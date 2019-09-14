Monday, September 9
David L. Crenshaw, 57, 127 Villagewood Court, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second-offense; failure to or improper signal; no operators-moped license; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine)
Frank P. McDade Jr., 38, 65 Jackson Street, Corbin, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine)
Tammy N. Isaacs, 41, 14456 Highway 421 North, McKee, obstructed vision and/or windshield; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Charles W. Morris, 39, 1271 Topton Road, London, serving parole violation warrant; burglary, second-degree
Ricky J. Eversole, 48, 5046 Highway 490, East Bernstadt, terroristic threatening, third-degree
Jamie P. Gilbert, 689 Mount Zion Road, East Bernstadt, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property (firearm); leaving scene of accident -- failure to render aid or assistance; cultivate in marijuana, less than five plants -- first-offense; tampering with physical evidence; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; failure to produce insurance card; no operators-moped license; careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; driving on DUI suspended license -- first-offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Casey Renee Laws, 33, 6269 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; criminal abuse, third-degree -- child 12 or under
Rocky Baker, 55, 309 Long Wood Road, Middlesburg; federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Jesse R. Garland, 38, 232 Right Emanuel Road, Gray, serving bench warrant for court
Arnold Daniel Blanton, 37, 14 Laurel Whitley Road, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
Leslie L. Lawson, 52, 247 Foley Road, Corbin, serving parole violation warrant; giving officer false identifying information; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; no registration plates
Lamonte O. Haygood, 48, 370 Grand Central Boulevard #24, Somerset, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense
Tuesday, September 10
Austin D. Sawyers, 21, 215 Clark Lane, Lily, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first-offense; rear license not illuminated
John Lawrence Hayes, 33, 731 Kelly Branch Road, London, fugitive (warrant not required)
Destiney R. Bullard, 22, 1261 Adams Road, London, serving parole violation warrant; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot)
Jerry Lee Smith, 39, 857 Lynn Camp Road, Gray, falsely reporting an incident; serving bench warrant for court
Latrina L. Martin, 33, 548 Swan Lake Road, Barbourville, possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Johnny K. Marcum, 32, 350 Whitaker Cemetary Road, Somerset, serving bench warrant for court
Steven M. Myers, 31, 5 Mills Fork Road, Corbin, failure to wear seat belts; no operators-moped license; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- third-offense; driving on DUI suspended license -- first-offense; resisting arrest; giving officer false identifying information
Alicia D. McGee, 34, 1739 Alverson Branch Road, Annville, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Jerry Lee Brown, 25, Six Steal Hill Cemetary Road, Grays, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, greater than $500 but less than $10,000
Shawda K. Sester, 42, 320 Pistol Creek, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense; operating vehicle with expired operators license
Gary L. Maggard, 64, 4015 Old Salem Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first-offense
James Ray Foley Wilson, 18, 1754 Twin Branch Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Bradley S. Phipps, 53, 135 Little Drive #17, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto -- $500 or more but under $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
Brandon M. Collier, 32, 1220 East Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); criminal trespassing -- third-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Makayla J. Smith, 19, 4214 West Laurel Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence); no visible injury
Tiffany J. Smith, 39, 4214 West Laurel Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence); no visible injury
Michael R. Reynolds, 27, 3533 Level Green Road, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
Ashlee N. Chastain, 26, 3533 Level Green Road, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
Ashley N. Derose, 29, 610 Old Whitley Road, Lily, assault, fourt-degree, dating violence (minor injury); alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
