Springs Drive, London, serving bench warrant for court
Brandy Lee Karner, 37, 42 Forest View Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); serving bench warrant for court
Sunday, September 8
Rebecca Jane Jackson, 51, 6315 Somerset Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Mitchell Lee Hembree Jr., 34, 125 Royal Springs Avenue, George Town, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense; no operators-moped license; improper registration plate; serving bench warrant for court
Brady Tyler Cook, 18, 5045 Perryville Road, Danville, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); assault, first-degree
Madison Hope Brown, 18, 4620 Gum Lick Road, Liberty, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, first-degree
Nicholas Reece Smith, 19, 110 Partin, Corbin, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Tray Newton Henson, 27, 51 Fishermans Island Road, London, wanton endangerment, first-degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.