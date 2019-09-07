Monday, September 2
Jerry Caldwell Wayne, 46, 5139 KY 3436, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of marijuana; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; rear license not illuminated; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second-offense; terroristic threatening, third-degree, two counts; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
Melissa Ann Rogers, 44, 406 11th Street #2, Corbin, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Keegan J. Penman, 24, 96 Dan Turner Avenue, Lancaster, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; no operators-moped license
Joseph A. Harper, 22, 3416 Highway 1804, Williamsburg, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Dena R. Collett, 44, 410 Moren Road, London, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license
Richard B. Beers, 35, 3825 Elsmere Avenue, Norwood, OH, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Timothy R. Mills, 38, 135 Little Drive #48, London, burglary, second-degree
Rebecca Ward, 43, 75 Turner Lane, Evarts, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Daniel D. Hammons, 35, 3785 Lily Road, Lily, failure to appear in court; serving bench warrant for court
Billy Jean Little, 63, 1676 Belchers Fork Road, Jackson, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Lona M. Counts/Smith, 56, 1038 South Highway 1223, probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first-offense; rear license not illuminated; no operators-moped license; drug paraphernalia -- buy/posses
Hattie K. Smith, 44, 1271 Old Way Road, London, possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Tiffany L. Isaacs, 29, 542 East Highway 3094, East Bernstadt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- third offense; driving on DUI suspended license -- first-offense; license to be in possession; possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified
Jeffery P. Smith, 48, 1271 Old Way Road, London, possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Sheena D. Johnson, 35, 109 West 10th Street Apartment #17, London, criminal trespassing -- first-degree
Verna J. Evans, 53, 595 Reams Lane, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense; wanton endangerment -- second-degree -- police officer
Lee Roy Merritt Sr., 503 Rose Drive, Waverly, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Shawn Gross, 32, 113 West 10th Street, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Heather V. Pinch, 34, 4036 Tom Cat Trail, London, driving on a DUI suspended license -- third-offense (aggravated circumstance); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), third-offense
Chester Cody Osborne I, 22, 2620 North Highway US421, Manchester, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first-offense; no operators-moped license; failure to illuminate headlamps; no tail lamps; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Tuesday, September 3
Justin Dewayne Trubyfill, 30, 2838 Highway 577 East, Annville, failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense
Whitney R. Smith, 26, 502 Brock Lane, London, remanded from drug court
Jessica R. Davidson, 26, 90 Robinson Road, London, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Kennedy K. Hatfield, 35, 233 East 4th Street Apartment 2, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Gary D. Gibbs, 30, 66 Canyon Park Avenue, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Kayla D. Smith, 31, 1101 Blackwater Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Melissa D. Conley, 41, 141 Shepherd Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Bryanna L. Soper, 25, 55 Sydney Circle, Corbin, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout; serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Phillip W. Ohara, 37, 78 Cornett Road, Williamsburg, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Jacob S. Karr, 32, 124 Richland Drive, Lily, possession of a controlled substance; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first-offense; serving bench warrant for court
Demarco C. Poindexter, 38, 172 Louisville Street, Hopkinsville, serving bench warrant for court
Scott Douglas Johnson, 49, 30 Merida Hollow Road, Sizerock, failure to wear seat belts; driving on a DUI suspended license -- first-offense; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
Larry N. Baker, 41, 2025 Jones Drive, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place -- first and second offenses; burglary, first-degree; murder; assault, second-degree
Christine T. Wagers, 25, 1050 Topton Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Kimberly R. Sizemore, 34, 549 Grannys Branch Road, Manchester, flagrant non-support
Charles Lee Hensley, 39, 138 Cherry Avenue, Corbin, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine)
Steven Wage Williams, 44, 453 South Laurel Road, London, failure to appear in court
Michael L. Holland, 27, 580 Smith and Holland Road, Manchester, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
